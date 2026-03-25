Stock Picks Today: Adani Power, Tata Power, LG India, Bharat Forge, And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on Adani Power, Tata Power, LG India, Bharat Forge, Home First Finance and several other companies, as analysts track energy security themes, summer demand trends and sectoral growth opportunities.

Bernstein on Power Sector

Adani Power – Initiate Outperform; TP Rs 177

JSW Energy – Initiate Outperform; TP Rs 575

Tata Power – Initiate Outperform; TP Rs 443

NTPC Green – Initiate Underperform; TP Rs 80

India's energy security tested by successive disruptions in Russian oil and Iran conflict

India is resource-poor in oil and gas but rich in coal and solar

Electrification seen as the structural solution

Policy focus likely on accelerating thermal and nuclear capacity while strengthening renewables and grid

Prefer diversified energy players with strong balance sheets and integrated presence

Jefferies on LG India

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,910

Strong initial summer demand trends

Price hikes of 7–9% in 3- and 5-star ACs in Q4

Further hikes of 5–10% likely in April due to weak INR and higher input costs

LPG shortage remains a key industry risk, though alternatives being explored

Exports account for 6% of sales with limited Middle East exposure

Nomura on Sagility

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 55

Dual proposition of value and growth

Healthcare outsourcing and AI efficiency driving growth

Vertically integrated healthcare tech player

Payer margin pressures supporting outsourcing demand

Expect ~20% EPS CAGR over FY26–28

BofA on IT Sector

Growth trend expected to sustain this quarter

Q4 likely to show better exit growth than last year

Revenue guidance expected to include buffer for Middle East risks

FX tailwinds provide cushion to profitability and EPS

Infosys seen better placed than Wipro

Jefferies on Real Estate

Launch-driven quarter

Improved sales velocity across top-7 cities in Jan–Feb

February likely highest ever by volumes

Listed developers expected to report 10–15% sales growth in Q4

FY26 sales growth seen above 20%

Middle East conflict may soften FY27 guidance

Valuations near long-term lows with sub-20x PE

Nomura on Firstsource Solutions

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 330 from Rs 415

Double-digit revenue growth expected in medium term

Margins to expand with front-loaded investments

EPS estimates cut by 2–11% due to lower revenue assumptions

Nomura on eClerx

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2,200 from Rs 5,600

Growth momentum remains intact

Strong deal pipeline and improving sales execution

Reinvestment of margins while maintaining guidance

Valuations attractive at current levels

Jefferies on Housing Finance NBFCs

Valuations have reset lower; risk-reward turning favourable for affordable housing finance companies

Disbursement growth has been soft, especially in lower ticket sizes

Momentum improving in Q4

Lower interest rates expected to stabilise demand

Large HFCs may face spread compression

Asset quality for prime HFCs likely to remain resilient

Prefer Home First Finance

Jefferies on Bharat Forge

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2,150

Expanding defence capabilities across land, naval and aerospace segments

Benefiting from rising geopolitical tensions and government focus on domestic defence procurement

US truck orders seeing sharp rebound

Improving US industrial activity could support export recovery

CLSA on Mphasis

Initiate Hold with TP of Rs 2,219

Lacks diversification beyond US BFSI segment

Deal wins improving but offset by weakness in base business

Mid-teen EBIT margins stable but limited operating leverage

Motilal Oswal on Bajaj Finserv

Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 1,900

Building a comprehensive financial services ecosystem

Bajaj Finance remains core growth engine

General insurance scaling steadily

Life insurance business undergoing turnaround

Emerging subsidiaries expanding coverage across financial services spectrum

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