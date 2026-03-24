Stocks To Watch Today: Coal India, IndiGo, IRFC, LG, GSP Crop Science & More

Stocks of Coal India Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Indian Railway Finance Corp., LG Electronics India Ltd. and GSP Crop Science Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Balkrishna Industries: The company's board approves raising up to Rs. 750 crore via non‑convertible debentures.

The company's board approves raising up to Rs. 750 crore via non‑convertible debentures. Capri Global: The company approves allotment of 73 lakh shares on a rights basis at an issue price of Rs. 274 per share.

The company approves allotment of 73 lakh shares on a rights basis at an issue price of Rs. 274 per share. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): The company appoints Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer.

The company appoints Aloke Singh as Chief Strategy Officer. Coal India: The company's board accords approval for closure of its arm, MJSJ Coal. The company will issue a corporate guarantee of Rs. 3,160 crore for its arm's solar‑plant project. Company will incorporate an intermediate holding company in Singapore. The company plans to divest a 25% stake in its arm, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), via an OFS.

The company's board accords approval for closure of its arm, MJSJ Coal. The company will issue a corporate guarantee of Rs. 3,160 crore for its arm's solar‑plant project. Company will incorporate an intermediate holding company in Singapore. The company plans to divest a 25% stake in its arm, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), via an OFS. G. R Infraprojects: Company has received LoA from NHAI. Contract of Rs. 2440 crores.

Company has received LoA from NHAI. Contract of Rs. 2440 crores. IRFC: The company delivers Rs. 12,842 crore of refinancing support for Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL).

The company delivers Rs. 12,842 crore of refinancing support for Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL). IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company sets April 1 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus share issue

The company sets April 1 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus share issue GOCL Corporation: The company approves early monetisation of its Bengaluru land under a joint‑development agreement with Hinduja Realty Ventures. The project covers ~38 acres, with total consideration of Rs. 2,261 crore, including land and buildings.

The company approves early monetisation of its Bengaluru land under a joint‑development agreement with Hinduja Realty Ventures. The project covers ~38 acres, with total consideration of Rs. 2,261 crore, including land and buildings. LG Electronics India: The company receives a draft assessment order for FY23 involving disallowances worth Rs. 573 crore. It sees no financial impact and will file objections.

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IPO Listing On Tuesday

Raajmarg Infra Investment: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday. The public issue was subscribed 13.7 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (19.14 times) & other investors form (7.26 times).

The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday. The public issue was subscribed 13.7 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (19.14 times) & other investors form (7.26 times). GSP Crop Science: Agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators. The company's shares will debut on the stock exchange on Tuesday. The public issue was subscribed 1.6 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (2.6 times), non-institutional investors (3.05 times), retail investors (0.4 0 times).

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