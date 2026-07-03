Stock Picks Today: Avenue Supermarts, HUL, Marico, PNB, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh views on Avenue Supermarts, HUL, Marico, PNB, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, M&M Finance, bank of India, bank of Baroda, Bajaj Housing, Jubiliant Foods, Lenskart alongside commentary on OMCs and consumers.

Citi on Bank of Baroda

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 340

Advances/Deposits Registered Seasonal QoQ Contraction in Q1

Pending case of NMC Holding settled through payment of Rs 5700 cr

It has created Rs 1500 cr floating provisions in Q4 and carries cumulative floating provisions of Rs 2500 cr

It may take incremental knock of this settlement payment in Q1FY27

Given NIM moderation, modest treasury gains and normalised recoveries expect RoA to settle below 1%

MS on Marico

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 934

Q1: Better-than-expected Top-line Growth

Good Trends Continued

EBITDA growth remains a key to watch from earnings

Management is optimistic on consumption trends

Inflation and El Niño impact on monsoon key monitorable.

JPMorgan on Marico

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 900

Q1 Revenue (volume led) beat; High teens EBITDA growth likely

Believe Q1 print provides confidence in Marico's ability to clock high single digit volumes

Growth led by successful portfolio diversification and focused interventions/investments towards the core portfolio

Macquarie on Marico

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 890

Pre-Q1 update better than expected

Pre-quarterly update suggests sequential uptick in volume growth

Expect ~15% Ebitda growth in Q1

GS on Marico

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 900

Q1 update: Volume growth accelerates to double digits

Parachute volume growth sharply improves to double digits, while VAHO and new segments sustain momentum

EBITDA growth is likely to be in the high teens, as margins recover sequentially.

HSBC on Marico

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1000 from Rs 950

Volume growth trajectory accelerates further

Strong performance with double-digit (DD) volume growth vs a trend of high single digits in earlier quarters

Parachute, too, delivered DD volume growth

VAHO revenue growth in 20s; expect to see strong operating profit growth.

Citi on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 3650

Q1FY27 Update: Pantry-Fill Reversal Weighs on SSSG; Margins Risk Ahead

Remain cautious given expensive valuation and risks to SSSG and earnings from rising quick-commerce competition

Sustained accelerated store-expansion and improved throughput will be key to support valuation multiples

MS on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 5083

Q1 – weak growth

15% growth was below expectations after a good Q4

This is a weak print, especially in context of the presales updates of other retailers where growth momentum has sustained

The weaker-than-expected growth could lead to underperformance in the near term

Key monitorables from earnings include margins

Macquarie on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 3100

Pre-Q1: Disappointing sales growth

Sales growth and store additions below our estimates

Believe SSSg moderated from 4Q levels.

GS on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 4000

Q1 update: Weak quarter as revenue growth slows down

This is despite large store openings in end of Q4FY26 and higher FMCG inflation

Store addition in Q1 was low relative to past years

HSBC on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 3870

Weak print, growth lower vs Q4

Standalone revenues up 15% YoY, vs 4%/5% miss to Consensus/HSBC est

Revenue per Sq.ft down 3% YoY VS +2% in Q4FY26

UBS on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5500

Revenue growth of 15% disappoints, could weigh on stock price

Overall a tepid quarter

MS on Bank of India

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 115

Q1 Initial Update: Strong Balance Sheet Growth

MS on HUL

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 2480

Believe the share price will rise over the next 30 days

Expect HUL to surprise positively on top-line growth in Q1

Pricing actions taken to pass on the inflation should support FY27 top-line growth

Believe double-digit revenue growth delivery will be viewed positively

MS on Tata Consumer

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1351

Believe the share price will rise over the next 45 days

Expect India business growth momentum to broadly sustain in Q1

Expect the company to deliver 12% revenue growth in Q1 and EBITDA margins to expand YoY to 13.9%

Expect the company to deliver a 22% FY26-29 earnings CAGR, the highest among staple companies

MS on Titan

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 5182

Believe the share price will rise over the next 30 days

Expect Titan to continue to report strong jewellery revenue growth in Q1

Expect domestic Tanishq, Mia and Zoya (ex-bullion) revenue growth of +30% YoY aided by gold price inflation

Strong operational performance and relatively lower valuations vs. peers should support stock outperformance

Titan is preferred discretionary pick

MS on Britannia

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 5848

Believe the share price will fall over the next 45 days

Q1 performance is expected to improve sequentially

Expect some impact of dual pricing in the market to continue

Expect stock underperformance to continue until the company delivers on higher revenue growth

Citi on Bajaj Housing

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 88

AUM Growth Accelerates to 24.2% YoY / 6.3% QoQ

Disbursements Modest

Portfolio yields are likely to remain under pressure from lower acquisition pricing

Expect C/I to remain elevated at ~20% owing to ongoing investments

Citi on PNB

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 103.

