Stock Picks Today: Avenue Supermarts, HUL, Marico, PNB, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh views on Avenue Supermarts, HUL, Marico, PNB, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, M&M Finance, bank of India, bank of Baroda, Bajaj Housing, Jubiliant Foods, Lenskart alongside commentary on OMCs and consumers.
Citi on Bank of Baroda
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 340
- Advances/Deposits Registered Seasonal QoQ Contraction in Q1
- Pending case of NMC Holding settled through payment of Rs 5700 cr
- It has created Rs 1500 cr floating provisions in Q4 and carries cumulative floating provisions of Rs 2500 cr
- It may take incremental knock of this settlement payment in Q1FY27
- Given NIM moderation, modest treasury gains and normalised recoveries expect RoA to settle below 1%
MS on Marico
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 934
- Q1: Better-than-expected Top-line Growth
- Good Trends Continued
- EBITDA growth remains a key to watch from earnings
- Management is optimistic on consumption trends
- Inflation and El Niño impact on monsoon key monitorable.
JPMorgan on Marico
Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 900
- Q1 Revenue (volume led) beat; High teens EBITDA growth likely
- Believe Q1 print provides confidence in Marico's ability to clock high single digit volumes
- Growth led by successful portfolio diversification and focused interventions/investments towards the core portfolio
Macquarie on Marico
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 890
- Pre-Q1 update better than expected
- Pre-quarterly update suggests sequential uptick in volume growth
- Expect ~15% Ebitda growth in Q1
GS on Marico
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 900
- Q1 update: Volume growth accelerates to double digits
- Parachute volume growth sharply improves to double digits, while VAHO and new segments sustain momentum
- EBITDA growth is likely to be in the high teens, as margins recover sequentially.
HSBC on Marico
- Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1000 from Rs 950
- Volume growth trajectory accelerates further
- Strong performance with double-digit (DD) volume growth vs a trend of high single digits in earlier quarters
- Parachute, too, delivered DD volume growth
- VAHO revenue growth in 20s; expect to see strong operating profit growth.
Citi on Avenue Supermarts
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 3650
- Q1FY27 Update: Pantry-Fill Reversal Weighs on SSSG; Margins Risk Ahead
- Remain cautious given expensive valuation and risks to SSSG and earnings from rising quick-commerce competition
- Sustained accelerated store-expansion and improved throughput will be key to support valuation multiples
MS on Avenue Supermarts
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 5083
- Q1 – weak growth
- 15% growth was below expectations after a good Q4
- This is a weak print, especially in context of the presales updates of other retailers where growth momentum has sustained
- The weaker-than-expected growth could lead to underperformance in the near term
- Key monitorables from earnings include margins
Macquarie on Avenue Supermarts
Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 3100
- Pre-Q1: Disappointing sales growth
- Sales growth and store additions below our estimates
- Believe SSSg moderated from 4Q levels.
GS on Avenue Supermarts
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 4000
- Q1 update: Weak quarter as revenue growth slows down
- This is despite large store openings in end of Q4FY26 and higher FMCG inflation
- Store addition in Q1 was low relative to past years
HSBC on Avenue Supermarts
- Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 3870
- Weak print, growth lower vs Q4
- Standalone revenues up 15% YoY, vs 4%/5% miss to Consensus/HSBC est
- Revenue per Sq.ft down 3% YoY VS +2% in Q4FY26
UBS on Avenue Supermarts
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5500
- Revenue growth of 15% disappoints, could weigh on stock price
- Overall a tepid quarter
MS on Bank of India
- Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 115
- Q1 Initial Update: Strong Balance Sheet Growth
MS on HUL
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 2480
- Believe the share price will rise over the next 30 days
- Expect HUL to surprise positively on top-line growth in Q1
- Pricing actions taken to pass on the inflation should support FY27 top-line growth
- Believe double-digit revenue growth delivery will be viewed positively
MS on Tata Consumer
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1351
- Believe the share price will rise over the next 45 days
- Expect India business growth momentum to broadly sustain in Q1
- Expect the company to deliver 12% revenue growth in Q1 and EBITDA margins to expand YoY to 13.9%
- Expect the company to deliver a 22% FY26-29 earnings CAGR, the highest among staple companies
MS on Titan
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 5182
- Believe the share price will rise over the next 30 days
- Expect Titan to continue to report strong jewellery revenue growth in Q1
- Expect domestic Tanishq, Mia and Zoya (ex-bullion) revenue growth of +30% YoY aided by gold price inflation
- Strong operational performance and relatively lower valuations vs. peers should support stock outperformance
- Titan is preferred discretionary pick
MS on Britannia
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 5848
- Believe the share price will fall over the next 45 days
- Q1 performance is expected to improve sequentially
- Expect some impact of dual pricing in the market to continue
- Expect stock underperformance to continue until the company delivers on higher revenue growth
Citi on Bajaj Housing
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 88
- AUM Growth Accelerates to 24.2% YoY / 6.3% QoQ
- Disbursements Modest
- Portfolio yields are likely to remain under pressure from lower acquisition pricing
- Expect C/I to remain elevated at ~20% owing to ongoing investments
Citi on PNB
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 103.
