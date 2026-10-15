South Indian Bank Q2 Results: Asset Quality Improves, Profit Jumps Over 21%; Stock Surges 5%

South Indian Bank Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 jumped 21.4% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The bank posted a bottom-line of Rs 426 crore, as compared to Rs 351 crore in the year-ago period.

Net Interest Income climbed 38% to Rs 1,116 crore, from Rs 809 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Asset quality improved sharply on a sequential basis, with the bank's gross non-performing assets declining to 1.24% from 1.38%, and net NPA falling to 0.09% from 1.38% in the previous quarter.

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Operating profit rose 36.6% to Rs 732 crore from Rs 536 crore in the preceding quarter. Provisions stood at Rs 159 crore, rising from 63 crore in the year-ago period and 84 crore in Q1 of the current fiscal.

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South Indian Bank (Q2, YoY)

Net profit up 21.4% to Rs 426 crore versus Rs 351 crore.

NII up 38% to Rs 1,116 crore versus Rs 809 crore.

Operating profit up 36.6% to Rs 732 crore versus Rs 536 crore.

Gross NPA at 1.24% versus 1.38% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.09% versus 0.26% (QoQ).

Provisions at Rs 159 crore versus Rs 63 crore. (YoY)

Provisions at Rs 159 crore versus Rs 84 crore. (QoQ)

South Indian Bank Share Price

Shares of South Indian Bank surged as high as 5% after the declaration of the results to an intraday high level of Rs 52.08 apiece. The stock later pared some gains to trade 3% higher at Rs 51.11. This compared to a 1.67% advance in the Nifty index on Thursday.

Follow all the Q2 results live updates here.

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