Stocks To Watch: IndusInd Bank, SBI, REC, JSW Infrastructure, Lupin, Bandhan Bank, Wipro

Share indices in Asia-Pacific region gained in early trade on Friday, buoyed by overnight gains in tech stocks on Wall Street following positive earning reports from companies.

The Nikkei 225 was trading 559.67 points or 1.58% higher at 36,025.84 as of 6:31 a.m. Japan reported its core consumer price at 2.3% year-on-year in December 2023, from 2.5% in November, marking lowest level since July 2022.

The KOSPI and S&P ASX 200 were trading 1.38% or 0.96% higher respectively as of 6:34 a.m.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co posted better-than-expected profit and revenue for Oct-Dec period, and guided for robust growth in 2024, which sparked hopes for tech stocks recovery, according to media reports.

TSMC's biggest client, Nvidia Corp, a index-heavy stock, gained 1.9% on Friday, supporting the tech stocks' rally.

The Nasdaq 100 index rose 1.47% to settled at all-time high on Friday. The S&P 500 index closed 0.88% higher, while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.54%.

U.S. bond yields climbed on speculation that the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates as the economy shows signs of resilience, according to Bloomberg.

Brent crude was trading 1.57% higher at $79.10 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.01% at $2,023.54 an ounce.