- Advances / Deposits Growth At 12.85% / 8.5% YoY Lags System Average.
- Overseas Advances Surge.
- Expect range-bound NIMs for Q1.
- Modest treasury and seasonally slower recoveries in Q1 may drag RoAs close to 0.8-0.85%
UBS on PNB
- Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 122.
- Q1FY27: Loans and deposits growth remains modest; inline vs estimates.
- CD ratio expands sequentially.
MS on PNB
- Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 88.
- Believe the share price will fall over the next 30 days.
- YoY growth in both credit and deposits decelerated in Q1 Vs Q4.
- Continues to lag system growth meaningfully.
- Expect the stock to underperform the broader market and stocks of other PSU bank peers.
Citi on Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1120
- AUM Growth Accelerates to 23.9% YoY/7.2% QoQ
- New Loans and Customer Franchise Show Sequential Recovery
- Deposits Growth Remains Modest
MS on Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1120
- Q1 Update: 7.2% QoQ AUM growth, highest since Q2
- Investor focus is likely to be on Q1 NIMs, pace of credit cost declines, and overall FY27 outlook amid the current geopolitical situation
Jefferies on Bajaj Finance
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1210
- Q1 shows an uptick in AUM growth to 24%, the highest in 4-Qtrs
- This reflects healthy core trends and seasonally stronger demand for consumer durable loans
- Seasonal uptick in consumer durable loans may also help NIMs
- Bajaj Finance may benefit more from stronger FCNR-B deposit mobilisation
- It stays among top picks
Citi on OMCs
- National service obligation borne by the OMCs is likely to be reflected in their Q1FY27 earnings
- Estimate a combined net loss of more than Rs 30000 cr
- Meaningful 7-15% networth erosion
- Would argue for an extended pause in both excise duties as well as retail prices of auto fuels
- Gov't has historically adopted a similar approach, allowing the OMCs to recoup prior losses and sustain through-cycle ROEs of 20%
- Believe the OMCs offer favourable risk/reward over the coming months.
Citi on Consumer
- Growth Momentum To Remain Strong In Q1 Despite Pricing Actions
- Expect Indian Consumer Staples companies to deliver another quarter of improving performance
- Volume growth should remain resilient sequentially despite 2–5% price hikes
- With key commodity costs now easing, the need for further price hikes appears limited
- This should help sustain the improving demand and volume trajectory into H2
- Remain selective; prefer Food & Beverages over Home & Personal Care
- Top Buys are Tata Consumer, Godrej Consumer, Britannia
- Top Sells are ITC, Colgate India, United Breweries
MS on Lenskart
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 576
- Believe the share price will rise over the next 30 days
- Expect Lenskart to continue to deliver strong top-line growth
- Expect YoY EBITDA margin improvement in both markets
- Believe continued delivery on growth and margins should support outperformance going forward
MS on M&M Finance
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 325
- Q1 update – good asset quality performance; loan growth remains muted
- See downside risks to credit cost forecasts for Q1F27 and upside risks to earnings forecasts
- Maintain a conservative stance on the overall FY27 earnings outlook owing to risks
- Think ROE should remain sub-15% even in FY28
- In that context, valuations appear full
Citi on M&M Finance
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 380
- Disbursements Accelerate; AUM Growth Sustains at 12% YoY
- GS3/GS2 Stable In A Seasonally Weak Quarter
- Liquidity remains robust.
Jefferies on M&M Finance
- Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 325
- Q1 Muted Growth
- Asset quality Hold Up Better Than Usual Seasonal Trends
- Disbursement growth improved to 21% YoY on lower base last year
MS on Vishal Mega Mart
- Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 146
- Believe the share price will rise over the next 30 days
- Expect continued strong top-line growth and double-digit SSSG momentum
- Forecast 20% revenue growth led by 10% SSSG and 23 net new stores
- Lower crude prices should ease margin concerns in the coming quarters
- See Vishal's growth strategy as more defendable than peers
MS on Jubilant Food
- Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 486.
- Believe the share price will fall over the next 30 days.
- Expect some QoQ improvement in growth rates.
- But to remain lower than the management's 5-7% like for like target.
- See limited near term triggers for stock outperformance.
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