Stock Picks Today: HAL, HDFC Bank, UltraTech, Polycab, Nestle India And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across defence and aerospace, banks, FMCG, cement, cables and wires, aviation and industrial sector, issuing fresh calls on HAL, HDFC Bank, Interglobe Aviation, JSW Infrastructure, Tata Capital, Grasim Industries, Titagarh Rail Systems, UltraTech Cement, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Polycab, Nestle India while also sharing their outlook on India EMS and hotel sector.

Goldman Sachs on Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs. 5,870

Platform deliveries improving across aircraft and helicopters

HAL's manufacturing portfolio is beginning to pick up

Deliveries are picking up across platforms,

Latest handovers spanning fighter/trainer aircraft and helicopters

Alongside improving engine availability for the LCA Mk1A programme

Supply constraints gradually easing

Aircraft moving through production/testing into deliveries

Expect the focus to increasingly shift towards execution and conversion

Development is consistent with the government's continued emphasis.

Citi on Hindustan Aeronautics

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 6175

Execution broadening across platforms

Multiple handovers demonstrate improving breadth of execution

Dhruv NG execution is progressing well and establishes a valuable civil reference

HTT-40 creates another scalable production stream, execution delays notwithstanding.

CLSA on Hindustan Aeronautics

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs. 5,481

Delivery, delivery, delivery

The best is ahead

Believe that the best is yet to come in 2H

HAL is the cheapest pure-play defence stock despite a sector leading position

Trading at deserved premium to global aerospace peers

Received 10 GE F404-IN20 engines and expects to deliver 10 Tejas Mk-1A aircraft by March

GE has committed to supplying another 12 engines by December

Highlighted the start of LCA Mk 1 delivery in 2Q

HAL highlighted US$27bn business visibility.

UBS on HDFC Bank

Maintains Buy, TP at Rs 1,000

Leadership uncertainty resolution seen driving a near-term re-rating.

CEO names already submitted to RBI, clarity expected soon.

Loan growth showed early recovery, 15.6% in Q1FY27.

UBS expects loan growth to improve toward 15% over FY27-29E.

Margins expected to improve toward 3.5%, aided by retail loan mix shift.

RoA seen improving to 1.9% in FY27/28E.

42% of branches are under 5 years old, aiding future productivity.

Deposit CAGR forecast at 15.5% over FY26-28E.

Stock trades at just 1.4x FY28E P/BV, a favourable risk-reward, per UBS.

HDFC Bank trades at a 33% discount to its own long-term average P/BV.

Also trades at a 30% discount to ICICI Bank, the widest ever.

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Jefferies on JSW Infrastructure

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs. 395

Jefferies India Forum 2026: Takeaways

Mgmt reiterated its target to double EBITDA over FY26-28E,

Growth to be led by Ports / Logistics capacity additions

61% capacity addition targeted in FY27E vs. FY26.

2.2x capacity rise target over FY26-30 to 400 mnt by FY30E

Logistics ambitions are gaining traction, with terminal / rake additions

25%+ FY26-30E EBITDA CAGR visibility remains, driven by JSWI and JSW group plans.

HSBC on UltraTech Cement

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs. 14,200

Industry leading profitability, volume growth to continue; price hikes to offset cost increase

Disagrees profitability-versus-market-share investor concern

Cement price increases in Sept, likely to pass on variable cost push

India presence, size, and scale should support valuation premiums

Multiple de-rating not justified given industry leading volume growth, profitability and market share

1-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple has de-rated from a peak 1-year forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 26x to 13.7x currently

Has consistently grown faster than the industry, and expect this trend to continue.

JPMorgan on Tata Capital

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Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 395

NIM improvement remains a key strategic priority

Growth guidance intact at 23-25%

Asset quality benign despite macro headwinds

Flexi-book in focus; net exposure <5%

FCNR impact is nuanced.

Jefferies on Grasim Industries

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs. 3,910

Jefferies India Forum 2026 - Key Takeaways

Opus Paints targets 50%+ growth in FY27

Paint business targets profitability by FY28 exit

VSF profitability supported by healthy industry demand

Birla Pivot targets EBITDA breakeven by FY27-end

Renewable business scaling rapidly

Net debt-to-EBITDA targeted below 2x levels.

CLSA on Nestle India

Outperform Rating

FSSAI initiates regulatory action on infant nutrition products

Claims related to HMOs and digestibility under scrutiny

Three separate adjudication cases filed against company

Milk products and nutrition contribute one-third of sales

Nutrition segment contributes higher share of profitability

Jefferies on IndiGo

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs. 5,840

Mgmt highlighted near-term industry rationalisation

Airlines prioritising profitability over growth amid elevated costs

Highlighted that pricing/yields remain strong

Mgmt keeps capacity growth (flattish YoY for 2Q)

PRASK guidance (~25%) unchanged

Mgmt sees recent fare hikes as partly sticky, supporting medium-term revenue quality

New CEO's priorities, strengthening operational capabilities & building foundations for next phase

Cost actions & mgmt transition remain on track

Strong BS supports IndiGo's FY30 growth ambitions.

Morgan Stanley on Polycab India

Overweight with TP of Rs. 10,545

Preparing for entry of new cable brand Ultravolt

Expects larger impact on smaller unorganized players

As ~30-35% of wires are unorganized vs. ~10% in cables

C&W - industry margins are lower, limiting scope to gain share purely through aggressive pricing

Ultravolt's initial ~Rs18bn capex looks modest relative to Polycab's existing scale

Though Polycab does not rule out further capex over time

Polycab has ~10,000 cable SKUs, which it believes is difficult to replicate quickly

Distribution/supply chain remains a key moat, with the ability to service customers within ~24 hours

Jefferies on Hotels Sector

Remain constructive; top picks IHCL and Leela

Hotel industry RevPAR rose 18% in August

Growth driven by stronger rates and occupancy

Metro markets outperformed leisure destinations in August

September demand boosted by large MICE events

Strong finish expected for second quarter FY27

Expect Hotels coverage universe to deliver Hotels EBITDA CAGR of ~12-19% over FY26-29E

Jefferies on Titagarh Rail Systems

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs. 990

Jefferies India Forum 2026: Takeaways

Mgmt remains confident of scaling its Passenger Rail biz over FY26-30E

Driven by strong order book, execution pickup, and the government's railway modernization plans

Freight Rail (FRS) should remain steady, with potential order inflows in FY27E

See Titagarh as a key beneficiary of India's passenger rail upcycle

Recent MoU with Siemens paves way for pursuing international metro stock opportunities

Estimate 44% FY26-30 EPS CAGR led by strong PRS Order Book.

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UBS on Shaily Engineering Plastics

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs. 4,500

Sandoz gets approval to launch generic semaglutide in Canada

Sandoz will launch in 3 strength doses through pen format

Positive for Shaily given dominant Canadian pen market share

Keeps company on track to exceed FY27 guidance

UBS estimates 40 mn pens versus 36 mn guidance.

JPMorgan on India EMS

Takeaways from India Semicon Event

Kaynes planning $1 billion OSAT investment under ISM 2.0

Kaynes investment would be three times ISM 1.0 commitment

Watch out for an potential announcement by Kaynes on its application for OSAT

Kaynes, CG Power, Micron, CDIL and Suchi Semicon are exporting chips also supplying them domestically

These chips are able to compete on both cost and quality vs. global peers

Chips are getting booked by clients given high demand

Focus on ramping up production.

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