Stocks To Watch Today: Paytm, Manapurram Finance, PNB Housing Finance , Nelco And SPR Auto Tech

Shares of Paytm Ltd., Manapurram Finance Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Nelco Ltd. and SPR Auto Technologies Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Poonawalla Fincorp: Allotted 31,500 secured listed NCDs aggregating Rs 315 crore through private placement.

Nelco: Announced a strategic partnership with Elveo to bring next-generation director-to-device and IoT connectivity to South Asian markets. Invested USD 20 million in Lunar Holdco CCDs on August 17, 2026, for the satellite connectivity partnership.

PNB Housing Finance: Shareholders approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore through private placement of NCDs.

Samvardhana Motherson International: Subsidiary SMR Automotive agreed to acquire an additional 0.15% stake in China's Shenzhen Autocruis Technology for USD 0.44 million, taking its holding to 67.93%.

IIFL Finance: Fitch upgraded its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to ‘BB-' from ‘B+', with a Stable outlook. Senior Secured Debt and Global Medium-Term Note Programme ratings were also upgraded to ‘BB-' from ‘B+'.

HCL Tech: Report says telecom leaders identify AI as the top revenue driver, but only 25% are ready to scale.

Manappuram Finance: Allotted Rs 850 crore of subordinated NCDs through private placement.

SPR Auto Technologies: Launched QIP issue with a floor price of Rs 4,438.20 per share and fundraising target of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Netweb Technologies: Launched QIP with a floor price of Rs 4,885.90 per share and may offer a discount of up to 5%.

Paytm: Resilient proposes a block market trade in Paytm shares under its existing OCD agreement with Antfin.

ALSO READ: SPR Auto Kicks Off Rs 1,000 Crore QIP With Up To 5% Discount

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