Stock Market Holidays In September 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed For Eight Days, Check Full List

According to the NSE calendar, there is no scheduled holiday in September and the stock markets will remain closed only on weekends.

27 Aug 2025, 10:32 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Stock markets will remain closed only on Saturdays and Sundays. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
India’s equity and commodity markets will remain closed for eight days in September. All of these holidays will fall on the weekends. It means the markets will remain closed on four Sundays and four Saturdays, as there is no scheduled holiday in the month.

According to the NSE holiday calendar, there is no scheduled holiday in September. The next trading holiday of the year is scheduled on Oct. 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

Stock Market Holidays In 2025

According to the NSE calendar, there are 14 trading holidays in 2025. Here are the remaining stock market holidays in 2025:

  • Oct. 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra 

  • Oct. 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan

  • Oct. 22 – Balipratipada 

  • Nov. 5 – Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 

  • Dec. 25 – Christmas 

Since Oct. 21 is a holiday for Diwali, a special 'Muhurat Trading' session will be held on that day. The timings for the same will be notified later. 

Regular Stock Market Operations

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below: 

A) Pre-open session 

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m. 

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m. 

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

