Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 31

Most share indices in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher on Wednesday before the rate decisions from the Bank of Japan, and the US Federal Reserve. Both are scheduled to be published later today.

The Nikkei 225 was 308.16 points or 0.80% lower at 38,217.79, and the S&P ASX 200 was 50.30 points or 0.63% higher at 8,003.50. The Kospi was 11.95 points or 0.44% higher at 2,750.14.

A selloff in major global companies led to a decline in the US stock markets as traders awaited key earnings reports from tech giants and central bank decisions. Although most S&P 500 shares rose, tech sector weakness, notably a 7.04% drop in Nvidia Corp. impacted the index.

The S&P 500 fell 0.50% and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.28% lower as of Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.50%.

Brent crude was trading 0.50% higher at $79.02 a barrel. Gold fell 0.11% to $2,408.16 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was 0.05% or 12.50 points higher at 24,923.50 as of 06:58 a.m.

India's benchmark stock indices continued their gains for the third consecutive session to end at fresh record closing highs on Tuesday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and NTPC Ltd.

Both indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,857.30, up 0.09% or 21.20 points, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 81,455.40, up 0.12% or 99.56 points.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,598.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth session and bought equities worth Rs 5,565.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian currency fell to a record low of 83.74 during the day.