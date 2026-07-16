Stock Picks Today: Union Bank of India, Groww, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, ICICI Life, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across fintech, psu, insurance and financial sector, with fresh calls on Union Bank of India, Groww, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential Life, ICICI Lombard, HDB Financials alongside a constructive stance on EMS and financials.

UBS on Union Bank

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 195

Healthy quarter; Margins expands sequentially

Q1: PAT beat driven by higher NII and lower provisions; Weak deposit growth

Loan growth remains modest; Margins expanded 16bp QoQ

Management expects loan growth/margin improvement.

MS on HDB Financial

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 800

Q1- inline quarter; on the right track

Asset quality showing durable improvement in net slippages data; provision coverage stable

Middle East conflict and El Niño-related monsoon risks remain key monitorables for management.

Jefferies on HDB Financial

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 880 from Rs 845

PAT Tad Ahead; NIM Expands & Asset quality Improves; Awaiting Growth Pick Up

AUM growth inched up led by strong growth in consumer

NIMs improved on better yield & should stay range-bound

With favorable seasonality in H2, credit cost can surprise positively.

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: Groww, Dalmia Bharat, Triveni Turbine And More | July 16, 2026

MS on ICICI Pru Life

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 670

Q1: Good quarter; deep value

VNB and VNB margin beat estimates and consensus by 10%

Aided by product mix and likely benefit from steeper yield curve

Negative was weaker persistency in two of five cohorts

Lower valuations for 11% FY26-28 VNB CAGR provides significant value.

Macquarie on ICICI Pru Life

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 700

Retail softness clouds margin gains

Q1 VNB surprises on upside; retail APE growth subdued

Margin expansion driven by favourable product mix

Limited visibility on growth

Citi on ICIC Pru Life

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 945 from Rs 885

Strong VNB margin print

Aided by favourable shift in business mix, improvement in cost ratios, and absorption of yield curve benefits

Growth has largely revived and margin trends are robust

Remain constructive on gradual re-rating.

Bernstein on ICICI Pru Life

Maintain Market-perform with TP of Rs 680

Good quarter with healthy margin jump

Steps towards resolving stake-sale overhang

Company sought to de-classify Prudential PLC as an ‘investor' from a ‘promoter'

If the regulator were to permit the change, the stake-sale overhang would ease out.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 16

MS on HDFC AMC

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 3065

Q1 – decent quarter

PAT above estimates owing to higher investment income and lower tax rate

Revenue yields were better than estimates

Operating profit was in line, and SIP flows remained strong

Raise FY27 EPS estimate, and essentially maintain FY28 and FY29.

Citi on HDFC AMC

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 2900 from Rs 2800

Steady quarter; incremental flow market share trends monitorable

Calculated MF yield was higher QoQ post shift to new expense ratio regime

Robust performance across most schemes in 3/5 years is likely to aid flows, within MF

Rising competitive pressure from smaller AMCs and increasing share of fintech-led flows remain structural concerns.

Kotak Securities on HDFC AMC

Downgrade to Add from Buy; Hike TP to Rs 3000 from Rs 2950

Strong execution priced in; limited upside

Core earnings growth in line at 10% yoy

Equity mix up 100 bps qoq, margins maintained despite regulatory changes

Blended yields improve in the quarter.

Bernstein on HDFC AMC

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 3030

Q1FY27 - Steady quarter helped by market recovery and a yield bump

Market bounce drives higher AuM

Higher opex growth dragged profit growth, driven by ESOP charges

MS on HDFC Life

Maintain Overweight; Cut TP to Rs 730 from Rs 745

Q1: VNB beat; all eyes on HDFC Bank channel

Weak growth in the HDFC Bank channel has continued to weigh on overall APE growth and the outlook

Management cited some pickup in Q1; sustenance remains monitorable

Remain Overweight on attractive valuation.

Citi on HDFC Life

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 990 from Rs 950

Parent drags even as product mix change

Flat business volumes at HDFC Bank is concerning

Traction in non-parent channels is encouraging

In a sweet spot to revive VNB growth to mid-to-high teens over medium-term.

Macquarie on HDFC Life

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 860

Parent bank channel - A drag on growth

Sluggish headline growth affected by parent bank channel

Protection and annuity enrich product mix; margins stable

Valuation inexpensive.

Bernstein on HDFC Life

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 810

Another tough quarter, commentary provides context for a better outlook

Banca sales remained weak, but the company said they have recovered counter share

Recovery in sales at the parent bank should help with a better counter-share

Company said they will prioritize growth over margins, and guided towards stable margins

MS on ICICI Lombard

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 1920

Q1 – weak quarter; uncertain earning outlook

Two large losses in the fire segment and an adverse Supreme Court judgment led to prudent reserve creation, hurting profits.

The latter development could have further material implications

Core results were also muted

See downside to estimates.

Macquarie on ICICI Lombard

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2430

Multiple headwinds converge

Fire losses and court judgement weigh on earnings

Quality over growth as competition intensifies

Conservative reserves offer protection.

Citi on ICICI Lombard

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 1755 from Rs 1735

Weak quarter; Multi-year de-rating not ruled out

See structural challenges in the multi-line non-life space

Sustained increase in competitive pressure with multiple new entrants

Gradually declining distribution and service moats

Lack of any meaningful rationale to drive price hikes in the key motor TP segment.

CITI ON GROWW

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 255 from Rs 230

Business Momentum Softens

New Products Can Provide Upside

Active user accretion moderates in broking

Pace of market share accretion softens

Ticket size drives MTF growth and cash yields.

Jefferies on Mobile EMS

India Govt approved new Mobile Mfg scheme (MPMS)

Dixon was the key beneficiary of PLI 1.0, but see higher competition now vs CY21

Initial outlay seems higher but tenure at 5-years is tad lower

ECMS has already approved 5 Camera Module - Kaynes, Syrma, ASUX, Uno Minda, Dixon - and 3 Display applications - Samsung, Dixon, Wangda.

Citi on Angel One

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 380

Strong improvement in margin profile

Focus on containing overheads provide further headroom for margin expansion.

Macquarie on Mobile PLI

Mobile PLI 2.0 announced; favors Dixon and Amber

Dixon is the clearest near-term beneficiary

Framework also improves the business case for entering other component manufacturing, such as for batteries

Amber Enterprises is actually a sleeper beneficiary.

Jefferies on Emmvee Photo

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 400 from Rs 360

Q1 Review: Beat and strong growth visibility

Power demand recovery in FY27 should aid renewables

Balance sheet is adequately funded for tripling of TOPCon cell capacity by FY28

Raise FY27/28 Ebitda 9%/4% and project 29% Ebitda Cagr over FY26-29E

CLSA Price Action – Laurence Balanco

Nifty continues to consolidate within a well-defined 23,100–24,515 trading range

Support at 23,100–23,103 and resistance at 24,500–24,515

This shorter-term range sits within a much broader consolidation pattern that has developed since the 2024 highs

Major support at 21,743–21,800 and resistance at 25,600–26,319

Until one of these boundaries is decisively breached, range-bound conditions are likely to persist

Technical backdrop remains considerably more constructive in India's mid- and small-cap segments.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.