Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Falls Below $84 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,894, compared to Monday's index close of 23,853.90.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,894. On Monday, Benchmark indices ended higher, extending gains for the second consecutive trading session, supported by positive global cues linked to progress in US-Iran peace talks. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.98% to close at 23,853.90, up 231 points.The BSE Sensex gained 0.97% to 76,264.33, rising 736.38 points.
Meanwhile, oil prices moved higher, extending gains in the latest session. Brent crude for August settlement rose 0.5% to $83.59 per barrel. WTI crude for July delivery climbed 0.7% to $81.28 per barrel.
Elsewhere, Asian markets traded mixed as investors tracked developments around a potential US-Iran deal and awaited key central bank decisions. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.18% to 69,444.48, while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.72% to 8,692.86. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.71% to 8,851.10. The mixed trend reflected cautious sentiment as markets balanced geopolitical developments with upcoming monetary policy cues from Australia and Japan.
Stock Market Live: Govt Raises Base Import Prices Of Gold, Silver
The government has increased the base import prices of gold and silver, according to a notification by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.
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Gold base import price has been raised by $5 per 10 grams to $1,348/10 gm.
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Silver base import price has been increased by $83 per kg to $2,175/kg.
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The revision comes just three days after the Centre had reduced base prices for both metals.
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The move follows earlier steps to raise import levies on precious metals to curb imports.
Stock Market Live: Govt Raises Export Duty On Diesel, ATF
The government has increased windfall taxes on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the next fortnight starting June 16, PTI reported.
- Export duty on diesel has been raised to Rs 14 per litre from Rs 13.5 per litre.
- ATF export duty has been increased to Rs 12.5 per litre from Rs 9.5 per litre.
- Export duty on petrol remains unchanged at Rs 1.5 per litre.
Stock Market Live: RBI Tightens Norms On Financial Product Sales
The Reserve Bank of India has tightened norms on the marketing and sale of financial products to address mis-selling, PTI reported.
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The revised guidelines will come into effect from January 1, 2027, and apply across all channels, including social media and digital platforms.
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The framework adopts a principle-based approach aimed at improving accountability in the sale of financial products.
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The RBI has prohibited payment of incentives to employees of regulated entities by third parties.
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It said incentive structures should not encourage aggressive sales practices or lead to mis-selling.
Stock Market Live: Indian LNG Tanker Transits Hormuz After US-Iran Pact
An Indian LNG tanker has transited the Strait of Hormuz after progress in US-Iran talks, NDTV reported.
- The vessel, Disha, carried LNG cargo from Qatar and moved through the Iranian route near Larak Island.
- The transit follows developments around a US-Iran agreement aimed at easing tensions in the region.
Stock Market Live: Brent, WTI Edge Higher In Trade
Oil prices moved higher, extending gains in the latest session.
- Brent crude for August settlement rose 0.5% to $83.59 per barrel.
- WTI crude for July delivery climbed 0.7% to $81.28 per barrel.
The move reflects firming oil prices in global markets.
Stock Market Live: Asia Markets Mixed; Nikkei, Kospi Gain
Asian markets traded mixed as investors tracked developments around a potential US-Iran deal and awaited key central bank decisions.
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.18% to 69,444.48, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.72% to 8,692.86.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.71% to 8,851.10.
The mixed trend reflected cautious sentiment as markets balanced geopolitical developments with upcoming monetary policy cues from Australia and Japan.
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