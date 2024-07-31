Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 31
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Most share indices in the Asia-Pacific region were trading higher on Wednesday before the rate decisions from the Bank of Japan, and the US Federal Reserve. Both are scheduled to be published later today.
The Nikkei 225 was 308.16 points or 0.80% lower at 38,217.79, and the S&P ASX 200 was 50.30 points or 0.63% higher at 8,003.50. The Kospi was 11.95 points or 0.44% higher at 2,750.14.
A selloff in major global companies led to a decline in the US stock markets as traders awaited key earnings reports from tech giants and central bank decisions. Although most S&P 500 shares rose, tech sector weakness, notably a 7.04% drop in Nvidia Corp. impacted the index.
The S&P 500 fell 0.50% and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.28% lower as of Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.50%.
Brent crude was trading 0.50% higher at $79.02 a barrel. Gold fell 0.11% to $2,408.16 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was 0.05% or 12.50 points higher at 24,923.50 as of 06:58 a.m.
India's benchmark stock indices continued their gains for the third consecutive session to end at fresh record closing highs on Tuesday, led by gains in HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and NTPC Ltd.
Both indices closed at their highest levels. The NSE Nifty 50 closed at 24,857.30, up 0.09% or 21.20 points, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 81,455.40, up 0.12% or 99.56 points.
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 5,598.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the sixth session and bought equities worth Rs 5,565.1 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
The Indian currency fell to a record low of 83.74 during the day.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Tata Consumer Products Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.3% at Rs 4,352 crore versus Rs 3,741 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,309 crore).
Ebitda up 22.4% at Rs 667 crore versus Rs 545 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 649 crore).
Margin at 15.3% versus 14.6% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 15.1%).
Net profit down 12.4% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 359 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 351 crore).
Torrent Power Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.3% at Rs 9,034 crore versus Rs 7,328 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7,827 crore).
Ebitda up 56.8% at Rs 1,858 crore versus Rs 1,185 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,396 crore).
Ebitda margin at 20.6% versus 16.1% (Bloomberg estimate 17.8%).
Net profit up 87.2% at Rs 996 crore versus Rs 532 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 632 crore).
Navin Fluorine International Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.6% at Rs 524 crore versus Rs 491 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 569 crore).
Ebitda down 12.1% at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 114 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 107 crore).
Margin at 19.2% versus 23.3% (Bloomberg estimate 18.9%).
Net profit down 16.8% at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 62 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 59.47 crore).
Macrotech Developers Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 76% at Rs 2,847 crore versus Rs 1,617 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 3,045 crore).
Ebitda at Rs 757 crore versus Rs 330 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 852 crore).
Margin at 26.6% versus 20.4% (Bloomberg estimate 28%).
Net profit at Rs 476 crore versus Rs 179 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 509 crore).
Indus Tower Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.6% at Rs 7,383 crore versus Rs 7,193 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7,523 crore).
Ebitda up 10.8% at Rs 4,545 crore versus Rs 4,102 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4,005 crore).
Margin at 61.6% versus 57% (Bloomberg estimate 53.2%).
Net profit up 3.9% at Rs 1,926 crore versus Rs 1,853 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,572 crore).
Board approved proposal to buy back up to 5.7 crore equity at Rs 465 per share.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Q1 FY25 (YoY)
Revenue up 75.6% at Rs 996 crore versus Rs 567 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 57 crore versus Ebitda loss of Rs 36 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.7%.
Net profit at Rs 36 crore versus loss of Rs 41 crore.
Rajratan Global Wire Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8% at Rs 220 crore versus Rs 204 crore.
Ebitda up 17.4% at Rs 29.5 crore versus Rs 25.12 crore.
Margin at 13.4% versus 12.3%.
Net profit up 22.6% at Rs 15 crore versus Rs 12 crore.
Zaggle Prepaid Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up at Rs 252 crore versus Rs 118 crore.
Ebitda up at Rs 22 crore versus Rs 8 crore.
Margin at 8.9% versus 6.7%.
Net profit up at Rs 17 crore versus Rs 2 crore.
RR Kabel Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.2% at Rs 1,808 crore versus Rs 1,597 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,818 crore).
Ebitda down 15.9% at Rs 95 crore versus Rs 113 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 129 crore).
Margin at 5.3% versus 7.1% (Bloomberg estimate 7.1%).
Net profit down 13.4% at Rs 64 crore versus Rs 74 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 86.58 crore).
Greenpanel Industries Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.5% at Rs 365 crore versus Rs 386 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 382 crore).
Ebitda down 45.2% at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 66 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 50.57 crore).
Margin at 9.9% versus 17% (Bloomberg estimate 13%).
Net profit down 57.6% at Rs 16 crore versus Rs 37 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 27 crore).
Aegis Logistics Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 23.8% at Rs 1,601 crore versus Rs 2,101 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,225 crore).
Ebitda up 18.6% at Rs 232 crore versus Rs 196 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 259 crore).
Margin at 14.5% versus 9.3% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 11.6%).
Net profit up 19.1% at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 133 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 150 crore).
GAIL (India) Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6% at Rs 34,738 crore versus Rs 32,789 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 32,892 crore).
Ebitda up 80% at Rs 4,790 crore versus Rs 2,660 crore.
Margin at 13.8% versus 8.1%.
Net profit up 77.5% at Rs 3,183 crore versus Rs 1,793 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,148 crore).
Titagarh Rail Systems Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.9% at Rs 903 crore versus Rs 911 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,222 crore).
