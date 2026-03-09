Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On March 9

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading 2.01% lower at 23,832, indicating a negative open to the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The futures contracts for the S&P 500 and the Euro Stoxx 50 are down 1.33% and 1.09%, respectively.

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks resumed declines for the fourth consecutive week over mounting tensions in Iran. The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 slumped 2.8% each during the week. On Friday, the benchmark indices resumed rout after a breather on Thursday. The 30-stock index fell over 1,000 points and the 50-share index settled near 24,450.

Thirteen of 15 NSE sectoral indices traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty Financial Services Index, down 2%.

Asian Market Update

Asian equity markets tumbled more than 3% as the conflict showed no signs of easing and Iran moved ahead with appointing a new supreme leader. Futures linked to the Nasdaq 100 also fell around 2%, while cryptocurrencies declined in tandem. The US dollar — widely viewed as the preferred safe haven during the crisis — strengthened against nearly all major currencies.

US Treasuries retreated amid worries that surging oil prices could fuel additional inflationary pressure, reversing part of Friday's gains that followed a weaker‑than‑expected payrolls report. Benchmark 10‑year yields, already higher on the year, continued their upward climb.

Commodity Check

Oil prices surged past $100 a barrel as the Middle East crisis deepened, with several major producers scaling back output, the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut, and the United States signalling a willingness to escalate its military response — all of which sent fresh shockwaves through global energy markets.

Brent crude soared by as much as 20%, reaching $111.04 a barrel, its highest level since July 2022. West Texas Intermediate jumped 22%. Producers including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have begun cutting production as their storage facilities near capacity due to the prolonged closure of the Hormuz chokepoint. Iraq, facing similar constraints, started curbing output last week.

Earnings Post Market

Kwality Wall's Q3 (QoQ)

Net Loss at Rs 178 crore vs Loss of Rs 100 crore

Revenue down 30.8% at Rs 223 crore vs Rs 322 crore

EBITDA Loss at Rs 64.7 crore vs Loss of Rs 56 crore

Organic sales growth: -6.5%

Volume growth: 1.2%

Stocks in News

Astral, Supreme Industries and Finolex Industries In Focus

Sources

PVC prices further increased by Rs 6/kg

The price hike is primarily driven by geopolitical uncertainty along with rising freight rates

The said hike is over and above recent hike of Rs 5/kg w.e.f 4th Mar

Following this revision, the total price increase now stands at Rs 21/kg so far in Q4

PVC prices are currently at Rs 88/kg, broadly similar to the levels seen in July 2024

Alert:- Increase in PVC prices is positive for plastic pipe manufacturers

Supreme Petrochem: The company partially restores manufacturing operations at its Amdoshi plant; operations resume at 65% of design capacity.

Supreme Petrochem: The company partially restores manufacturing operations at its Amdoshi plant; operations resume at 65% of design capacity.

Syngene International: The company appoints Maninder Singh Puri as Chief Human Resources Officer and Abhijit Zutshi as Chief Commercial Officer.

Sun TV Network: The company declares an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Bikaji Foods International: The company will acquire a 48.8% stake in arm Petunt Food Processors for Rs 8 crore.

Alkem Laboratories: Arm Alkem Medtech signs a pact to acquire up to a 55% stake in Occlutech.

Aequs: The company invests Rs 10 crore in a joint venture with Accel India VIII, Vagus Defence Tech & Aerospace Fund, and Ajna Aerospace & Defence.

Easy Trip Planners: Independent Director Vinod Kumar Tripathi completes his second term on the company's board.

HDFC Asset Management Company: The company appoints Anil Bamboli as Head of Fixed Income.

Thomas Cook India: The company opens its first outlet in Gwalior to strengthen its footprint in Madhya Pradesh.

Kalpataru Projects International: Arm Fasttel Engenharia S.A files an application for judicial reorganisation.

Tata Power: The company enters into a pact with Salesforce to accelerate India's clean energy transition.

Ramkrishna Forgings: The company commissions an 8,000-ton hot forging press line, raising capacity by 40,000 tonnes with an Rs 80 crore investment.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company receives a letter from the US DOJ closing its inquiry with no enforcement action recommended.

