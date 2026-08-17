Stocks To Watch Today: Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Patanjali Foods, NMDC, Reliance Infra And Voltas

Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and Voltas Ltd. will be in focus on Mondday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Earnings Today

3M India Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts, Alkem Laboratories, Anupam Rasayan India, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Belrise Industries, Borosil, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cochin Shipyard, Valor Estate, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Easy Trip Planners, Genesys International Corporation, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Jupiter Wagons, Lux Industries, Max Estates, MM Forgings, Natco Pharma, NMDC, NMDC Steel, Orchid Pharma, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Rubicon Research Ltd, Saatvik Green Energy Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Power Finance Corp, Allied Blenders, Cochin Shipyard, Waaree Energies, And Bharat Dynamics — Ask Profit

Earnings Post Market Hours

Saatvik Green Energy (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 44.2% to Rs. 511 crore versus Rs. 916 crore.

EBITDA down 80.5% to Rs. 33.8 crore versus Rs. 174 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.6% versus 19.0%.

Net profit down 95.3% to Rs. 5.5 crore versus Rs. 117 crore.

Responsive Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 43.1% to Rs. 193 crore versus Rs. 339 crore.

EBITDA down 67.6% to Rs. 23.7 crore versus Rs. 73.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.3% versus 21.6%.

Net profit down 94.4% to Rs. 2.8 crore versus Rs. 50 crore.

Puravankara (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 61.8% to Rs. 849 crore versus Rs. 524 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 189 crore versus Rs. 67 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.2% versus 12.7%.

Net profit at Rs. 29 crore versus loss of Rs. 68 crore.

Lux Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 0.8% to Rs. 609 crore versus Rs. 604 crore.

EBITDA up 22.2% to Rs. 42.7 crore versus Rs. 35 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.0% versus 5.8%.

Net profit down 6.1% to Rs. 22.1 crore versus Rs. 23.6 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue down 31.6% to Rs. 423 crore versus Rs. 618 crore.

EBITDA down 47.7% to Rs. 30.4 crore versus Rs. 58.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.2% versus 9.4%.

Net profit down 56.9% to Rs. 17.5 crore versus Rs. 40.6 crore.

Rubicon Research (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 51.7% to Rs. 534 crore versus Rs. 352 crore.

EBITDA up 64.2% to Rs. 128.4 crore versus Rs. 78.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 24.0% versus 22.2%.

Net profit up 97.7% to Rs. 85 crore versus Rs. 43 crore.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 115.4 crore versus Rs. 48.5 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 73.4 crore versus Rs. 20 crore.

EBITDA margin at 63.6% versus 41.2%.

Net profit at Rs. 61.7 crore versus Rs. 11.4 crore.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 4.8% to Rs. 651.4 crore versus Rs. 621.6 crore.

EBITDA down 50.9% to Rs. 34.1 crore versus Rs. 69.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.2% versus 11.2%.

Net profit down 69.9% to Rs. 12.4 crore versus Rs. 41.2 crore.

Voltas (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 18.7% to Rs. 4,674 crore versus Rs. 3,939 crore.

EBITDA up 48.7% to Rs. 266 crore versus Rs. 179 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.7% versus 4.5%.

Net profit up 52.2% to Rs. 214 crore versus Rs. 140 crore.

PhysicsWallah (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 24.4% to Rs. 1,054 crore versus Rs. 847 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 56.9 crore versus loss of Rs. 76.3 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 77.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 120.5 crore.

Ahluwalia Contracts (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 12.0% to Rs. 1,126 crore versus Rs. 1,005 crore.

EBITDA down 44.8% to Rs. 48 crore versus Rs. 87 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4.3% versus 8.7%.

Net profit down 80.0% to Rs. 10.4 crore versus Rs. 51.2 crore.

Cochin Shipyard (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 2.3% to Rs. 1,094 crore versus Rs. 1,069 crore.

EBITDA down 20.4% to Rs. 193 crore versus Rs. 242 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.6% versus 22.7%.

Net profit down 19.4% to Rs. 151.5 crore versus Rs. 188 crore.

