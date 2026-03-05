Stocks To Watch Today: Fractal Analytics, BSE, Tata Consumer Products, DLF, Cyient

Stocks of BSE, Cyient Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and DLF Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

BSE: The exchange receives SEBI approval to launch new derivative contracts on the "Sensex Next 30" index.

Tata Consumer Products: The company's official X (formerly Twitter) account has been compromised; the team is working to regain control and reports no sensitive info has been accessed.

LTIMindtree: The company has been recognised by NelsonHall as a leader in GenAI and Process Automation for the banking sector.

Cyient: NCLT admits a petition for the liquidation of Infotech HAL, a 50:50 joint venture between the company and HAL.

DLF: The company clarifies that reports of a Supreme Court-ordered CBI probe are misleading; the court has directed an inquiry into specific supply issues (water/power) at a Gurgaon project involving five allottees.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Shareholders approve the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as a Whole-Time Director and the issuance of NCDs/bonds on a private placement basis for FY27.

Gujarat Gas: The company issues Force Majeure notices to industrial customers due to severe constraints in R-LNG availability, citing war-related impacts not covered by insurance.

Ramky Infra: The company secures a major EPC order worth Rs 1,402 crore from Maharashtra Industrial Township Ltd (MITL) for infrastructure works at Dighi Port Industrial Area.

