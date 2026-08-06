Stock Picks Today: Cummins, Berger Paints, Aurobindo Pharma, Hindalco Novelis, Metropolis, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across the pharma, paints, online insurance, and diagnostics sectors, with fresh calls on Cummins, Berger Paints, Aurobindo Pharma, Hindalco's Novelis, Metropolis, PB Fintech, and Cohance, Navin Fluorine, Power Grid, Neuland and Tenneco Clean.

JPMorgan on Cummins

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 5882

Very weak margins in Q1FY27 – lowest over past 10 quarters

Especially in the context of relatively low exposure to commodities like copper/silver, etc.

Key question: Does Q1FY27 mark the end of the robust margin performance phase, or is it an aberration?

Weak margin performance and the MD's resignation will lead to a negative stock price reaction.

HSBC on Cummins

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 6500

Margin pressure led earnings miss

Lower margins offset strong execution

Management commentary points to steady business momentum from key markets.

Citi on Cummins

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 6700

Q1 First Take: Margins Below Expectations

Impact of commodity headwinds/lag in pass-through was greater

Await clarity on any one-off expenditures in the earnings call.

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Kotak on Hindalco Novelis

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1120

Novelis—in-line quarter; operational headwinds abating

Oswego ramp-up on track for H2FY27E

BM to contribute from FY28E; leverage near cyclical peak

Believe the worst is likely behind Novelis.

MS on Hindalco Novelis

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1140

Novelis: FY27 a year of transition

Core EBITDA was better than expected

Oswego recovery, Bay Minette commissioning, cost savings playing out, and the start of deleveraging

The Bay Minette ramp-up remains the key medium-term catalyst, driving strong margins and cashflow recovery from next year on

Macquarie on Hindalco Novelis

Maintain Neutral with TP o Rs 1080

Modest EBTIDA beat; Expansion on track, execution is key

See upside risk to FY27/28 consolidated EBITDA from higher aluminium prices

Key upside risks are earnings surprises at Novelis, led by better margins and resilient domestic earnings

Key downside risks are slower ramp up in Novelis volumes/margins and weaker-than-expected aluminium prices.

MS on Berger Paints

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 429

Q1: In Line; Favourable Q2 Base Ahead

Management sounded optimistic on Q, given base was affected by heavy monsoons

Overall EBITDA margin guidance of 15-17% maintained

Dealer stocking in anticipation of hikes continued in Q1 and hence Q2 could see slight moderation in volume growth

Macquarie on Aurobindo Pharma

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 1300

Q1 – lower R&D cost to marginal EBITDA beat

Geographic performance remained mixed

US revenue increased 8% in local-currency terms supported by volume growth and new product

Macquarie on PB Fintech

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1950

Unabated growth momentum continues

Q1: In-line profitability, revenue growth strong

Renewal book bearing fruit, new initiatives on track

Solid growth supports lofty valuations.

Nomura on PB Fintech

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1590

Robust momentum; Q1 beat estimates by 10%

Policybazaar & other insurance platforms: healthy improvement in take rates and contribution margins

Paisabazaar: core disbursals pick up momentum, new product launches lined up for Aug-26

Regulation still haunts us.

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MS on Metropolis

Maintain Equal-weight; Hike TP to Rs 614 from Rs 588

Q1 – healthy volume growth

Management guided for 14-15% revenue growth for FY27 with 150 bps improvement in EBITDA margins

Although visibility at Metropolis is improving, continue to prefer Dr Lal Pathlabs for its larger scale and superior return profile

MS on PB Fintech

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 1215

Q1 – good quarter

Adjusted EBITDA margin was in-line, though adjusted EBITDA beat estimates on higher revenues

New protection premium growth was strong, but an elevated base kicks in from Q3

Stay Underweight owing to expensive valuation amid potential regulation on commissions.

Macquarie on Cohance Life

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1150

Q1 – a quarter to forget

Cohance reported a materially weaker-than-expected Q1 performance

Revenue declined primarily due to contraction in the Pharma CDMO segment

Management expects sequential recovery in performance in Q2 and a return to YoY growth in H2.

Jefferies on Cohance Life

Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 350 from Rs 300

Still much work to do

Below est on continued sales declines in all 3 business divisions

During the qtr, low sales caused EBITDA to collapse to near break-even levels

Mgmt believes the co's performance has bottomed and that it should report YoY growth in H2

See lack of sustainable growth in the near term and challenges in all divisions

Jefferies on Navin Fluorine

Maintain Buy; Hike TP of Rs 9045 from Rs 8700

Q1 Review: Beat; Earnings Upgrade Cycle Continues

Strong pipeline in CDMO and cooling products, and participation in new molecules in spec chem anchor medium-term growth

New capex in advanced materials will create another growth engine in the medium-term

Upgrade FY27/28 PAT 8%/4% and project 23% EPS CAGR over FY26-29

Valuation is below long term average.

Citi on Navin Fluorine

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 7200 from Rs 6500

Q1 Ahead, New Capex Initiatives

Mgmt continues to guide for sustainable EBITDA margin of 31–34%

Risk-Reward Unfavorable

Stock up 50% over the past year, partly factoring in the recent earnings strength

See downside risk to R32 pricing over the next year.

Citi on Tenneco Clean

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 650

Q1 Results Marginally Ahead of Estimates

Q1 was affected by significant commodity increases due to the adverse geopolitical environment

Enthused by the ART division winning an order from European ATV maker and the CAPT division getting an order from Tenneco America.

Macquarie on Power Grid

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 400

Q1: Steady start; capex guidance key

Expect Power Grid's capex/capitalisation to pick up going forward

There is further comfort from ~Rs1.7tn of work-in-hand.

GS on Neuland

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 23300 from Rs 20550

Q1 above: CMS led beats, GDS shows improvement

See improved development pipeline visibility

See expanding capability-led investments across peptides, complex molecules



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