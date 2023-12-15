Stocks In Asia Advance As Treasuries Edge Lower: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency and commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia rose as investors remained convinced that signals by the Federal Reserve were the clearest yet that a pivot to rate cuts was nearing.
Japanese and South Korean stocks climbed, while Australian stocks extended their increase from the open. Futures for Hong Kong equities also pointed to gains. A slight point of concern came from the US on signs of “overbought”, which suggest equities there are vulnerable to a pullback. The S&P 500 saw a small gain Thursday and the Nasdaq 100 fell after an over 50% surge in 2023.
Treasuries ticked lower in Asian trading. They rose in their last session, sending the 10-year yield below 4% and the 30-year to around 4.04%, a move which Ian Lyngen and Ben Jeffery at BMO Capital Markets attributed as “simply an extension of Wednesday’s Fed-inspired bull steepening”.
“Having convincingly broken below the 200-day moving-average of 4.02%, we’ll be watching the weekly close as further confirmation that the bullish sentiment will persist into the New Year,” the strategists wrote in a note. “A steady recalibration toward less restrictive monetary policy is the ‘best case’ scenario for both bonds and equities.”
The yen fell after three straight days of gains and the dollar steadied. The greenback had declined against most of its developed-market peers in the previous session, partly driven by strength in both the euro and the pound after Europe’s central bankers signaled they are in no hurry to join the US pivot toward interest-rate cuts.
Investors will be monitoring data from China, with medium lending facility and data for new home prices and economic activity due later Friday. Investors will also gauge the impact of relaxed homebuying curbs in Beijing and Shanghai, in the latest official efforts to stem the country’s housing downturn.
New Record
The S&P 500 extended its run of daily advances to seven, and brought the benchmark to within 1.6% of its peak of almost 4,800 index points.
“I think it will get to a new record and we will hit 5,000 points in the next few weeks,” said Tony Roth, chief investment officer for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors Inc. He thinks the Fed is too conservative in suggesting three cuts next year, and believes twice as much will likely be needed.
Economists at some of Wall Street’s biggest banks are now calling for the Fed to roll out rate cuts earlier and faster next year, emboldened after the central bank’s last meeting of 2023 set off fireworks across financial markets.
At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., economists see a steady course of interest-rate cuts that begins in March. Barclays Plc is now calling for three cuts in 2024, from just one seen ahead of this week’s Fed meeting. And JPMorgan Chase & Co. bumped its view on the start of the easing cycle to June from July.
In commodities, oil was poised to eke out its first weekly gain in almost two months as the Fed’s latest stance triggered a bullish pulse across markets. Gold was little changed.
Key events this week:
- China 1-yr MLF rate and volume, property prices, retail sales, industrial production, jobless rate, Friday
- Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday
- US industrial production, Empire manufacturing, S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were unchanged as of 9:17 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures rose 1%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.6%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0985
- The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 142.35 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1270 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6700
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $43,080.65
- Ether rose 0.6% to $2,313
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.94%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 4.5 basis points to 0.700%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.15%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,032 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Richard Henderson.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.