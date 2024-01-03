SBI raised $500 million 3 year loan at 80 bps over SOFRSBI raised $500 million 5 year loan at 100 bps over SOFRLoan entirely underwritten by HSBCFunds raised to meet long term growth and liability management requirementsFunds raised through SBI's GIFT city branchSBI had last raised $500 million in 2022 through a syndicated loanAlert: SOFR is secured overnight financing rateSource: People in the know to NDTV Profit.Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. rose to hit its lifetime high after the company announced that it has acquired 100% of shares of Libra Merger Ltd., a company incorporated in Israel, for consolidation of business in Israel..Indian Overseas Bank's 11 lakh shares changed hands in a large tradeThe lender's 0.01% equity changed hands at Rs 43.85 apiece Buyers and sellers not known immediatelySource: Bloomberg.Adani Group stocks added as much as Rs 89,592.06 crore in investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 15.34 lakh crore, intraday. This development came as the Supreme Court's verdict on judgement in the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research case awaited on Wednesday.As of 9:21, the shares added Rs 65,476 crore in market value taking the capitalisation to Rs 15.09 lakh crore..India's benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday as ICICI Bank Ltd, Infosys Ltd weighed. Benchmark indices also declined tracking losses on its Asian peers. As of 09:17 a.m., the BSE Sensex was 0.30% or 225.60 points down at 71,677.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.27% or 53,85 points to 21,615. "Technically, on daily charts, the index has formed a bearish candle and on intraday charts, it has formed double top formation, which is largely negative. For the traders now, 21760/72300 would act as a key level to watch out. Above the same, the market could rally till 21800 -21850/72500-72650. On the flip side, below 21760/72300 weak sentiment is likely to continue. Below which, the market could continue the correction formation till 21550-21500/71600-71450," Amol Athawale, vice president, technical research at Kotak Securities Ltd.Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, and HDFC Bank Ltd weighed on the indices. Reliance Industries Ltd, ITC Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, added positively to the indices..On NSE, eight stocks declined out of 13 sectors, while four gained. Nifty IT and Nifty metal declined the most. .Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Smallcap Index rose 0.11%, whereas S&P BSE MidCap Index was 0.25% lower.Around 14 out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while six advanced. S&P BSE Metal declined the most among sectoral indices. .The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. Around 1806 stocks rose, 1051 stocks declined, while 110 remained unchanged..Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Introduced anti-diabetic drug Liraglutide The company will sell Liraglutide under brand name 'Lirafit' Alert: Liraglutide is indicated for improving glycemic controlSource: Exchange Filing.At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was 0.09% or 19.15 points higher at 21,684.95, while the BSE Sensex was 0.08% or 59.86 points lower at 71.832.62..The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.20% on Wednesday.Source: Bloomberg.-The local currency opened flat at 83.31 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday.Source: Bloomberg.Maintains 'Sell' rating on JSW Energy, Tata Power due to stretched valuationsResilient earnings expected for regulated power utilitiesExpect 4.5-5.5% CAGR in India's power demand Medium-term sector drivers: Rising chance of peak power deficits, sustained improvement seen in DISCOM AT&C losses and payment situationRole of energy storage systems to become pivotalValuations not as attractive as earlier, but still remain reasonable.Gensol Engineering Ltd received an order worth Rs 138.72 crore for Solar Power Project by SEML in Chhattisgarh Source: Exchange Filing.Asia Stocks Decline After Wall Street Rally Pauses: Markets Wrap.U.S. Dollar Index at 102.15U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.93%Brent crude down 0.07% at $75.84 per barrelNymex crude flat at $70.38 per barrel GIFT Nifty was at 21,680 as of 07:18 a.m. Bitcoin was up 0.26% at $45,244.94.Maintains 'buy' rating on 8 out of 10 coverage stocks, except Cummins and BHELLarsen & Toubro Ltd , Siemens Ltd, Thermax Ltd, and KEI industries Ltd were the top picksExpects operating leverage surprise to continue in 2024Expects upcoming budget signaling govt capex cycle slowdown is potential