Panacea Biotec: The company receives a tax demand of Rs 10.2 crore from the Delhi tax authority.

Paisalo Digital: The company's board will meet on March 11 to consider raising funds via non-convertible debentures.

Max Financial Services: The company considers a merger with Axis Max Life Insurance after receiving NOCs from Axis Bank and its arms.

Avenue Supermarts: The company opens a new store in Karnataka, taking the total store count to 453.

Omaxe: Arm Omaxe New Chandigarh Developers receives a RERA registration certificate for a project in Punjab.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company's Kazakhstan arm has been liquidated effective March 2 with no business activity.

Godawari Power & Ispat: The company sells its entire 37.85% stake in Ardent Steel for Rs 90.87 crore.

Vodafone Idea: Gautam Pendse, Head of Internal Audit, resigns effective close of business hours on March 6.

Max Financial Services: The company is considering a merger with Axis Max Life Insurance; Axis Bank and its arms have given NOC for the proposal.

RITES: The company receives a Rs 729 crore order from South Western Railway for railway electrification work.

Yes Bank: The bank appoints Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as Managing Director and CEO-designate effective March 12.

ONGC: Two JV companies issue a total of 1.4 crore shares on a rights basis; ONGC's stake remains unchanged at 50%.

UltraTech Cement: The company will acquire a 26.2% stake in Sunsure Solarpark Thirty Eight for Rs 6.7 crore to meet green energy requirements.

UGRO Capital: The company's board will meet on March 11 to consider raising funds via non-convertible debentures.

Coromandel International: The company begins trial production at new facilities in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh; operations are being stabilised.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: The company receives EDQM Certificate of Suitability for API product Metformin Hydrochloride Process-II.

R Systems International: The company declares an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Motisons Jewellers: The company approves raising up to Rs 350 crore via public issue, rights issue, or other routes.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: RBI approves appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as Whole-Time Director.

GNFC: The company receives a force majeure notice from GAIL; gas supply restricted to 60% of daily allocation from March 6.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS): The company's board will meet on March 11 to consider raising funds via QIP or rights issue.

Insolation Energy: The company will migrate 22 crore shares from BSE SME to the mainboard; listing on BSE and NSE mainboards on March 9.

Shilchar Technologies: The company appoints Aatman Alay Shah as Whole-Time Director.

Balu Forge Industries: The company approves allotment of 20.6 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs 360 per share.

Thomas Cook India: The company says the tax demand has been resolved with no financial impact.

Acme Solar: Commissioned first phase of 33.335 MW/160.48 MWh out of 300 MW/1400 MWh capacity of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project.

Meesho: Income Tax Department has raised a tax demand order of Rs 1499.7 cr. The company is currently evaluating the Order and does not concur with the observations and adjustments. It believes that it has adequate legal and factual grounds to contest the same and is taking necessary steps to protect its interest.

Reliance Communications: Received letter from Canara Bank that the accounts/borrowers /customers of the Company have been classified as 'fraud'.

Fino Payments: Appointed Ketan Merchant as Interim CEO and Anup Agarwal as Interim CFO.

Sonata Software: Subsidiary has initiated court proceedings against a client to recover $10.64 million.

IRB Infra: Gross toll collections in February 2026 stood at Rs 746 cr - up 22% YoY.

HG Infra: Completion of project worth Rs 763 cr.

Max Estates: Launches new project in NCR which is expected to generate total sales potential of Rs 2,000 cr, along with an annuity rental income potential of Rs 120 cr.

United Drilling: Won order from ONGC for the supply of casing pipe worth Rs 3.72 cr.

MRPL: Company clarifies that it is operating normal and has lined up adequate crude oil to sustain operations.

Go Digit: Receives an order copy for re-affirming the original GST demand of Rs 154.8 cr, levying penalty of Rs 15.5 cr.

Vardhman Textiles: Starts commercial production at 31 million meters per annum processed fabric capacity.

Neogen Chemical: Board approved fund raise of Rs 161 cr at a price of Rs 1610/share - 24% premium to CMP - from promoters.

