Stocks To Watch Today: Bharti Airtel, Dilip Buildcon, Infosys, BHEL And TVS Motor

Syngene International stock will also be in focus.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. and TVS Motor Co. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Wednesday. 

Stocks In News

  • Blue Cloud Softech: The board will meet on Feb. 20 to consider the acquisition of a 100% stake in a company via a share swap.
  • Bharti Airtel: The company's arm, Airtel Money, receives RBI approval for registration as a Type-II NBFC.
  • Dilip Buildcon: The company is declared the L-1 bidder for a Gujarat government tender valued at Rs 668 crore.
  • Infosys: The company unveils its AI First Value Framework, aiming to capture a share of an estimated $300 billion AI services opportunity.
  • Engineers India: The board will meet on Feb. 26 to consider a second interim dividend for the current financial year.
  • TVS Motor: The company completes the sale of its equity and preference shares in Roppen Transportation Services to MIH Investments One BV.
  • Asian Granito: NCLT approves the Scheme of Arrangement involving the company and Adicon Ceramica.
  • BHEL: The company secures a Letter of Award worth between Rs 1,200–1,500 crore from SAIL for a Captive Power Plant (CPP) package.
  • Syngene International: Nippon India Mutual Fund increases its stake in the company to 5.08% after acquiring an additional 2.6% stake.
  • Stylam Industries: A promoter sells a 10% stake in the company, bringing their total shareholding down to 13.19%.

Goldman Sachs Initiates 'Buy' On LG Electronics India — Check Target Price And Reasons

