Stock Picks Today: UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Zinc, Bajaj Finance, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across cement, IT, pharma, metals, automobiles, real estate and NBFC sector issuing fresh calls on UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Zinc, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Cohance, Oberoi Realty, L&T Technology Services, ABB India while also sharing their outlook on Indian auto, IT, consumer and renewable energy sector, alongside a broader view on India strategy.

Jefferies On Ultratech Cement

Maintain Buy, TP at Rs 14380/share (from Rs 14065)

Delivered another strong qtr with Vols/EBITDA/PAT up 13-21% YoY.

Management:improving pricing momentum since mid-Sep

Co focus on protecting EBITDA/t despite higher costs.

Mgmt also raised expectations for C&W biz. (C&W is cable and wire)

A sustained recovery in cement pricing remains the key catalyst for the stock.

BOFA Securities On Ultratech Cement

Reiterate Buy, TP at Rs 13900/share (From Rs 13400)

Inline 2Q; Positive commentary on demand & price

Strong industry demand outlook after the 8% growth in 1H (~10% in 2Q) as well

Elevated costs due to the uncertainty on West Asia conflict should support improvement in pricing environment.

Commentary on recent price increases along with confidence on further improvement does indicate a bottom on EBITDA/MT.

CITI On Ultratech Cement

Maintain Buy-TP Rs 13200/share (From Rs 14750)

2Q In-Line, Cost Pressures Visible

Costs and Pricing to Improve in 3Q, Price Hikes in Sep and Oct

Mgmt expects strong industry growth going forward, co to grow faster

Co focus on pricing, premiumization, costs.

HSBC On Ultratech Cement

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 13200

Market share gains offset by higher costs

Spot cement prices +5% v/s 2Q average

1-year forward EV/EBITDA below its 5-year average of 19.8x

Expect cement price increases to offset cost inflation

CLSA on Ultratech

Maintain High Conviction Outperform; Cut TP to Rs 13000 from Rs 14000

All eyes on pricing

Q2 in line; improving pricing to offset persistent cost pressures

Pricing improves; cost pressures remain

Strong growth pipeline with ambitious cable and wire foray.

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CITI On Indian Autos

2W demand more resilient than expected

Now build in 9% YoY industry volume growth in FY27, vs 7% earlier.

Raise earnings estimates across 2W OEMs - Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors.

Upgrade estimates for Varroc and Endurance Technologies (India business)

Reflecting healthy retail demand, new product launches and improving rural trends. While volume trends remain supportive

Continue to remain cautious on margins due to elevated commodity costs and competitive intensity.

Among 2W OEMs, Eicher Motors remains our preferred pick, In parts, prefer Endurance.



JP Morgan On India EMS

Continue to prefer stocks with high ROCE and earnings growth

Trading at a relatively lower PE multiple over stocks with lower ROCE but similar earnings growth and trading at a higher PE.

Oder of preference is Dixon (OW) > Amber (OW) > Kaynes (N) > Syrma (UW) > Avalon (UW) > CyientDLM (UW).

Revisiting the growth vs PE vs ROCE argument (post Cyient DLM stock correction).

Jefferies On Oberoi Realty

Maintain Hold-TP Rs 1890/share (from Rs 1970/share)

Strong Gurgaon project launch and good sustenance sales in Mumbai drove a record pre-sales and OCF generation (Alert- OCF is operating cash flow)

Balance sheet is net cash and business remains high margin at 60%.

Mumbai project portfolio has built-up well over last 3 years

Launch momentum is likely to accelerate from FY28 onwards



Investec On Cohance Lifesciences

Initiate Buy, TP Rs 560/share

Positioned for an execution-led recovery 2HFY27 onwards.

Recent management changes/restructuring should sharpen execution.

Improving reload visibility, new commercial projects and a deep pipeline should drive a sustained recovery

Forecast 13% rev CAGR and doubling of EBITDA over FY26-29E.

30% discount to India CDMO peers .

JP Morgan On LTTS

Maintain Neutral, TP Rs 3700/share (from Rs 3300/share)

2Q print was a beat on both revenues and margins, for the second quarter in a row

Guidance is even stronger for 2H

Increase FY27E29E revenues/earnings by 1-3%.

Nomura On LTTS

Maintain Neutral, TP Rs 3500/share (From Rs 3290)

2QFY27 – strong beat on EBIT margins

Growth was driven by data centers, energy transition, robotics and plant engineering.

Tweak FY27-28F EPS by ~3-4%.

CITI On LTTS

Maintain Sell, TP Rs 3115/share

Decent 2Q; Sustaining growth/margin trends key monitorable

Sustainability will be key in a furlough-impacted Q3 with wage hikes.

Co targeting 13-15% rev CAGR in next 5 years, 16-17% EBIT margins

Continue to be cautious on the sector

Sluggish growth & high competitive intensity, continued impact of AI, and GCC shift.