negativeBelieves capex cycle remains in favour of industrial stocks.The brokerage maintains 'equal-weight' with a price target of Rs 285Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services' disbursements softer than expected; Gross Stage 3 asset declinedDownside risks to AUM growth remain, project 15% growth in Q4Sees limited upside on muted ROE, downside risks to earnings forecasts.Emkay Global upgraded L&T Finance Holdings to 'buy' with revised target price of Rs 190 apiece.Rural, two-wheeler and farm equipment segments provide cross-selling and upselling opportunities Strong margins and provision buffer give comfort in sustainable profitable growthExpects business achieving consolidated RoA of 3% in FY26E.Asia Stocks In Better Shape Than US To Weather Election Turmoil.Price band revised from 5% to 20%: Bajel Projects.Ex/record AGM: SpiceJet.Moved into a short-term ASM framework: Kalyani Steels.Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Navkar Corp, Salasar Techno Engineering..Nifty January futures down by 0.62% to 21,754 at a premium of 88.2 points.Nifty January futures open interest up by 2.8%.Nifty Bank January futures down by 1.35% to 47,882.55 at a premium of 120.9 points.Nifty Bank January futures open interest up by 12.3%.Nifty Options Jan 4 Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 21,800 and Maximum Put open interest at 21,000.Bank Nifty Options 3 Jan Expiry: Maximum Call Open Interest at 48,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 47,000.Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange, SAIL, Zee Entertainment..Mahindra Lifespaces: To meet investors and analysts on Feb. 5.Sky Gold: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 9.Vishnu Chemicals: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 4.Globus Spirits: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 8.ASK Automotive: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 5.Advanced Enzymes: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 9.Hindustan Petroleum Corp: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 11.Sterlite Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 8.ADF Foods: To meet investors and analysts on Jan. 5..Hero MotoCorp Sales Rise 5% To 54.99 Lakh Units In 2023.VST Industries: DSP Mutual Fund sold 2.5 lakh shares (1.61%), HDFC Mutual Fund sold 2 lakh shares (1.29%) while Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani bought 2.22 lakh shares (1.44%), SBI Mutual Fund bought 2.25 lakh shares (1.45%) at Rs 3,390 apiece.Strides Pharma Science: Amansa Holding bought 18.17 lakh shares (2%) at Rs 659.61 apiece.PDS: Malabar India Fund bought 10 lakh shares (0.76%) at Rs 505.17 apiece..NCC: Promoter group Alluri SanjithRaju bought 10,000 shares on Dec. 29.Divis Laboratories: Promoter group DIVI Madhusudana Rao sold 5,000 shares on Dec. 29..Medplus Health Services: Promoter Agilemed Investments created a pledge for 17.33 lakh shares on Dec. 20 and Madhukar Gangadi Reddy created a pledge of 19.21 lakh shares on Dec. 20..Radhakishan Damani Buys 1.4% Additional Stake In VST Industries.Adani Group Stocks: The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgement in the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research case on Wednesday.Maruti Suzuki: The company recorded total production at 1.21 lakh units, down 2.9% YoY, and passenger car production at 64,802 units, down 3.7% YoY. The auto manufacturer's mini and compact car production stood at 63,855 units, down 23.8% YoY.Hero MotoCorp: The company recorded vehicle sales at 393,952 units, down 0.1% YoY and motorcycle sales at 354,658 units, down 0.6% YoY. The company's exports stood at 16,110 units, up 25.7% YoY.Exide Industries: The company will increase its corporate guarantee to Exide Energy Solutions by Rs 1,000 crore. The corporate guarantee limit will be increased from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: The company recorded an overall disbursement of Rs 4,900 crore, up 5% YoY for December, and business assets of Rs 96,850 crore, up 25% YoY.Coal India: The company recorded coal production at 532 MT during April-Dec 2023, up 11% YoY, and non-regulated sector consumers hit a record high of 98 MT during April-Dec 2023.Mahindra EPC Irrigation: The company received four orders worth Rs 13.34 crore from the office of the Assistant Engineer of the Water Users Association for the supply of pressurised micro irrigation systems.Yes Bank: The lender recorded loans and advances at Rs 2.17 lakh crore, up 11.9% YoY, and deposits at Rs 2.41 lakh crore, up 13.2% YoY. The lender's CASA ratio stood at 29.7% vs. 29.9%.Vedanta: The company's unit, BALCO, received a tax demand worth Rs 23 crore.Affle India: The company will buy a 9.03% stake