Advances / Deposits Growth At 12.85% / 8.5% YoY Lags System Average.

Overseas Advances Surge.

Expect range-bound NIMs for Q1.

Modest treasury and seasonally slower recoveries in Q1 may drag RoAs close to 0.8-0.85%

UBS on PNB

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 122.

Q1FY27: Loans and deposits growth remains modest; inline vs estimates.

CD ratio expands sequentially.

MS on PNB

Maintain Underweight with TP of Rs 88.

Believe the share price will fall over the next 30 days.

YoY growth in both credit and deposits decelerated in Q1 Vs Q4.

Continues to lag system growth meaningfully.

Expect the stock to underperform the broader market and stocks of other PSU bank peers.

Citi on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1120

AUM Growth Accelerates to 23.9% YoY/7.2% QoQ

New Loans and Customer Franchise Show Sequential Recovery

Deposits Growth Remains Modest

MS on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 1120

Q1 Update: 7.2% QoQ AUM growth, highest since Q2

Investor focus is likely to be on Q1 NIMs, pace of credit cost declines, and overall FY27 outlook amid the current geopolitical situation

Jefferies on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1210

Q1 shows an uptick in AUM growth to 24%, the highest in 4-Qtrs

This reflects healthy core trends and seasonally stronger demand for consumer durable loans

Seasonal uptick in consumer durable loans may also help NIMs

Bajaj Finance may benefit more from stronger FCNR-B deposit mobilisation

It stays among top picks

Citi on OMCs

National service obligation borne by the OMCs is likely to be reflected in their Q1FY27 earnings

Estimate a combined net loss of more than Rs 30000 cr

Meaningful 7-15% networth erosion

Would argue for an extended pause in both excise duties as well as retail prices of auto fuels

Gov't has historically adopted a similar approach, allowing the OMCs to recoup prior losses and sustain through-cycle ROEs of 20%

Believe the OMCs offer favourable risk/reward over the coming months.

Citi on Consumer

Growth Momentum To Remain Strong In Q1 Despite Pricing Actions

Expect Indian Consumer Staples companies to deliver another quarter of improving performance

Volume growth should remain resilient sequentially despite 2–5% price hikes

With key commodity costs now easing, the need for further price hikes appears limited

This should help sustain the improving demand and volume trajectory into H2

Remain selective; prefer Food & Beverages over Home & Personal Care

Top Buys are Tata Consumer, Godrej Consumer, Britannia

Top Sells are ITC, Colgate India, United Breweries

MS on Lenskart

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 576

Believe the share price will rise over the next 30 days

Expect Lenskart to continue to deliver strong top-line growth

Expect YoY EBITDA margin improvement in both markets

Believe continued delivery on growth and margins should support outperformance going forward

MS on M&M Finance

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 325

Q1 update – good asset quality performance; loan growth remains muted

See downside risks to credit cost forecasts for Q1F27 and upside risks to earnings forecasts

Maintain a conservative stance on the overall FY27 earnings outlook owing to risks

Think ROE should remain sub-15% even in FY28

In that context, valuations appear full

Citi on M&M Finance

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 380

Disbursements Accelerate; AUM Growth Sustains at 12% YoY

GS3/GS2 Stable In A Seasonally Weak Quarter

Liquidity remains robust.

Jefferies on M&M Finance

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 325

Q1 Muted Growth

Asset quality Hold Up Better Than Usual Seasonal Trends

Disbursement growth improved to 21% YoY on lower base last year

MS on Vishal Mega Mart

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 146

Believe the share price will rise over the next 30 days

Expect continued strong top-line growth and double-digit SSSG momentum

Forecast 20% revenue growth led by 10% SSSG and 23 net new stores

Lower crude prices should ease margin concerns in the coming quarters

See Vishal's growth strategy as more defendable than peers

MS on Jubilant Food

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 486.

Believe the share price will fall over the next 30 days.

Expect some QoQ improvement in growth rates.

But to remain lower than the management's 5-7% like for like target.

See limited near term triggers for stock outperformance.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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