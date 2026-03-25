Five Stocks To Buy: Persistent Systems, Bajaj Finance, MCX, Uno Minda And Eternal

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the IT, financial services, commodity exchange, and auto ancillary sectors.

Top picks include IT midcap Persistent Systems, financial heavyweight Bajaj Finance, commodity exchange platform MCX, auto components manufacturer Uno Minda, and Eternal.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Persistent Systems

Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities, sees upside in the IT sector, recommending a buy on Persistent Systems. He advised entering the stock at Rs 4,919 for a target of Rs 5,050, protecting the position with a strict stop loss at Rs 4,860.

Bajaj Finance

Palviya also identified a buying opportunity in the financial services space, placing a buy call on Bajaj Finance. He recommended a long position at Rs 853 for an upside target of Rs 875, maintaining a stop loss at Rs 838.

Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, highlighted strong momentum for the commodity exchange platform, MCX. He advised traders to buy the stock at the current market price of Rs 2,424 for a target of Rs 2,600, placing a stop loss at Rs 2,350.

Uno Minda

Nilesh Jain, VP and Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Centrum Finverse Ltd, identified a long opportunity in auto components manufacturer Uno Minda. He set a target price of Rs 1,115, advising traders to keep a stop loss maintained at Rs 1,046.

Eternal

Nilesh Jain of Centrum Finverse also sees value in Eternal, recommending a buy on the stock for a target of Rs 250. He suggested protecting the trade with a stop loss at Rs 232.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.