Stocks To Buy Today: Kush Bohra Recommends Aditya Birla Capital, IKS And More — Check Target Price

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with stock picks spanning financial services, specialty chemicals, and healthcare technology sectors, including Aditya Birla Capital, Navin Fluorine, and IKS.
Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:
Aditya Birla Capital
Bohra sees a bullish setup in the financial services space, with Aditya Birla Capital showing signs of upward momentum. He recommends buying the stock for a potential move toward higher levels.
- Target 1: Rs 406
- Target 2: Rs 419
- Stop Loss: Rs 383
IKS
In the healthcare technology segment, IKS continues to exhibit strong technical structure. Bohra expects the stock to extend gains with defined upside targets.
- Target 1: Rs 1,800
- Target 2: Rs 1,880
- Stop Loss: Rs 1,640
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Navin Fluorine
Within the specialty chemicals space, Navin Fluorine stands out with a positive technical outlook. Bohra advises entering the stock for a potential upside toward the 7,950 mark.
- Target: Rs 7,950
- Stop Loss: Rs 7,575
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. Users are advised to consult a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
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