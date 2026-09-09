Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finance, Tata Communications, PVR Inox, Avenue Super Marts, Bank of Baroda and Sun Pharma & More

Shares of Bajaj Finance, Tata Communications, PVR Inox, Avenue Super Marts, Bank of Baroda and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will be in focus on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks in News

Bajaj Finance - allotted 2,05,000 secured NCDs worth Rs 2,050.0271 crore at 8.07% coupon.

Sri lotus Developer - Promoter Anand Kamalnayan Pandit may sell up to 2% equity shares over 7 trading days.

Enviro Infra - Suyog Urja won Rs 190 crore EPC turnkey works for 180 MW NTPC wind project, to execute by 31 March 2027.

Tata Communications - Kaleyra Africa, a non-operating indirect subsidiary, was dissolved on September 4, 2026.

Raymond - Board approved 33,28,686 warrants to Minerva Ventures Fund at ₹645 each, raising up to Rs 214.71 crore.

Bandhan Bank - clarifies September 7 Mastercard credit card launch is ordinary-course business, with no material impact.

Sanofi India - Supreme Court dismissed Sanofi India's quashing petition; CBI criminal complaint on BARC supplies remains pending trial.

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TCC Concept - Board approved amendments to the proposed merger scheme with wholly owned subsidiary ALTRR Software Services to reflect the 1:5 stock split

PVR INOX - opened three screens at Bellandur, Bengaluru, including one 4DX auditorium, taking the property to seven screens.

Avenue Super Marts - Company has allotted Commercial Paper of Rs. 300 crores

GE Shipping - contracted to buy two second hand Kamsarmax dry bulk carriers, with deliveries expected in Q3 FY27.

Bought back 92,111 shares on Sept. 8, 2026 at an average price of Rs 1,379.97 per share; cumulative buyback reached 4,90,628 shares.

Laxmi Organic Industries - MD & CEO Rajan Venkatesh resigned, effective Nov. 13, 2026, as part of a planned leadership transition; Executive Director Harshvardhan Goenka appointed as Managing Director & CEO for 5 years from Nov. 14, 2026

Bank of Baroda - To sell up to 76.9 lakh NSE shares (35% of its holding) through the NSE IPO Offer for Sale; transaction is expected to be completed by end-Sept. 2026.

NLC India - Wholly owned subsidiary NLC India Renewables (NIRL) won a 200 MW wind power project under SJVN's 600 MW ISTS-connected wind power tender and has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from SJVN.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries - Received investment-grade international credit ratings of Baa1 (Stable) from Moody's and BBB+ (Stable) from S&P Global; rating agencies said the ratings factor in Sun Pharma's proposed acquisition of Organon & Co. and are above India's sovereign rating.

Bluspring Enterprises - India Ratings assigned an initial credit rating of IND A/Stable / IND A1 to Rs 50 crore bank loan facilities of material subsidiary Vedang Cellular Services.

Park Medi World - Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Park Medicity Prayagraj Ltd to develop and operate a 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, under the PPP model awarded by Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.

Garware GM approved Dr. Rajpathak's five-year independent director reappointment and V.R. Garware's five-year Chairman and Managing Director reappointment.

KP Energy - Received LOI from Emmvee Energy for a 42 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project under the group captive model in Karnataka, comprising 21 MW wind and 21 MWp solar capacity; marks the company's first order in Karnataka.

IGL Glycols - Spirits approved 6.70 crore 1:1 share allotment, CFO/CS appointments, and listing application.

EBL allotted 2,23,42,255 shares in 1:3 ratio; appointed CFO, Company Secretary and auditors.

CG Power - Income Tax Department granted stay on the revised FY22-23 tax demand of Rs 236.74 crore till disposal of the company's appeal before CIT(A), subject to payment of 20% of the demand, including Rs 30 crore in five instalments, along with other specified conditions.

Piramal Finance - Committee approved issuance of up to Rs 2,000 crore secured, rated, listed NCDs on a private placement basis at a coupon of 8.57% p.a., with maturity on Nov. 5, 2029.

Berger Paints - Commenced commercial production at its new solvent-based paint manufacturing facility in Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, from Sept. 9, 2026; the plant has a capacity of 36,000 KL/MT per annum and involved an investment of over Rs 188 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels - Material subsidiary Berggruen Hotels received a GST DRC-01A intimation from Karnataka GST authorities proposing a tax demand of Rs 5.63 crore. The company plans to file its response/objections.

Pitti Industries - NCLT approved merger of Pitti Industries Pvt Ltd and Dakshin Foundry Pvt Ltd into Pitti Engineering, effective 1 Apr 2026.

RBL Bank - CareEdge assigned RBL Bank BBB+/Stable rating for USD 1 billion EMTN programme and issuer.



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