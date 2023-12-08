Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 8

Markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading lower ignoring overnight rally in Wall Street, as traders increased bets that the Bank Of Japan is nearing the end to its negative interest rates.

Shares in Japan fell for a second consecutive day. Japan's GDP contracted 2.9% on year, beating a Bloomberg's estimate of 2.0% contraction for the quarter. Shares in Australia and South Korea also declined.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.8% and 1.37%, respectively, as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.17%.

Brent crude was trading 0.34% lower at $74.05 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.14% to $2,031.26 an ounce.

The GIFT Nifty was up 5.0 or 0.02% at 21,081.5 as of 6:41 a.m.

India's benchmark indices snapped a seven-day gaining streak to end marginally lower on Thursday as Bharti Airtel Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. weighed on them.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 37 points, or 0.17%, lower at 20,901.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 132 points, or 0.19%, lower at 69,521.69.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers in Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,564 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day and sold stocks worth Rs 9.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 2 paise to Rs 83.35 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.