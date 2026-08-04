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Stocks To Watch Today: Great Eastern Shipping, IREDA, LIC, Dabur, Restaurant Brands, Gulf Oil & More

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to be in focus during the trading session on Tuesday.

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Stocks To Watch Today: Great Eastern Shipping, IREDA, LIC, Dabur, Restaurant Brands, Gulf Oil & More
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Shares of Great Eastern Shipping, IREDA, LIC, Dabur, Restaurant Brands, Gulf Oil will be in focus on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Earnings And Updates

Stove Kraft Q1 (YoY)

  • Net profit up 64.4% to Rs 17.1 crore versus Rs 10.4 crore.
  • Revenue up 41.3% to Rs 481 crore versus Rs 340 crore.
  • Ebitda up 50.1% to Rs 53.6 crore versus Rs 35.7 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 11.2% versus 10.5%.

GSK Pharma Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit up 15.7% to Rs 237 crore versus Rs 205 crore.
  • Revenue up 16.5% to Rs 938 crore versus Rs 805 crore.
  • Ebitda up 17.6% to Rs 295 crore versus Rs 251 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 31.5% versus 31.2%.
  • Re-appointed Bhushan Akshikar as MD for two years.

Kansai Nerolac Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit up 4.8% to Rs 232 crore versus Rs 221 crore.
  • Revenue up 9.8% to Rs 2,374 crore versus Rs 2,162 crore.
  • Ebitda up 8.4% to Rs 329 crore versus Rs 303 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 13.9% versus 14%.

Restaurant Brands Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net loss at Rs 28.3 crore versus loss of Rs 41.9 crore.
  • Revenue up 17.9% to Rs 823 crore versus Rs 698 crore.
  • Ebitda up 37.6% to Rs 100 crore versus Rs 72.8 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 12.2% versus 10.4%.

Texmaco Rail Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit up 69.7% to Rs 50.9 crore versus Rs 30 crore.
  • Revenue down 16.9% to Rs 757 crore versus Rs 911 crore.
  • Ebitda down 19.6% to Rs 57 crore versus Rs 70.9 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 7.5% versus 7.8%.

Great Eastern Shipping Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit to Rs 1,309 crore versus Rs 505 crore.
  • Revenue up 66.9% to Rs 2,005 crore versus Rs 1,201 crore.
  • Ebitda to Rs 1,338 crore versus Rs 642 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 66.7% versus 53.5%.
  • Interim dividend of Rs 14.40 per share declared.

DLF Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit up 4.1% to Rs 794 crore versus Rs 763 crore.
  • Revenue down 52.9% to Rs 1,280 crore versus Rs 2,717 crore.
  • Ebitda down 58.9% to Rs 150 crore versus Rs 364 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 11.7% versus 13.4%.
  • Other income at Rs 325 crore versus Rs 264 crore.

Torrent Power Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Profit down 12.7% to Rs 639 crore versus Rs 731 crore.
  • Revenue up 2.8% to Rs 8,124 crore versus Rs 7,906 crore.
  • Ebitda up 3.7% to Rs 1,538 crore versus Rs 1,483 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 18.9% versus 18.8%.

Thomas Cook Q1 (YoY)

  • Net profit up 5.8% to Rs 58.7 crore versus Rs 55.5 crore.
  • Revenue up 1.2% to Rs 828 crore versus Rs 818 crore.
  • Ebitda up 35.6% to Rs 41.5 crore versus Rs 30.6 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 5% versus 3.7%.

DOMS Industries Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit down 22.3% to Rs 44.5 crore versus Rs 57.3 crore.
  • Revenue up 19.2% to Rs 671 crore versus Rs 562 crore.
  • Ebitda down 16.4% to Rs 82.6 crore versus Rs 98.7 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 12.3% versus 17.6%.

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit up 28.5% to Rs 123 crore versus Rs 95.9 crore.
  • Revenue up 30.6% to Rs 1,327 crore versus Rs 1,017 crore.
  • Ebitda up 30.8% to Rs 166 crore versus Rs 127 crore.
  • Ebitda margin flat at 12.5%.

