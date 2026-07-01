Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 1

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Indian Stock Market Recap

Nifty 50 continued its losing streak on Tuesday to settle 80 points lower or 0.34% at 23,865, while Sensex closed 0.33% lower. Nifty IT was the top laggard, while Defence was the top gainer.

Sectoral indices ended on a mixed note, with Nifty Defence emerging as the top gainer, rising over 1.4%, led by Paras Defence, which surged nearly 9%, and Cochin Shipyard, which gained more than 5.5%. The Nifty IT index was the biggest laggard, falling almost 3%, with LTIMindtree declining nearly 4% and Infosys losing over 3.5%.

Among broader sectoral trends, Nifty Defence snapped its four-day losing streak, while Nifty Pharma extended gains for a second straight session. Nifty Oil & Gas ended a two-day losing streak, whereas Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Bank each declined for a second consecutive day. Nifty IT extended its losses for a third straight session.

Stocks In News

Maharashtra Seamless – Whole-time Director Pithelis Raj Santhanamarian resigned from executive role due to personal reasons.

Godawari Power & Ispat – Stake in associate Jammu Pigments increased to 43.96% from 13.73% after conversion of 58.92 lakh CCPS into equity shares

Amber Enterprises – Extended timeline for acquisition of remaining stake in MoMagic Wireless by subsidiary IL JIN Electronics to Sept. 30, 2026

SRF - Reappointed Mr. Kartik Bharat Ram as Joint Managing Director

HDFC Life – GST appellate authority upheld tax demand of Rs. 132.7 crore along with applicable interest and Rs. 132.7 crore penalty

Brainbees Solutions – Extended timeline for capital infusion into US subsidiary Swara Corp. from June 30, 2026 to Dec. 31, 2026 due to procedural delays

Extended timeline for up to AED 34 million investment in UAE subsidiary Firstcry Management DWC LLC to July 31, 2026 due to procedural delays.

Corona Remedies – Commissioned EU-GMP approved hormone manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, boosting hormone manufacturing capacity by 20% and strengthening its women's healthcare portfolio.

PFC – Transferred Kakinada I Transmission Ltd SPV to Power Grid Corporation for Rs. 20.51 crore for the Kakinada green hydrogen/ammonia transmission project.

Paras Defence - Signed exclusive IP licensing agreement with US-based Tandem Defense LLC for Guardian-1 counter-drone interceptor technology, enabling manufacturing and commercialization in India.

L&T Technologies: Announced the launch of Ainfonix 4.0, a next-generation Engineering Intelligence platform for process industries.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Company had approved issuance of non-convertible debentures of of Rs 1,00,000 each for an amount aggregating up to Rs 750 cr.

Vodafone Idea: Company has now acquired 26% equity stake of MTK Quantum by investing Rs. 4.33 crore

Lloyds Enterprises: After a private placement, Lloyds Engineering Works' stake diluted to 85% from 100% in Defence subsidiary Lloyds Advance Defence Systems.

C.E. Info Systems: Rohan Verma appointed as Joint Managing Director

Hindware Home Innovation – Completed acquisition of remaining stake in Hintastica Pvt Ltd for Rs. 2.79 crore, making it a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary; existing JV arrangement with Atlantic has been terminated.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Company has executed a business transfer agreement with Deutsche Bank for the acquisition of DBAG's business undertaking in India.

Aarti Pharmalabs: Company inaugurates its additional manufacturing block in Maharashtra to increase production capacity, block has a total capacity of 3600 TPA for Xanthine derivatives manufacturing.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: Mr. N Sridharan, Chief Financial Officer (KMP & SMP) of the Bank, has superannuated from the services of the Bank.

Hexaware Tech - Hexaware Launches Tensai for Reasoning Ops to Bring Agentic AI to Enterprise IT Operations

Vikram Solar – NCLAT set aside NCLT's order admitting insolvency proceedings against the company, providing relief in the IBC case filed by Isitva Steels

Mahindra Lifespace Developers – Incorporated Mahindra Kandivali Developers Ltd (MKDL) as a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary to undertake future real estate development projects.

KPIT Technologies (Outlook for Q1 FY27)

Q1FY27 performance expected to be below expectations

USD revenue is expected to decline 1% YoY in Q1FY27 compared to Q1FY26,

Abrupt spending cuts by certain European automotive OEMs led to lower revenue expectations

EBITDA margin and net profit margin will decline sequentially

Company expects recovery in H2FY27

EPACK Durable: Company received Andhra Pradesh government approval for incentives, including 36.41 acres of land and a 50% capital subsidy, to support its proposed Rs. 314.31 crore investment in the state.