in Explurger for Rs 37.3 crore to enrich its vertical reach to the relevant users by using the AI-powered social media app of Explurger.CSB Bank: The company recorded total deposits of Rs 27,344 crore, up 20.65%, and gross advances of Rs 22,863 crore, up 22.59%. The bank's CASA stood at Rs 7,509 crore, up 5.39%.Archean Chemical Industries: The company unit incorporated its subsidiary, SiCSem.Shyam Metallics and Energy: The company opened its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore. It set a floor price for QIP at Rs 597.63 per share, which indicates a discount of 7.06% to the current market price.Bank of Maharashtra: The company recorded total business at Rs 4.35 lakh crore, up 18.92%, and Q3 gross advances at Rs 1.89 lakh crore, up 20.28% YoY. The lender's Q3 total deposits stood at Rs 2.46 lakh crore, up 17.9% YoY.Arihant Superstructures: The company added a new plotted development project in Navi Mumbai, spread across 118 acres. The project is being acquired partly on an outright basis and partly in a joint-venture transaction. The total development potential is estimated at 2 million sq. ft.Natco Pharma: The company announced that DASH Pharmaceuticals has officially transitioned to Natco Pharma USA. All products marketed by DASH Pharmaceuticals will transition to the Natco Pharma USA label.Marico: The High Court of Bombay approved the dissolution of Halite Personal Care India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.Avenue Supermarts: The company recorded standalone revenue at Rs 13,247 crore, up 17.2% YoY, and the number of stores at 341 as of Dec. 31.Life Insurance Corp.: The company received a tax demand of Rs 117 crore from Telangana tax authorities for FY17.Brigade Enterprise: The company acquired an additional 4.53% stake in BCV Developers. Accordingly, the shareholding of the company has increased from 62.51% to 67.04% in BCV Developers.MOIL: The company recorded a production volume of 1.85 lakh MT, up 31% YoY for December, and sales of 11.01 lakh MT, up 40% YoY from April to December.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma giant acquired a 100% stake in Israel's Libra Merger. Acquisition to facilitate consolidation of the company’s business in Israel.Hindustan Zinc: The company recorded mined metal production at 2.71 lakh metric tonnes, up 7% YoY, and refined metal production at 2.59 lakh metric tonnes, up 1% YoY.Jubilant Foodworks: The company acquired a 6.32% stake in O2 Renewable to buy up to 4.51 MW of renewable power. The aggregate cost of acquisition is Rs 2.67 crore.Jubilant Pharmova: The company acquired a 19.89% stake in O2 Renewable for the purchase of renewable energy power (electricity) generated from the captive generating plant for Rs 8.43 crore.Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has signed a MoU with REC for mutual benefits by way of RVNL presenting bankable projects with assured or projected sources of revenue.Birlasoft: The company appointed Manjunath Kygonahally as the chief executive officer of the rest of the world region, effective January 2.Rama Steel Tubes: The company recorded a Q3 sales volume of 46,919.80 tonnes, up 31% QoQ.GVK Power and Infrastructure: The Competition Commission of India approved the proposed acquisition of GVK Power by Punjab State Power Corp..Stock indices in Asia declined Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as market participants' hope for a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened, pushing Treasury yields higher.The S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.07% at 7,546.30, while the KOSPI in South Korea declined 1.86% to 2,620.26 as of 7:08 a.m.Financial markets in Japan are closed until Thursday.U.S. stocks and Treasury notes dropped as traders trimmed their bets on interest rate cuts, Bloomberg reported.The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.57% and 1.63%, respectively, on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.07%.Brent crude was trading 0.01% higher at $75.90 a barrel. Gold was up 0.13% to $2,061.72 an ounce.GIFT Nifty was 0.09%, or 12 points lower, at 21,681 as of 8:10 a.m.India's benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday as information technology and banking stocks declined amid a lack of fresh triggers. The Nifty ended 76.10 points, or 0.35%, lower at 21,665.80, while the Sensex fell 379.46 points, or 0.53%, to close at 71,892.48.Overseas investors became net buyers of Indian equities on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,602.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 1,959 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee weakened 8 paise to close at Rs 83.32 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.