Turtlemint Fintech (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 39.7% to Rs. 294 crore versus Rs. 210.5 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 33 crore versus loss of Rs. 45.6 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 37.8 crore versus loss of Rs. 46.7 crore.

Valor Estate (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 86.8% to Rs. 111 crore versus Rs. 840 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 25 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs. 20.2 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 1.3 crore versus profit of Rs. 12.4 crore.

NMDC (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 0.8% to Rs. 6,795 crore versus Rs. 6,739 crore.

EBITDA down 0.4% to Rs. 2,468 crore versus Rs. 2,478 crore.

EBITDA margin at 36.3% versus 36.8%.

Net profit up 1.9% to Rs. 2,006 crore versus Rs. 1,968 crore.

Jupiter Wagons (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 46.2% to Rs. 671 crore versus Rs. 459 crore.

EBITDA up 10.2% to Rs. 65 crore versus Rs. 59 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.7% versus 12.9%.

Net profit down 15.2% to Rs. 28 crore versus Rs. 33 crore.

Orchid Pharma (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 3.1% to Rs. 368 crore versus Rs. 357 crore.

EBITDA down 0.7% to Rs. 29.9 crore versus Rs. 30.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.1% versus 8.4%.

Net profit down 24.1% to Rs. 26 crore versus Rs. 34 crore.

GMR Power (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 3.4% to Rs. 1,705 crore versus Rs. 1,648 crore.

EBITDA up 13.2% to Rs. 453 crore versus Rs. 401 crore.

EBITDA margin at 26.6% versus 24.3%.

Net loss at Rs. 41.5 crore versus loss of Rs. 7.8 crore.

NMDC Steel (Q1 FY27, QoQ)

Revenue down 5.6% to Rs. 3,662 crore versus Rs. 3,879 crore.

EBITDA down 50.4% to Rs. 400 crore versus Rs. 806 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.9% versus 20.8%.

Net profit down 87.1% to Rs. 50.5 crore versus Rs. 392 crore.

NMDC Steel Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 98% at Rs 50.51 crore versus Rs 25.6 crore.

Other Income at Rs 43 crore versus Rs 20 crore.

Revenue up 9% at Rs 3,662 crore versus Rs 3,365 crore.

EBITDA down 2% at Rs 399 crore versus Rs 408 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 110 bps at 10.9% versus 12%.

Belrise Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 12.6% to Rs. 2,546 crore versus Rs. 2,262 crore.

EBITDA up 4.6% to Rs. 293 crore versus Rs. 280 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.5% versus 12.4%.

Net profit up 8.9% to Rs. 122 crore versus Rs. 112 crore.

Borosil (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 9.0% to Rs. 254 crore versus Rs. 233 crore.

EBITDA down 7.7% to Rs. 34.8 crore versus Rs. 37.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 13.7% versus 16.2%.

Net profit down 26.4% to Rs. 12.8 crore versus Rs. 17.4 crore.

UFlex (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 37.6% to Rs. 5,366 crore versus Rs. 3,901 crore.

EBITDA up 93.9% to Rs. 888 crore versus Rs. 458 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.5% versus 11.7%.

Net profit at Rs. 422 crore versus Rs. 62 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 7.4% to Rs. 6,344 crore versus Rs. 5,908 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 153 crore versus profit of Rs. 222 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 371.8 crore versus Rs. 59.8 crore.

Regulatory income at Rs. 1,447 crore versus Rs. 721 crore.

Reported one-time gain of Rs. 140 crore.



Dishman Carbogen Amcis (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 4.3% to Rs. 678 crore versus Rs. 708 crore.

EBITDA down 57.3% to Rs. 60.1 crore versus Rs. 140.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.9% versus 19.9%.

Net loss at Rs. 57.9 crore versus profit of Rs. 23.4 crore.

Genesys International (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 14.6% to Rs. 81.4 crore versus Rs. 71 crore.

Net profit down 25.4% to Rs. 5.3 crore versus Rs. 7.1 crore.

MM Forgings (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17.0% to Rs. 410 crore versus Rs. 351 crore.