GNG Electronics – Director Ajay Pancholi purchased 42,000 shares on the open market for Rs. 2.38 crore, increasing his holding from 2.12 lakh shares (0.19%) to 2.54 lakh shares (0.22%).

IKS Health – Partnership with Axia Women's Health delivered ~$12 mn annual cash impact, leading to 100% coding coverage across Axia sites, lower denial rates, >96% coding accuracy and higher collections.

Goodluck India – CRISIL upgraded long-term rating to AA- (Stable) from A+ (Positive) and short-term rating to A1+ from A1 for Rs. 854.75 crore bank facilities, reflecting a stronger credit profile.

Cupid (Q1FY27 Business Updates)

Q1 FY27 revenue expected to exceed Rs. 150 crore.

FY27 revenue guidance raised to Rs. 660+ crore from Rs. 600 crore.

Strong growth driven by global B2B orders, PFSCM partnership and institutional tenders.

Palava manufacturing facility to be operational next quarter.

Management expects strong margins and profit growth above current guidance.

JK Paper – Commissioned and commenced commercial production at its Hardwood Bleach Chemical Thermo-Mechanical Pulp plant on June 30, 2026, enhancing pulp manufacturing capacity.

Shanti Gold International: Company has proposed a Rights Issue of fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs. 100 crore.

Craftsman Automation: Company subsidiary Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions completed the Rs. 28 crore sale of identified piston manufacturing assets to SPR Auto Technologies.

Prestige Estates: Company announces the launch of Phase 2 of Prestige Forest Hills at The Prestige City, Mulund, Mumbai. with an estimated Gross Development Value of approximately Rs 2,200 crore.

Skipper - Acquisition of shares of Utsav Ispat LLP (0.38%) to Ventex Trade on 29 June 2026.

Avenue Supermart: Company has opened a new store at Pollachi, Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) today. The total number of stores as on date stands at 503.

Cantabil Retail India: Company has opened 5 New Showrooms/ Shops at different location in India during the month of June 2026.Now total number of Showrooms/ Shops of the Company stands at 667.

Religare Enterprise: Mr. Rahul Mehrotra, Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation, has tendered his resignation.

Avenue Supermart: Company has allotted Commercial Paper of Rs. 200 crores, Coupon offered 6.70%

Ashoka Buildcon - Extended timeline for stake sale in 6 road SPVs to Infrastructure Yield Trust-backed investors; completion deadline extended to July 31, 2026 for TS-1, TS-2 & TS-3

BlackBuck – Promoter & Executive Director Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam pledged 6.3 lakh shares (0.35% stake).

Zee Media – Allotted 3 crore shares on conversion of 3 crore warrants to Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund; received Rs. 19.13 crore warrant exercise consideration, with 2 crore warrants still pending conversion.

Bandhan Bank – Completed sale of housing finance NPA portfolio of Rs. 291.44 crore to ACRE for Rs. 119.49 crore (41% recovery) through the Swiss Challenge process.

NTPC Green Energy – Subsidiary Ayana Renewable Power won 193 MW wind project in MPPMCL auction at tariff of Rs. 4.17/unit, strengthening renewable energy portfolio.

Max Healthcare – Acquired 100% voting rights and 50.22% economic interest in Yerawada Properties Pvt Ltd, making it a subsidiary, as part of its plan to develop a 450-bed super speciality hospital in Pune.

PB Fintech – Approved Rs. 20 crore capital infusion into wholly-owned subsidiary PB Pay and incorporation of two Dubai-based step-down subsidiaries for insurance advisory and reinsurance broking businesses.

NTPC – Declared commercial operation of the final 5 MW module of NSPCL's Bhilai Floating Solar Project, taking the plant's total commissioned capacity to 15 MW.

NTPC Group installed capacity rises to 90,904 MW and commercial capacity to 89,824 MW.

HFCL – Extended timeline for sale of entire stake in Nivetti Systems to Trinity Tech Solutions; transaction now expected to be completed by Sept 30, 2026 (earlier June 30, 2026).

Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL) – Appointed Harjeet Kaur Joshi as Additional Independent Director for 5 years from July 1,2026.