Poly Medicure: Plans to launch 5-6 new critical care products in FY27. Plans to double the R&D expenditure in next few years. Over 100 products in development, to be launched in 3-4 yrs. Plans to export cardio products post clinical trials, regulatory approval

Federal Bank: Launches wealth mgmt platform & first wealth hub, to establish more wealth hubs across key locations. To restructure wealth mgmt services pact with Equirus. Shareholding in Equirus to remain at 8.69%

Kernex Micro: Formed JV with Bharat Heavy Engineering Private Limited for developing Moving Block System. Integrated with ATS and ATO on the Kavach platform and CTC.

Vikram Solar: To hold board meeting on March 11, to consider and review various business divisions and other matters.

RailTel: Won an order worth Rs 26.7 cr from South East Central Railway.

Lupin: U.S. FDA has concluded an inspection at Ankleshwar, India. The Inspection was conducted from March 02, 2026 to March 07, 2026 and closed with the issuance of a Form-483 with two observations.

City Union Bank: Signs quadripartite pact for Centre of Excellence in AI for Banking. Signs PACT with Centific Global, SASTRA University, nStore Retech

KPI Green Energy: Executes Battery Energy Storage Purchase pact with GUVNL. Pact with GUVNL for Development of 445 MW/890 MWh IPP Standalone BESS Projects

Baazar Style: Opened new store in West Bengal. Total store count stands at 262.

Opened new store in West Bengal. Total store count stands at 262. Solar Industries: Commences construction of it upcoming Robotics and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) manufacturing facility in Nagpur.

IPO To Open

Rajputana Stainless

Bulk Deals

Ceinsys Tech: RARE CP FUND sold 1.57 lk shares for Rs 900.08 per share, TREBLE TRADING AND INVESTMENT COMPANY bought 1.53 lk shares for Rs 900 per share

DCX Systems: NEOMILE GROWTH FUND-SERIES I sold 9.14 lk shares for Rs 204.04 per share

PB Fintech: TENCENT CLOUD EUROPE BV sold 48.40 lk shares for Rs 1,435.10 per share

360 ONE EQUITY OPPORTUNITY FUND bought 1.62 lk shares for Rs 998.61 per share

360 ONE EQUITY OPPORTUNITY FUND bought 1.62 lk shares for Rs 998.61 per share Ganesha Ecosphere: DSP MUTUAL FUND sold 1.38 lk shares, INDIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT A/C INDIA CAPITAL FUND bought 2.34 lk shares for Rs 768 per share

Block Deals

PB Fintech: DSP MUTUAL FUND bought 3.26 lk shares, GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE bought 7.01 lk shares, GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE - ODI bought 5.65 lk shares, MIRAE ASSET MUTUAL FUND bought 9 lk shares, SCHRODER ASIAN ALPHA PLUS FUND bought 3.47 lk shares, SCHRODER ASIAPACIFIC FUND PLC bought 2.57 lk shares, OCIETE GENERALE - ODI bought 7 lk shares, TATA MUTUAL FUND bought 3.45 lk shares, VIRIDIAN ASIA OPPORTUNITIES MASTER FUND bought 7 lk shares for Rs. 1,435.10 per share

Mahindra & Mahindra: SCHRODER EMEG MKTS FD A SEPARATE INVT FUND WITHIN THE SCHRODER CAP MGMT CT bought and SCHRODER PACIFIC EMERGING MARKETS FUND sold 94,119 shares for Rs. 3,348.00 per share.

Insider Trades/Pledge

IRB Infrastructure Developers: IRB Holding, Promoter Group, bought 30 lk shares

Gallantt Ispat: Gallantt Industry, Promoter Group, bought 20,000 shares

Jindal Stainless: JSL OVERSEAS HOLDING, Promoter Group, bought 9.15 lk shares

Marathon Nextgen Realty: Ansuya Ramniklal Shah, Promoter Group, bought 25,000 shares

NCC: Sirisha Projects Private, Promoter, bought 8 lk shares

Sirisha Projects Private, Promoter, bought 8 lk shares MAS Financial Services: KAMLESH CHIMANLAL GANDHI, Promoter, bought 20,000 shares

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Nil

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Bajaj Consumer Care, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration, Sharda Cropchem, Sindhu Trade Links

F&O Cues

Nifty March futures is down 1.16% to 24,565.20 at a premium of 114.75 points.