Ebitda down 4% at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 106 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 119.1 crore).
Margin at 11.3% versus 11.6% (Bloomberg estimate Rs 9.7%).
Net profit up 8.4% at Rs 67 crore versus Rs 62 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 81.5 crore).
360 0NE WAM Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total revenue up 60.6% at Rs 697 crore versus Rs 434 crore.
Net profit up 34.3% at Rs 243 crore versus Rs 181 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 220 crore).
Waaree Renewable Technologies Q1 FY25 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 83.3% at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 129 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 41 crore versus Rs 13 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.4% versus 10.4%.
Net profit up at Rs 28 crore versus Rs 9 crore.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Q1FY25- (YoY)
Total income up 15.7% at Rs 3,692 crore versus Rs 3,190 crore.
Net profit up 10.8% at Rs 319 crore versus Rs 288 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 330.04 crore).
Earnings in Focus
Action Construction Equipment, Adani Power, Ambuja Cement, Asahi India Glass, Aster DM Healthcare, Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Birlasoft, Coal India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Electrosteel Castings, Elgi Equipment’s, Five-star Business Finance, GE T&D India, Godrej Properties, Greenply Industries, HeidelbergCement, JBM Auto, JK Lakshmi Cement, KPR Mills, Lakshmi Machine Works, Mahindra and Mahindra, Mankind Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Nuvoco Vistas Corp, The Phoenix Mills, Prestige Estates Projects, Pricol, Puravankara, Redington, Relaxo Footwears, RITES, Sonata Software, Stylam Industries, Sundaram Fasteners, Tata Investment Corp, Tata Steel, Teamlease Services, Thomas Cook, Urgo Capital, ZEE Entertainment.
Stocks To Watch
Hindustan Zinc: The company received an income tax demand worth Rs 1,170 crore for AY 2021. This demand is based on identical disallowances and additions imposed in previous years and the company has secured favourable orders from the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal on these same issues in earlier years.
Mahindra and Mahindra Finance: The board approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via bonds. The size of the issue is Rs 250 crore, with a green shoe option up to Rs 1,250 crore.
Adani Energy: The company opened QIP at a floor price of Rs 1,027.1 per share.
Vedanta: The company received the go-ahead from 75% of its secured creditors for its planned split into six independent listed companies. The company has received a tax demand of Rs 1,289.1 crore from the National Faceless Assessment Centre for the assessment year 2021.
Power Grid: The company reported that the Rs 40,000 crore undersea interconnection deal with the Middle East is incorrect. The company has not made any assertions, and no such negotiations have occurred.
Lloyds Engineering: The company announced the acquisition of a 77% majority stake in Techno Industries Private.
Samvardhana Motherson International: The company will consider fundraising on August 2.
Dhanuka Agritech: The company will consider fundraising on August 2.
Marico: The company received a 142 crore income tax demand for AY 21 on account of various transfer pricing adjustments made. The company plans to file a rectification application.
South India Bank: The board approved raising up to Rs 750 crore through QIP or other means.
IPO Offering
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals: The public issue was subscribed to 1.37 times on day 1. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.43 times), non-institutional investors (1.96 times), retail investors (3.35 times), and reserved for employees (1.07 times).
Block Deals
Sarda Energy and Minerals: Fortune Couriers Ltd sold 15 lakh shares (0.42%) at Rs 279 apiece, Johnson Dye Works Private Ltd bought 7.5 lakh shares (0.21%) at Rs 279 apiece, and New Era Fabrics Limited bought 7.5 lakh shares (0.21%) at Rs 279 apiece.
Bulk Deals
PNB Housing: Quality Investment Holdings PCC sold 3.32 crore shares (12.8%) at Rs 775.25 apiece, Singapore Government-linked entities bought lakh shares (2.9%) at Rs 775 apiece, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 29.03 lakh shares (1.11%) at Rs 775 apiece, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited bought 14.19 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 775 apiece, DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund bought 13.7 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 775 apiece, and HSBC Mutual Fund bought 13.48 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 775 apiece.
PDSL: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares (0.75%) at Rs 554.97 apiece.
Cigniti Technologies: Rajasthan Global Securities bought 1.5 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 1,365 apiece.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/record Dividend: Kamdhenu, Igarashi Motors India, Centum Electronics, Crisil, DLF, EIH, Bata India, HEG, Sundaram Finance, Saksoft.
Ex/record AGM: Kamdhenu, Igarashi Motors India, NRB Industrial, Page Industries, Aarti Pharmalabs, SRF, Go Fashion, Bata India, HEG, Sundaram Finance, Saksoft.
Moved in short-term Framework: DCW, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia.
F&O Cues
Nifty August futures up by 0.09% to 24,929.1 at a premium of 71.8 points.
Nifty August futures open interest up by 1.92%.
Nifty Bank July futures up by 0.17% to 51,520 at a premium of 21 points.
Nifty Bank July futures open interest down by 13.35%.
Nifty Options August 1 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.
Bank Nifty Options July 31 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 53,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 50,000.
Securities in ban period: India Cements.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee weakened to a record low against the US dollar on Tuesday, ahead of key policy announcements by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan later this week.
The Indian currency closed at Rs 83.72 after dipping to Rs 83.7438 against the greenback in early trade before paring a loss to trade at Rs 83.7363 at 10:04 a.m., according to Bloomberg. The local unit opened at Rs. 83.73, unchanged from Monday's closing.
Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group company.