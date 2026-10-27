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Sky Gold And Diamonds Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 91% YoY To Rs 128 Crore; To Raise Rs 1,800 Crore Via QIP

Sky Gold And Diamonds posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2026, registering growth of 90.9% from Rs 66.99 crore in the year-ago period.

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Sky Gold And Diamonds Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 91% YoY To Rs 128 Crore; To Raise Rs 1,800 Crore Via QIP
Revenue from operations in Q2FY27 grew 61% YoY to Rs 2,390.65 crore.

Sky Gold And Diamonds on Tuesday reported a sharp growth in its net profit and revenue for the second quarter of FY27.

The jewellery maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2026, registering growth of 90.9% from Rs 66.99 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY27 grew 61% to Rs 2,390.65 crore from Rs 1,484.45 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

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At the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 90% to Rs 190 crore from Rs 99.9 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 7.9% from 6.7%, YoY.

Fundraising

The board of directors of Sky Gold And Diamonds also approved raising of funds for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 1,800 crore way of issuance of equity shares through the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) or any other permissible mode.

Sky Gold Share Price Performance

Over the past one month, Sky Gold share price has rallied 20%, while it has surged 42% in three months. The stock has delivered multibagger returns of 126% in six months and has jumped 166% over the past one year. Sky Gold share price has spiked by a staggering 10,100% in five years.

Sky Gold share price rallied after the announcement of Q2 results. The jewellery stock rallied as much as 5.23% to hit an intraday high of Rs 987.20 apiece on the BSE.

At 1:30 PM, Sky Gold And Diamonds share price was trading 0.59% higher at Rs 943.60 apiece on the BSE.

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