Sanathan Textiles Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit down 41.1% to Rs 23.8 crore versus Rs 40.4 crore.
  • Revenue up 79.1% to Rs 1,335 crore versus Rs 745 crore.
  • Ebitda up 55.4% to Rs 108 crore versus Rs 69.6 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 8.1% versus 9.3%.

KIMS Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit down 47.2% to Rs 41.5 crore versus Rs 78.6 crore.
  • Revenue up 35.3% to Rs 1,180 crore versus Rs 872 crore.
  • Ebitda up 16% to Rs 223 crore versus Rs 193 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 18.9% versus 22.1%.
  • To provide a loan or guarantee of Rs 650 crore to arms.

KEI Industries Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit up 40.1% to Rs 274 crore versus Rs 196 crore.
  • Revenue up 23% to Rs 3,185 crore versus Rs 2,590 crore.
  • Ebitda up 53.4% to Rs 396 crore versus Rs 258 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 12.4% versus 10%.

ALSO READ: FSSAI Bans Dabur From Selling Food Products With 'Misleading' 100% Claims

Inox India Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Profit down 4.9% to Rs 58 crore versus Rs 61 crore.
  • Revenue up 9.2% to Rs 370.8 crore versus Rs 340 crore.
  • Ebitda down 0.3% to Rs 75.9 crore versus Rs 76.1 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 20.5% versus 22.4%.

Jain Resource Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit up 21% to Rs 69.6 crore versus Rs 57.5 crore.
  • Revenue up 75.9% to Rs 2,725 crore versus Rs 1,549 crore.
  • Ebitda up 21.8% to Rs 110 crore versus Rs 90 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 4% versus 5.8%.

Kalpataru Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net loss at Rs 26.5 crore versus loss of Rs 49.4 crore.
  • Revenue up 6.5% to Rs 472 crore versus Rs 443 crore.
  • Ebitda loss at Rs 45.9 crore versus loss of Rs 27.3 crore.

SBI Funds Management Q1 (Cons, QoQ)

  • Profit up 38.7% to Rs 880 crore versus Rs 634 crore.
  • Total income up 27% to Rs 1,390 crore versus Rs 1,093 crore.

Sambhv Steel Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit up 67.2% to Rs 56.5 crore versus Rs 33.8 crore.
  • Revenue up 31% to Rs 732 crore versus Rs 559 crore.
  • Ebitda up 31% to Rs 95 crore versus Rs 72.5 crore.
  • Ebitda margin flat at 12.97%.

SAMHI Hotels Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit up 5.8% to Rs 18.3 crore versus Rs 17.3 crore.
  • Revenue up 12.1% to Rs 305 crore versus Rs 272 crore.
  • Ebitda up 8.6% to Rs 98.3 crore versus Rs 90.5 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 32.2% versus 33.2%.
  • To raise Rs 750 crore via equity and debt.

IREDA Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit up 37% to Rs 339 crore versus Rs 247 crore.
  • Total income up 15% to Rs 2,251 crore versus Rs 1,960 crore.

Ganesha Ecosphere Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net profit to Rs 29 crore versus Rs 10.8 crore.
  • Revenue up 25.7% to Rs 424 crore versus Rs 337 crore.
  • Ebitda up 64.6% to Rs 59.8 crore versus Rs 36.3 crore.
  • Ebitda margin at 14.1% versus 10.8%.

Stocks To Watch

  • Kansai Nerolac: Approved Rs 601 crore in phased capacity additions at Sayakha, Bawal and Hosur by FY2028-29.
  • United Spirits: Filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court challenging FSSAI's order restricting the sale of a product manufactured at its Baramati unit over alleged label non-compliance.
  • KEI Industries: Approved a Rs 700 crore investment to expand wires and cables capacity at Salarpur, Rajasthan, with operations expected by September 2028. Also approved the reappointment of Akshit Diviaj Gupta as Whole-Time Director for a five-year term.
  • LIC: The Government of India will divest up to a 6.5% stake through an OFS. The base offer comprises 31.62 crore shares (2.5% stake), with an oversubscription option of 50.60 crore shares (4% stake). The floor price has been set at Rs 382 per share. Retail investors will receive a Rs 10 per share discount. Non-retail bidding opens on August 4 and retail bidding on August 5.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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