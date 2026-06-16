Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Falls Below $84 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,894. On Monday, Benchmark indices ended higher, extending gains for the second consecutive trading session, supported by positive global cues linked to progress in US-Iran peace talks. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.98% to close at 23,853.90, up 231 points.The BSE Sensex gained 0.97% to 76,264.33, rising 736.38 points.

Meanwhile, oil prices moved higher, extending gains in the latest session. Brent crude for August settlement rose 0.5% to $83.59 per barrel. WTI crude for July delivery climbed 0.7% to $81.28 per barrel.

Elsewhere, Asian markets traded mixed as investors tracked developments around a potential US-Iran deal and awaited key central bank decisions. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.18% to 69,444.48, while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.72% to 8,692.86. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.71% to 8,851.10. The mixed trend reflected cautious sentiment as markets balanced geopolitical developments with upcoming monetary policy cues from Australia and Japan.