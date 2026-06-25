Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Stocks To Buy Today: Kush Bohra Recommends Aditya Birla Capital, IKS And More — Check Target Price

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Stocks To Buy Today: Kush Bohra Recommends Aditya Birla Capital, IKS And More — Check Target Price
Image: NDTV Profit

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with stock picks spanning financial services, specialty chemicals, and healthcare technology sectors, including Aditya Birla Capital, Navin Fluorine, and IKS.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Aditya Birla Capital
Bohra sees a bullish setup in the financial services space, with Aditya Birla Capital showing signs of upward momentum. He recommends buying the stock for a potential move toward higher levels.

  • Target 1: Rs 406
  • Target 2: Rs 419
  • Stop Loss: Rs 383

IKS
In the healthcare technology segment, IKS continues to exhibit strong technical structure. Bohra expects the stock to extend gains with defined upside targets.

  • Target 1: Rs 1,800
  • Target 2: Rs 1,880
  • Stop Loss: Rs 1,640

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Pine Labs And More | June 25, 2026

Navin Fluorine
Within the specialty chemicals space, Navin Fluorine stands out with a positive technical outlook. Bohra advises entering the stock for a potential upside toward the 7,950 mark.

  • Target: Rs 7,950
  • Stop Loss: Rs 7,575

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. Users are advised to consult a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
ALSO READ: Stocks To Watch Today: Tata Steel, LIC, HCLTech, IRFC, Raymond & More

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Advit Jewels IPO Closes Today: Strong GMP Points To Robust Debut After 44x Subscription

Advit Jewels IPO Closes Today: Strong GMP Points To Robust Debut After 44x Subscription

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source