H.G. Infra Engineering (HGINFRA) – Executed SPA and acquired 100% stake in WR ER Part C Power Transmission Ltd (SPV) from REC Power Development, for implementation of the awarded power transmission project.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Quarterly Numbers:

93% YoY increases in Loan Saction from Rs 339 04 cr to Rs 65485 cr

27.82% YoY increase in Loan Disbursement from Rs 12812 cr to Rs 16377 cr

Cantabil Retail India: Company has opened 5 New Showrooms/ Shops at different location in India during the month of June 2026. Now total number of Showrooms/ Shops of the Company stands at 667.

Religare Enterprise: Mr. Rahul Mehrotra, Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Religare Housing Development Finance Corporation, has tendered his resignation.



Belrise Industries: Company has issued Corporate Guarantee to the Standard Chartered Bank located at Gift City for an amount upto EUR 2.75 Million.

Samvardhana Motherson International: MSSL Global RSA Module Engineering, acquired a 49% stake in Vacuform 2000 Proprietary, acquisition delayed to second quarter of financial year 2026-2027.



Balrampur Chini Mills: Trading Approval for 93.16 lk Equity Shares having face value of Re. 1 each allotted to Promoter and Non Promoter on a Preferential Basis.

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute: Company signed a three-year MoU with NTPC Mining Ltd to strengthen collaboration and secure additional coal mining and allied assignments on a nomination basis, with no direct financial commitment involved

Kirloskar Oil Engines: Company has made payment of consideration of AED 3.2 million (INR 8.28 Crore) to Kirloskar International ME FZE, UAE.



Axis Bank: Company has successfully allotted USD 500,000,000 dollars 6.875% Additional Tier 1 Notes and USD 300,000,000 dollars 5.348% Senior Notes, in each case under its USD 5,000,000,000 dollars Global Medium Term Note Programme.



DCM Shriram: Company had approved entering into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% equity share capital of four companies engaged in producing and selling industrial salt.



Race Eco Chain: Company has divested 2,10,000 equity shares aggregating to 0.99% of Prime Industries.



Zydus Wellness: Zydus Wellness International DMCC, UAE, subsidiary of the Company has incorporated subsidiary in the name of Zydus Wellness General Trading DWC-LLC in Dubai.

Rane ( Madras): Company entered into an agreement with Hindustan Composites Limited (HCL) to acquire the Friction Business for enterprise value of Rs 370 Crore

Bank of Maharashtra: Company to consider raising of Equity Capital aggregate upto Rs.7,500 crore through various modes.



RHI Magnesita India: Announces Leadership Transition, appointment of Pankaj Malhan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



Railtel Corporation Of India: Received order from Mahanadi Coalfields for establishment of MPLS VPN Network for MCL on a Rental Basis for a Period of 60 Months, size of Rs 107.60 cr.



Senco Gold and Diamond: Investment in the equity share capital of August Jewellery to be delayed till 30th September 2026.



CESC: Company has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company named Novarion Power.



Newgen Software Technologies: The Company has received and accepted Letter of Award for Retail Loan Origination Solution. The aggregate value of the aforesaid Award is USD 1,710,000.

Muthoot Microfin: Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating up to Rs. 3000 cr by way of private placement and Rs. 1000 cr through Public Issue during the Financial Year 2026-27.

Punjab National Bank – Revised MCLR rates upward by 5 bps across all tenors effective July 1, 2026.

NLC India – CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli retired on superannuation on June 30, 2026; Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Sanoj Kumar Jha, given additional charge as CMD for 3 months or until a regular appointment is made.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India – CFO Sweta Agarwal resigned.

Dalmia Bharat – Shareholders approved special resolution for fundraising through issuance of securities

Arvind Ltd. - Board To Meet on July 3 To Consider raising Funds

Equitas Small Finance Bank - Mr. Mukund Shyamrao Barsagade has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer

Morepen Labs - Promotes Sanjay Suri to Managing Director

TANFAC Industries - Board To Meet On July 6 To Mull Fundraise Via Equity

Jubilant Pharmova - Co. confirms getting a Rs. 53.4 Cr Rectification Order From Noida Authority For AY19-20

Lock In Shares



Unimech Aerospace & Mfg: 1.5 years lock-in, 10 mn lock-in shares of value USD 123 mn, representing 20% of total outstanding shares.



Kalpataru: 1 year lock-in, 15 mn lock-in shares of value USD 52 mn, representing 7% of total outstanding shares.

Corporate Actions

Bajaj Auto- Buyback Opening



Board Meetings



Adani Energy Solutions- Fund Raising

Netweb Technologies India- Fund Raising

Zee Entertainment Enterprises- Fund Raising

IPO Listing

Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd.