EBITDA up 14.0% to Rs. 64 crore versus Rs. 56 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.6% versus 16.0%.

Net profit up 84.2% to Rs. 34 crore versus Rs. 19 crore.

Patanjali Foods (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 29.3% to Rs. 11,337 crore versus Rs. 8,766 crore.

EBITDA up 68.3% to Rs. 542 crore versus Rs. 322 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4.8% versus 3.7%.

Net profit up 86.7% to Rs. 336 crore versus Rs. 180 crore.

Reappoints Acharya Balkrishna as Chairman.

Declares 3rd interim dividend of Rs. 1.5/share for FY26 and 1st interim dividend of Rs. 0.8/share for FY27.

Easy Trip Planners (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17.5% to Rs. 134 crore versus Rs. 114 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 13.9 crore versus profit of Rs. 0.8 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 11.4 crore versus profit of Rs. 1.3 crore.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 8.1% to Rs. 167 crore versus Rs. 154 crore.

EBITDA up 3.2% to Rs. 46.9 crore versus Rs. 45.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 28.1% versus 29.4%.

Net profit down 14.4% to Rs. 11.5 crore versus Rs. 13.4 crore.

PTC Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 97.9% to Rs. 192 crore versus Rs. 97 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 49.4 crore versus Rs. 8.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 25.7% versus 8.6%.

Net profit at Rs. 29.2 crore versus Rs. 5.2 crore.

Max Estates (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 0.8% to Rs. 51.9 crore versus Rs. 51.5 crore.

EBITDA down 41.8% to Rs. 8.1 crore versus Rs. 13.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.6% versus 27.0%.

Net profit down 29.4% to Rs. 8.4 crore versus Rs. 11.9 crore.

Kwality Wall's (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 16.7% to Rs. 868 crore versus Rs. 744 crore.

EBITDA up 49.5% to Rs. 95.7 crore versus Rs. 64 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.0% versus 8.6%.

Net profit up 34.8% to Rs. 50.7 crore versus Rs. 37.6 crore.

Kingfa Science & Technology (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 49.1% to Rs. 689 crore versus Rs. 462 crore.

EBITDA up 94.3% to Rs. 111.7 crore versus Rs. 57.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.2% versus 12.4%.

Net profit at Rs. 80.2 crore versus Rs. 40 crore.

Appoints Wang Dazhong as CMD from August 15.

Appoints Xie Dongming as CFO from August 15.

Stocks In News

Bank of India: The bank approves fundraising of up to $1 billion through Medium-Term Notes.

The bank approves fundraising of up to $1 billion through Medium-Term Notes. Eicher Motors: The company launches the updated Continental GT 650 motorcycle.

The company launches the updated Continental GT 650 motorcycle. Hindustan Aeronautics: The company signs a pact with Adani Defence and BEML for manufacturing fuselage structures for Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).

The company signs a pact with Adani Defence and BEML for manufacturing fuselage structures for Light Combat Helicopters (LCH). Kitex Garments: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 3,000 crore via QIP and other instruments.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 3,000 crore via QIP and other instruments. Juniper Hotels: The company will invest Rs. 850 crore to develop a hotel in New Delhi.

The company will invest Rs. 850 crore to develop a hotel in New Delhi. Nibe: The company secures L2 vendor share worth Rs. 563 crore under an Indian Army loitering munition system contract.

The company secures L2 vendor share worth Rs. 563 crore under an Indian Army loitering munition system contract. Goodluck India: Shareholders approve issuance of bonus shares.

Shareholders approve issuance of bonus shares. PhysicsWallah: The company will increase its stake in Bharat Innovations to 100% from 90%.

The company will increase its stake in Bharat Innovations to 100% from 90%. Mahindra & Mahindra: The company plans to launch Scorpio Lifestyler by April 2027 with a starting price of Rs. 19.79 lakh and expand the model globally.

The company plans to launch Scorpio Lifestyler by April 2027 with a starting price of Rs. 19.79 lakh and expand the model globally. TD Power Systems: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 600 crore via QIP.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 17: Nifty Likely To Stay Range-Bound; 24,200 Key Support Amid Profit Booking

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