HSBC On Tata Steel

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 260/share

Steep increase in valuation discount vs peers unwarranted

Investor concerns centre around post 2030 India profitability, Netherlands issues, potential loss of market share in India

India business should remain strong driving debt lower.

CITI On Hindustan Zinc

Maintain Sell, TP Rs 495/share (from Rs 480)

2Q ahead; Spot Zinc-Silver limit upside

Possible moderation of Zinc prices

Citi LME est: CY28 $3,700 (spot $3,700). Silver (~50% of EBITDA) upsides are likely predicated on easing macro

See physical zinc market as relatively balanced into 2027



Jefferies On Hindustan Zinc

Maintain Buy-TP Rs 650/share (from Rs 750)

Sep-Q EBITDA rose 15% QoQ, 8% above estimares.

Xinc price is benefitting from supply disruptions, silver has been volatile since Jun-26

Raise FY27E EPS by 5% but cut FY28-29E EPS by 4% on lower silver prices.

Trades below long-term average EV/EBITDA

Prefer JSW Steel, Welspun Corp in Indian metals

JP Morgan On Bajaj Finance

Maintain Overweight, TP at Rs 1260/share (From Rs 1310)

2QFY27: Strong operating performance

Growth guidance upgrade better than expected

Preferred pick in the NBFC space.

Management- focus on RoA preservation despite the rising risk to NIM from higher funding costs.

Bernstein On Bajaj Finance

Maintain Underperform, TP Rs 840/share

Earnings momentum remains intact

Credit costs remain benign despite marginal increase in delinquencies

Broad-based AUM growth continues

Lower credit costs offset softer NIM and NOI trends (NOI-Net Operating Income).

CITI On Bajaj Finance

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 1300/share

Raises AUM guidance as core metrics stay resilient

GS2/3 ticked up flowing from gold loans, day-count affect

MSME lending has stabilized—downward pressure has eased

Margin dips 10-12 bps QoQ and further compression likely.

CLSA on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1300

Stellar performance

Strong quarter on all parameters; remains top pick in NBFC space

Healthy asset quality trends across products

Hike FY27-29 PAT estimates 2-3% on better growth partly offset by lower insurance distribution fee income

Strongest compounder in the large-cap India financials space.

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Bernstein India Strategy – Venugopal Garre

Positive returns ahead, led by mean reversion, but a tough road from here

India looks cheaper, but it is still expensive

Remains the third-costliest market globally and is more expensive than several Asian markets that offer much stronger medium-term growth

Earnings are not seeing upward revisions for FY27

Support to PE usually emerges as the earnings burden is shifted to FY28

Hopes of LTCG cut and an AI unwind are narratives, not catalysts

Cut year-end Nifty target to 25,000 from 26,000

HSBC on Consumer

FMCG stocks corrected despite growth pick-up post GST cut on relatively high valuation, commodity spike potential reasons

With no visible trigger, expect growth to normalise

Order of preference: Marico, Tata Consumer, Honasa, HUL, Britannia, Nestle India, Dabur, ITC, and Colgate

Honasa – Upgrade to Buy from Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 554 from Rs 423

Britannia – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 5480 from Rs 6670

HUL – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2210 from Rs 2440

Marico – Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1050 from Rs 1020

Tata Consumer – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1180 from Rs 1390

Colgate – Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 1860 from Rs 2140

Dabur – Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 426 from Rs 456

Godrej Consumer – Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 960 from Rs 990

Nestle – Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 1390 from Rs 1480



Nomura on Renewable Energy

Acme Solar – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 505

Acme Solar is transitioning from a conventional IPP to a firm

Shift delivers superior returns driven by higher utilisation rates, tariffs, and equity IRRs

Acme plans to install ~25GWh of BESS capacities and pre-commissioned 5GWh+ of BESS, further enhancing project returns

Expect Acme to deliver an EBITDA CAGR of 65% over FY26-FY29F, led by FDRE-led portfolio

NTPC Green – Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 100

Growth is underpinned by 60GW of its target by FY32, supported by the MoUs signed with state entities and other PSUs

To strengthen its green power, the company plans to add ~34GWh of BESS by FY32

Expect NTPC Green to record 72% EBITDA growth over FY26-FY29 led by strong additions and contracted storage capacities

Citi on ABB India

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 6075

ABB parent's Q3CY26 results flag “very strong” India orders - a positive signal

The read-through to the ABB India listed entity may not necessarily be one-for-one

In Q2CY26, parent-reported India orders grew 81% versus 50% for ABB India

This was because some Indian orders were booked by overseas ABB entities

Q3CY26 also benefits from a favourable base and price hike impact

Believe the valuation requires sustained delivery across orders, conversion and margins

Jefferies on IT Sector

Infosys – Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 1160 from Rs 1020

TCS – Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 2125 from Rs 1800

Selective rerating ahead

While the growth outlook for IT remains uncertain

Any lack of disappointment in growth expectations and worsening sentiment on global AI capex could drive PE rerating

Valuation upside capped beyond 17-18x PE

Infosys/TCS are the only large IT firms with rerating potential

Sagility offers rerating potential among midcaps

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