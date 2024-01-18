Tata Consumer - Creating Value Through Inorganic Route: Systematix
The management expects earning per share breakeven in FY26 assuming a combination of existing cash, debt and equity issuance to fund this transaction, which should close in Q4 FY24.
Systematix Report
Tata Consumer Products Ltd. has made two substantial acquisitions which should bolster its high-growth portfolio and push up its revenue and margin growth trajectories substantially, helping it sustain the sharp re-rating seen recently.
The company is acquiring 75% (remaining 25% in three years) in Capital Foods (Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones) at an enterprise value of Rs 51 billion implying a valuation of 6.8 times FY24E sales and ~34 times enterprise value/Ebitda. It is also acquiring 100% in Organic India at EV of Rs 19 billion implying a valuation of 5.2 times FY24E sales and ~68 times EV/Ebitda.
Both businesses are expected to deliver strong double-digit (20% plus) growth rates and are significantly gross margin accretive in addition to significant synergy benefits available as well.
