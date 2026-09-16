Small-Cap Stock Hits 10% Upper Circuit After Bagging Order from Solar Energy Corporation of India

Saatvik Green Energy share price hit 10% upper circuit in early trade on Wednesday after the company announced receipt of order from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI). The smallcap stock surged as much as 10% to Rs 428.60 apiece on the BSE.

Renewable energy company, Saatvik Green Energy said it received an order from SECI for the supply of Solar PV Modules. The aggregate order value is Rs 1,041.63 crore.

The order will be executed by December 2027, Saatvik Green Energy said in a regulatory filing on September 15.

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Earlier this month, the company had bagged an order aggregating to Rs 297.5 crore from two renowned Independent Power producers/EPC Players for the supply of Solar PV Modules.

Saatvik Green Energy Share Price Performance

Saatvik Green Energy share price has fallen 2% in one month and has declined 13% in three months. Over the past six months, the smallcap stock has gained 20%.

Saatvik Green Energy shares had made muted Dalal Street debut on September 26. The stock was listed at Rs 465 per share on the NSE, as against its issue price of Rs 465 per share.

The Rs 900-crore Saatvik Green Energy IPO had garnered 6.57 times subscription between September 19-23 in the primary market.

At 9:55 AM, Saatvik Green Energy share price was trading 5.98% higher at Rs 412.95 apiece on the BSE.

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