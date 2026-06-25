SRF Shares May Rally 21%, Says Motilal Oswal — Key Triggers Here

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated a ‘Buy' rating on SRF Ltd. with a target price of Rs 3,350, implying an upside of nearly 21% from the current market price of Rs 2,766.

According to the brokerage. building on its strong FY26 performance, SRF is well positioned to sustain growth in FY27, supported by ongoing capacity expansions, ramp-up of recently commissioned plants, strategic investments, continued focus on innovation and market recovery.

SRF remains well positioned to deliver healthy growth, aided by its diversified portfolio, ongoing capacity expansions, and innovation-led strategy.

The brokerage highliged that growth is likely to be driven by robust demand for refrigerant gases, PTFE ramp-up, higher HFC production, and a gradual recovery in Specialty Chemicals. Improving market conditions, a richer product mix, and better capacity utilization should aid the TTB and PFF businesses.

Motilal Oswal expects SRF to clock a CAGR of 14%/20%/22% in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted PAT over FY26-28.

The brokerage reiterates its Buy rating on the stock with our SoTP-based target price of Rs 3,350.

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Motilal Oswal Srf Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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