Advit Jewels Ltd.

IPO Opening



Knack Packaging:

Company is an integrated packaging solutions provider focusing on innovation, exports, and sustainability.

Share Issued at price band of Rs 161 to 170 and lot size of 88 shares.

Total Issue size of Rs 439 cr, which is 86.56% Fresh Issue.

Set to open 1st July 2026, closes on 3rd July 2026 and listing on 8th July 2026

Period Ended (Rs. Cr) 31-Mar-26 31-Mar-25 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Total Income 843.77 747.38 659.01 518.47 Profit After Tax 92.72 73.81 45.98 19.87 EBITDA 172.29 144.34 101.37 54.84 EBITDA Margin (%) 20.41 19.31 15.38 10.57

AGM

Tata Investment

Wheels India

Cyient

Bulk Block Deals

Genus Power Infrastructures: Buoyant Opportunities Strategy bought 22.41 lk shares, Buoyant Opportunities Strategy-III bought 22.41 lk shares, Profitex Shares & Securities Private Limited bought 44.82 lk shares, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela bought 13.79 lk shares, and Chiswick Investment Pte Ltd sold 1.03 cr shares at price Rs 290 each

Baazar Style Retail: Shree Capital Services sold 5.73 lk shares at Rs 252.70 each.

Divgi Torqtransfer Syst: NRJN Family Trust sold 1.75 lk shares at Rs 964.73 each.

Genus Power Infrastructure: Profitex Shares & Securities Private Limited bought 44.82 lk shares at Rs 290.00 each.

Indo Tech Transformers: Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited sold 68,048 shares at Rs 3,231.23 each.

Krishna Def and Ald Ind L: 360 One Pipe Fund bought 4.41lk shares at Rs 1,203.47 each, Ankur Ashwin Shah sold 4 lk shares at Rs 1,202.04 each, Pallavi Ashwin Shah sold 1.50 lk shares at Rs 1,204.93 each, Preyal Ankur Shah sold 1.50 lk shares at Rs 1,203.71 each.

Restaurant Brand Asia: Yogesh Mannalal Agrawal bought 34.40 lk shares at Rs 79.35 each.

Jash Engineering: Axel Schutte sold 12 lk shares at Rs 475.56 each.

Indotech: Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited sold 1.31 lk shares at Rs 3,215.39 each.

Energy Infra: HDFC Securities Limited bought 1.31 cr shares, Neo Real Asset Yield Fund bought 39.25 lk shares at Rs 76.00 each, Rapid Holdings 2 Pte Limited sold 3.97 cr shares at Rs 76.01 each, Arvesta Financial Services Private Limited bought 33 lk shares at Rs 76.00 each.

AXISCADES Technologies: Jupiter Capital sold 10 lk shares at Rs 1,667.76 each.

Blueclouds: Saumik Ketankumar Doshi sold 31.12 lk shares at Rs 19.96 each.

Genus Power: Chiswick Investment Pte Ltd sold 89.28 lk shares at price Rs 282.15, Chiswick Investment Pte Ltd sold 1.42 cr shares at price Rs 282.58, D3 Stock Vision LLP bought 15.80 lk shares at price Rs 282.58, Irage Broking Services LLP bought 31.89 lk shares at price Rs 286.83, Mansi Share and Stock Broking Private Limited bought 14.37 lk shares at price 283.68.

Insider Trades

Black Buck Ltd

Ramasubramanian Balasubramaniam, Promoter & Director, pledged 6,30,000 shares.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd

Confidence LPG Bottling Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 14,00,000 shares.

Afcom Holdings Ltd

Thiagaraja Annamalai, Promoter Group, sold 3,00,000 shares.

KCP Ltd

Rajiv Rangasami, Promoter Group, sold 10,000 shares.

INOX India Ltd

Manju Jain, Promoter Group, sold 6,000 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 10% to 5% - GNG Electronics Limited

Price band change from 20% to 10% - Saksoft Limited

Price band change from No Band to 20% - Sammaan Capital Limited

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

Gujarat Natural Resources Limited

Saksoft Limited

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Limited

Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Go Fashion (India) Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited

Powerica Limited

Ramco Systems Limited

Standard Engineering Technology Limited

F&O Cues

Nifty Jul futures is down 0.01% to 24,040 at a premium of 175 point.

Nifty Options 7th Jul Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities in ban period: None

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