Stocks To Watch Today: Dabur, Britannia Industries, BSE, Mahnagar Gas, Lupin, Titan, SBI, Swiggy, MCX & More

Dabur, Britannia Industries, BSE, Mahnagar Gas, Lupin, Titan, State Bank of India, Swiggy and Multi Company Exchange of India wiill catch investors' attention on Friday.
Earnings In Focus
ABB India, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of Baroda, Cera Sanitaryware, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, CreditAccess Grameen, Intellect Design Arena, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kalyani Steels, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Northern Arc Capital, Orient Electric, Rain Industries, Shipping Corporation of India, Swiggy, Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Urban Company.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Westlife Foodworld Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit Up 60% At Rs 2.4 crore Vs Rs 1.5 crore
- Revenue Up 8.7% At Rs 655 crore Vs Rs 603 crore
- Ebitda Up 13% At Rs 86.9 crore Vs Rs 76.9 crore
- Ebitda Margin At 13.3% Vs 12.8%
RattanIndia Power Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit falls 66% at Rs 42.8 crore versus Rs 126 crore.
- Revenue falls 15.9% at Rs 788 crore versus Rs 936 crore.
- Ebitda falls 38.8% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 212 crore.
- Margin at 16.5% versus 22.6%.
SIRCA Paints Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit surges 25.3% at Rs 17.7 crore versus Rs 14.1 crore.
- Revenue rises 33.1% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 101 crore.
- Ebitda up 35.6% at Rs 25.7 crore versus Rs 19 crore.
- Margin at 19.1% versus 18.8%.
- To pay dividend of Rs 2 per share.
Globus Spirits Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net profit surges at Rs 21.3 crore versus Rs 5.6 crore.
- Revenue falls 3.4% at Rs 632 crore versus Rs 655 crore.
- Ebitda rises 71.5% at Rs 66.5 crore versus Rs 38.8 crore.
- Margin at 10.5% versus 5.9%.
Dabur Q4 Result Highlight (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit rises 15.1% at Rs 369 crore versus Rs 320 crore.
- Revenue rises 7.3% at Rs 3,038 crore versus Rs 2,830 crore.
- Ebitda rises 8.2% at Rs 462 crore versus Rs 427 crore.
- Margin at 15.2% versus 15.1%.
- To pay final dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.
Sonata Software Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
- Net Profit rises 25% at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 104 crore.
- Revenue falls 17.7% at Rs 2,536 crore versus Rs 3,081 crore.
- EBIT rises 5.5% at Rs 183 crore versus Rs 174 crore.
- EBIT margin at 7.2% versus 5.6%.
- To pay final dividend of Rs 4.15 per share.
BSE Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)
- Net Profit rises 32.5% at Rs 797 crore versus Rs 602 crore.
- Revenue rises 25.7% at Rs 1,564 crore versus Rs 1,244 crore.
- Ebitda rises 43.9% at Rs 1,061 crore versus Rs 738 crore.
- Margin at 67.9% versus 59.3%.
- Tax expense at Rs 268 crore versus Rs 199 crore quarter ago.
- To pay final dividend of Rs 10 per share.
Innova Captab Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit rises 28.8% at Rs 38.1 crore versus Rs 29.6 crore.
- Revenue rises 42.3% at Rs 448 crore versus Rs 315 crore.
- Ebitda rises 36.5% at Rs 65.1 crore versus Rs 47.7 crore.
- Margin at 14.5% versus 15.1%.
Thermax Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit rises 18.7% at Rs 244 crore versus Rs 206 crore.
- Revenue rises 12.5% at Rs 3,428 crore versus Rs 3,046 crore.
- Ebitda rises 24.5% at Rs 374 crore versus Rs 301 crore.
- Margin at 10.9% versus 9.9%.
- To pay final dividend of Rs 14 per share.
Thyrocare Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit at Rs 47.1 crore versus Rs 21.7 crore.
- Revenue rises 19.7% at Rs 224 crore versus Rs 187.2 crore.
- Ebitda up 30.1% at Rs 75.1 crore versus Rs 57.7 crore.
- Margin at 33.5% versus 30.8%.
- To pay dividend of Rs 7 per share
- Re-appoints Rahul Franklin Guha as MD & CEO for five years.
CCL Products Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit rises 12.4% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 102 crore.
- Revenue rises 46.5% at Rs 12,24 crore versus Rs 836 crore.
- Ebitda rises 17.5% at Rs 192 crore versus Rs 163 crore.
- Margin at 15.7% versus 19.5%.
- To pay final dividend of Rs 3 per share.
Kirloskar Ferrous Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit rises 33.3% at Rs 123 crore versus Rs 92.3 crore.
- Revenue up 4.6% at Rs 1,817 crore versus Rs 1,737 crore.
- Ebitda rises 11.6% at Rs 225 crore versus Rs 201 crore.
- Margin at 12.4% versus 11.6%.
K.P. Energy Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit rises 71.8% at Rs 78.7 crore versus Rs 45.8 crore.
- Revenue up 57.5% at Rs 632 crore versus Rs 401 crore.
- Ebitda up 85.7% at Rs 131 crore versus Rs 70.5 crore.
- Margin at 20.7% versus 17.6%.
ALSO READ: BSE Q4 Results: Profit Up 33% As Margin Expands, Rs 10/Share Dividend Declared — Check Record Date
V-Mart Retail Q4 Result Highlights (YoY)
- Net Profit falls 39.1% at Rs 11.3 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore.
