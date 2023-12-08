Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 8
Markets in Asia-Pacific region were trading lower ignoring overnight rally in Wall Street, as traders increased bets that the Bank Of Japan is nearing the end to its negative interest rates.
Shares in Japan fell for a second consecutive day. Japan's GDP contracted 2.9% on year, beating a Bloomberg's estimate of 2.0% contraction for the quarter. Shares in Australia and South Korea also declined.
The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite rose by 0.8% and 1.37%, respectively, as of Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.17%.
Brent crude was trading 0.34% lower at $74.05 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.14% to $2,031.26 an ounce.
The GIFT Nifty was up 5.0 or 0.02% at 21,081.5 as of 6:41 a.m.
India's benchmark indices snapped a seven-day gaining streak to end marginally lower on Thursday as Bharti Airtel Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. weighed on them.
The NSE Nifty 50 settled 37 points, or 0.17%, lower at 20,901.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 132 points, or 0.19%, lower at 69,521.69.
Overseas investors stayed net sellers in Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,564 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after a day and sold stocks worth Rs 9.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
The Indian rupee weakened 2 paise to Rs 83.35 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
Stocks To Watch
Rate sensitive stocks: The RBI will announce the decision at its Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Friday. Banking and finance, auto, housing and real estate stocks will be in focus.
IIFL Securities: The Securities Appellate Tribunal has set aside SEBI’s order prohibiting the company from onboarding new clients for two years and reduced the monetary penalty from Rs 1 crore to Rs 20 lakh.
Zomato: Softbank's SVK Growth plans to sell a 1.1% stake in the food delivery company at Rs 120.5 apiece, Bloomberg reported.
Bharat Forge: The company's unit, Kalyani Strategic Systems, proposed to acquire a majority stake in Zorya Mashproekt India. ZMI is engaged in the development of indigenous capabilities for build-ups, repairs, and overhauls of all types of gas turbine engines.
Container Corp: The company signed an MoU with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to develop solar projects at its terminals.
DB Realty: Unit Vanita Infrastructure's subsidiary acquired equity shares of DB Conglomerate Realty. Post-acquisition, DB Conglomerate Realty has become a step-down subsidiary of the company.
IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company logged November toll collection at Rs 437 crore, against Rs 366 crore in the same period last year.
Jayaswal Neco Industries: The board approved raising up to Rs 3,200 crore through NCDs.
Sanghi Industries: Adani Cement appointed Sukuru Ramarao as CEO and Sanjay Kumar Khanjanchi as CFO of the company effective Dec. 7.
UPL: The company incorporated a step-down subsidiary, Advanta Seeds Zambia, in Zambia for carrying out seeds and related business.
Jindal Saw: The board will consider fundraising at a meeting on Dec. 14.
TVS Electronics: The company received an order from the office of the Commissioner of Customs on Dec. 6 to pay Rs 35.58 crore. It is the process of filing an appeal before the CESTAT, Chennai.
Green Panel: The company resumed operations at its Andhra Pradesh factory w.e.f. Dec. 6. It estimates a loss caused by Cyclone Michaung of Rs 3.5 crore.
Shriram Finance: The company signed an agreement with SIDBI for co-lending to MSMEs.
Olectra Greentech: The company received a letter of award from Vasai Virar City Municipal Corp., Mumbai for the supply and maintenance of 40 electric buses.
Man Infrastructure: The company reduced its stake in MICL Homes to 31% from 34%.
Bulk Deals
IDFC First Bank: Dayside Investment sold 9.17 crore shares (1.38%) at Rs 86 apiece.
Tube Investment of India: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 3,348.09 apiece.
Insider Trades
JTL Industries: Promoter group Pranav Singla bought 9.14 lakh shares on Dec. 7.
Usha Martin: Promoter group Usha Martin Ventures sold 18,560 shares between Dec. 4 and 5.
Thirumalai Chemicals: Promoter group Narayan Santhanam sold 8,006 shares on Dec. 6.
Shalimar Paints: Promoter group Surya Kumar Jhunjhnuwala, Ritu Jhunjhnuwala, Gaurang Jhunjhnuwala, Sarika Jhunjhnuwala, and Shivang Jhunjhnuwala sold 77.75 lakh shares between Dec. 5 and 6.
Ethos: Promoter Mahen Distribution sold 20.53 lakh shares on Dec. 6.
Pledge Share Details
ADF Foods: Promoter Bimal R. Thakkar released a pledge of two lakh shares on Dec. 4.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Tata Chemical: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
Alkem Laboratories: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 15.
Parag Milk Foods: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 8.
Titan: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 11, 12, and 14.
Navneet Education: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 14.
Mold-Tek Packaging: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 12.
Team Lease: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 11.
Home First Finance Company India: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 11.
TeamLease Services: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 11.
Ultratech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 8.
Ideaforge Technology: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 13.
Rallis: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 12.
Trading Tweaks
Move into a short-term ASM framework: Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, New Delhi Television, TV18 Broadcast.
Move out of short-term ASM framework: Insecticides (India), Swan Energy.
F&O Cues
Nifty December futures fell by 0.04% to 21,030.80 at a premium of 129.65 points.
Nifty December futures open interest up by 7.23% to 16,239 shares.
Nifty Bank December futures rose by 0.26% to 47047.15 at a premium of 205.75 points.
Nifty Bank December futures open interest up by 1.10% to 1,396 shares.
Nifty Options Dec Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 21,000 and maximum put open interest at 20,000.
Bank Nifty Options Dec 13 Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 49000 and Maximum put open interest at 44,000.
Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements, National Aluminium, Steel Authority of India, Zee Entertainment.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee weakened 2 paise to close at 83.35 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
Research Reports
Happiest Minds - Higher For Longer: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With An 'Add' Rating
ACE - Ready To Take Advantage Of The Infrastructure Boom: Anand Rathi Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy' Rating
Varun Beverages- Strong Financial Position, Expansion To Drive Growth: KRChoksey Initiates Coverage With A Buy
Bharat Electronics - Order Inflow Continues To Impress: ICICI Securities
Nazara - Strong Cash Position Could Help Unlock Value Amid Low Investor Confidence In RMG: ICICI Securities
Paytm - Macro Headwinds Compelling Growth Moderation: Motilal Oswal
