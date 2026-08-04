Stocks To Watch Today: Great Eastern Shipping, IREDA, LIC, Dabur, Restaurant Brands, Gulf Oil & More

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping, IREDA, LIC, Dabur, Restaurant Brands, Gulf Oil will be in focus on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings And Updates

Stove Kraft Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 64.4% to Rs 17.1 crore versus Rs 10.4 crore.

Revenue up 41.3% to Rs 481 crore versus Rs 340 crore.

Ebitda up 50.1% to Rs 53.6 crore versus Rs 35.7 crore.

Ebitda margin at 11.2% versus 10.5%.

GSK Pharma Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 15.7% to Rs 237 crore versus Rs 205 crore.

Revenue up 16.5% to Rs 938 crore versus Rs 805 crore.

Ebitda up 17.6% to Rs 295 crore versus Rs 251 crore.

Ebitda margin at 31.5% versus 31.2%.

Re-appointed Bhushan Akshikar as MD for two years.

Kansai Nerolac Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 4.8% to Rs 232 crore versus Rs 221 crore.

Revenue up 9.8% to Rs 2,374 crore versus Rs 2,162 crore.

Ebitda up 8.4% to Rs 329 crore versus Rs 303 crore.

Ebitda margin at 13.9% versus 14%.

Restaurant Brands Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net loss at Rs 28.3 crore versus loss of Rs 41.9 crore.

Revenue up 17.9% to Rs 823 crore versus Rs 698 crore.

Ebitda up 37.6% to Rs 100 crore versus Rs 72.8 crore.

Ebitda margin at 12.2% versus 10.4%.

Texmaco Rail Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 69.7% to Rs 50.9 crore versus Rs 30 crore.

Revenue down 16.9% to Rs 757 crore versus Rs 911 crore.

Ebitda down 19.6% to Rs 57 crore versus Rs 70.9 crore.

Ebitda margin at 7.5% versus 7.8%.

Great Eastern Shipping Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit to Rs 1,309 crore versus Rs 505 crore.

Revenue up 66.9% to Rs 2,005 crore versus Rs 1,201 crore.

Ebitda to Rs 1,338 crore versus Rs 642 crore.

Ebitda margin at 66.7% versus 53.5%.

Interim dividend of Rs 14.40 per share declared.

DLF Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 4.1% to Rs 794 crore versus Rs 763 crore.

Revenue down 52.9% to Rs 1,280 crore versus Rs 2,717 crore.

Ebitda down 58.9% to Rs 150 crore versus Rs 364 crore.

Ebitda margin at 11.7% versus 13.4%.

Other income at Rs 325 crore versus Rs 264 crore.

Torrent Power Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Profit down 12.7% to Rs 639 crore versus Rs 731 crore.

Revenue up 2.8% to Rs 8,124 crore versus Rs 7,906 crore.

Ebitda up 3.7% to Rs 1,538 crore versus Rs 1,483 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18.9% versus 18.8%.

Thomas Cook Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 5.8% to Rs 58.7 crore versus Rs 55.5 crore.

Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 828 crore versus Rs 818 crore.

Ebitda up 35.6% to Rs 41.5 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.

Ebitda margin at 5% versus 3.7%.

DOMS Industries Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 22.3% to Rs 44.5 crore versus Rs 57.3 crore.

Revenue up 19.2% to Rs 671 crore versus Rs 562 crore.

Ebitda down 16.4% to Rs 82.6 crore versus Rs 98.7 crore.

Ebitda margin at 12.3% versus 17.6%.

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 28.5% to Rs 123 crore versus Rs 95.9 crore.

Revenue up 30.6% to Rs 1,327 crore versus Rs 1,017 crore.

Ebitda up 30.8% to Rs 166 crore versus Rs 127 crore.

Ebitda margin flat at 12.5%.

Sanathan Textiles Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 41.1% to Rs 23.8 crore versus Rs 40.4 crore.

Revenue up 79.1% to Rs 1,335 crore versus Rs 745 crore.

Ebitda up 55.4% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 69.6 crore.

Ebitda margin at 8.1% versus 9.3%.

KIMS Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit down 47.2% to Rs 41.5 crore versus Rs 78.6 crore.