- Revenue rises 24.5% at Rs 971 crore versus Rs 780 crore.
- Ebitda rises 56% at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 68 crore.
- Margin at 10.9% versys 8.7%.
- Saw one-time gain of Rs 92 lakh versus Rs 24.2 crore year ago.
Prudent Corporate Q4 Result Highlights (QoQ)
- Net Profit rises 2.1% at Rs 59.1 crore versus Rs 57.9 crore.
- Total income rises 0.9% at Rs 356 crore versus Rs 353 crore.
Vijaya Diagnostics Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit rises 37.5% at Rs 47.9 crore versus Rs 34.9 crore.
- Revenue rises 26.6% at Rs 219 crore versus Rs 173 crore.
- Ebitda up 38.7% at Rs 95.5 crore versus Rs 68.9 crore.
- Margin at 43.5% versus 39.7%.
Gravita India (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit falls 5.2% at Rs 69.7 crore versus Rs 73.5 crore.
- Revenue rises 6.3% at Rs 915 crore versus Rs 860 crore.
- Ebitda rises 3.5% at Rs 76.4 crore versus Rs 73.9 crore.
- Margin at 8.4% versus 8.6%.
- To set up Copper recycling plant in Gujarat
- Capex for Copper recycling plant at Rs 160 crore.
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit rises 42.1% at Rs 54.5 crore versus Rs 38.4 crore.
- Revenue rises 11.9% at Rs 2,174 crore versus Rs 1,942 crore.
- Ebitda up 14.1% at Rs 352 crore versus Rs 309 crore.
- Margin at 16.2% versus 15.9%.
Pidilite Industries Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit rises 37.2% at Rs 579 crore versus Rs 422 crore.
- Revenue rises 14.1% at Rs 3,583 crore versus Rs 3,141 crore.
- Ebitda up 31.7% at Rs 833 crore versus Rs 633 crore.
- Margin at 23.2% versus 20.1%.
- To pay dividend of Rs 11.5 per share.
Mahanagar Gas Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit falls 46.1% at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 241 crore.
- Revenue grows 4.5% at Rs 2,052 crore versus Rs 1,964 crore.
- Ebitda declines 34.1% at Rs 260 crore versus Rs 395 crore.
- Margin at 12.7% versus 20.1%.
- To pay final dividend of Rs 18 per share.
ALSO READ: Britannia Declares Rs 90.5/Share Dividend, Highest-Ever; Check Record Date, Payout Details
NOCIL Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit falls 18.3% at Rs 17 crore versus Rs 20.8 crore.
- Revenue falls 2.8% at Rs 330 crore versus Rs 340 crore.
- Ebitda 38.5% at Rs 21.1 crore versus Rs 34.2 crore.
- Margin at 6.4% versus 10.1%.
Sandur Manganese Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit falls 18.3% at Rs 17 crore versus Rs 20.8 crore.
- Revenue declines 2.8% to Rs 330 crore versus Rs 340 crore.
- Ebitda drops 38.5% to Rs 21.1 crore versus Rs 34.2 crore.
- Ebitda margin narrows to 6.4% versus 10.1%.
Britannia Industries Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit rises 21.1% at Rs 678 crore versus Rs 560 crore.
- Revenue grows 6.5% to Rs 4,719 crore versus Rs 4,432 crore.
- Ebitda increases 5.9% to Rs 853 crore versus Rs 805 crore.
- Ebitda margin at 18.1% versus 18.2%.
- Company announces final dividend of Rs 90.5 per share.
Lupin Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit jumps 89% to Rs 1,460 crore versus Rs 773 crore.
- Revenue rises 31.9% to Rs 7,475 crore versus Rs 5,667 crore.
- Ebitda surges 88.1% to Rs 2,486 crore versus Rs 1,321 crore.
- Ebitda margin expands to 33.3% versus 23.3%.
- Company announces dividend of Rs 18 per share.
NRB Bearing Q4 Result Highlights
- Net Profit at Rs 41.41 crore versus loss of Rs 2.08 crore.
- Revenue up 13.7% at Rs 372 crore versus Rs 327.3 crore.
- Ebitda up 15% at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 58.3 crore.
- Margin at 18% versus 17.8%.
- To pay third interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per share
Stocks In News
- Punjab & Sind Bank: PSU bank union calls all-India strike on May 8.
- Oberoi Realty: Completes Horizon Hotel acquisition; consortium pays Rs 919.25 crore under resolution plan, acquires ~50% stake in HHPL for Rs 460 crore.
- Pace Digitek: Secures Rs 702 crore order from Damodar Valley Corporation for 250 MW BESS project in Jharkhand; scope includes supply, EPC execution, commissioning and 12-year O&M.
- SBI: Board to consider long-term fund raising of up to $2 billion on May 12.
ALSO READ: Dabur To Hike Prices By 4%, Shrink Pack Sizes As Iran War Escalates Cost Pressures
- UCO Bank: Cuts 3-month TBLR to 5.30% from 5.35%; hikes UCO G-Sec rate to 5.74% from 5.72%; cuts 10-year G-Sec rate to 7.21% from 7.24%; revised rates effective May 10.
- Gravita India: To set up copper recycling plant in Gujarat with capex of Rs 160 crore.
- Nestle India: To meet analysts at Gurugram head office on May 12 at 2:30 pm.
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