Revenue up 35.3% to Rs 1,180 crore versus Rs 872 crore.

Ebitda up 16% to Rs 223 crore versus Rs 193 crore.

Ebitda margin at 18.9% versus 22.1%.

To provide a loan or guarantee of Rs 650 crore to arms.

KEI Industries Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 40.1% to Rs 274 crore versus Rs 196 crore.

Revenue up 23% to Rs 3,185 crore versus Rs 2,590 crore.

Ebitda up 53.4% to Rs 396 crore versus Rs 258 crore.

Ebitda margin at 12.4% versus 10%.

ALSO READ: FSSAI Bans Dabur From Selling Food Products With 'Misleading' 100% Claims

Inox India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Profit down 4.9% to Rs 58 crore versus Rs 61 crore.

Revenue up 9.2% to Rs 370.8 crore versus Rs 340 crore.

Ebitda down 0.3% to Rs 75.9 crore versus Rs 76.1 crore.

Ebitda margin at 20.5% versus 22.4%.

Jain Resource Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 21% to Rs 69.6 crore versus Rs 57.5 crore.

Revenue up 75.9% to Rs 2,725 crore versus Rs 1,549 crore.

Ebitda up 21.8% to Rs 110 crore versus Rs 90 crore.

Ebitda margin at 4% versus 5.8%.

Kalpataru Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net loss at Rs 26.5 crore versus loss of Rs 49.4 crore.

Revenue up 6.5% to Rs 472 crore versus Rs 443 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 45.9 crore versus loss of Rs 27.3 crore.

SBI Funds Management Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

Profit up 38.7% to Rs 880 crore versus Rs 634 crore.

Total income up 27% to Rs 1,390 crore versus Rs 1,093 crore.

Sambhv Steel Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 67.2% to Rs 56.5 crore versus Rs 33.8 crore.

Revenue up 31% to Rs 732 crore versus Rs 559 crore.

Ebitda up 31% to Rs 95 crore versus Rs 72.5 crore.

Ebitda margin flat at 12.97%.

SAMHI Hotels Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 5.8% to Rs 18.3 crore versus Rs 17.3 crore.

Revenue up 12.1% to Rs 305 crore versus Rs 272 crore.

Ebitda up 8.6% to Rs 98.3 crore versus Rs 90.5 crore.

Ebitda margin at 32.2% versus 33.2%.

To raise Rs 750 crore via equity and debt.

IREDA Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit up 37% to Rs 339 crore versus Rs 247 crore.

Total income up 15% to Rs 2,251 crore versus Rs 1,960 crore.

Ganesha Ecosphere Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net profit to Rs 29 crore versus Rs 10.8 crore.

Revenue up 25.7% to Rs 424 crore versus Rs 337 crore.

Ebitda up 64.6% to Rs 59.8 crore versus Rs 36.3 crore.

Ebitda margin at 14.1% versus 10.8%.

Stocks To Watch

Kansai Nerolac: Approved Rs 601 crore in phased capacity additions at Sayakha, Bawal and Hosur by FY2028-29.

Approved Rs 601 crore in phased capacity additions at Sayakha, Bawal and Hosur by FY2028-29. United Spirits: Filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging FSSAI's order restricting the sale of a product manufactured at its Baramati unit over alleged label non-compliance.

Filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging FSSAI's order restricting the sale of a product manufactured at its Baramati unit over alleged label non-compliance. KEI Industries: Approved a Rs 700 crore investment to expand wires and cables capacity at Salarpur, Rajasthan, with operations expected by September 2028. Also approved the reappointment of Akshit Diviaj Gupta as Whole-Time Director for a five-year term.

Approved a Rs 700 crore investment to expand wires and cables capacity at Salarpur, Rajasthan, with operations expected by September 2028. Also approved the reappointment of Akshit Diviaj Gupta as Whole-Time Director for a five-year term. LIC: The Government of India will divest up to a 6.5% stake through an OFS. The base offer comprises 31.62 crore shares (2.5% stake), with an oversubscription option of 50.60 crore shares (4% stake). The floor price has been set at Rs 382 per share. Retail investors will receive a Rs 10 per share discount. Non-retail bidding opens on August 4 and retail bidding on August 5.

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