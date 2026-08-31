This Stock Just Broke Out After a Month. Here's What Traders Should Watch

The stock broke out of a month-long consolidation on Friday, backed by a sharp rise in trading volumes and strengthening momentum.

It is holding above its key moving averages, while technical indicators continue to point to sustained strength. The price action has also brought a few levels into focus for traders watching the next move.

The stock is none other than Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd., which broke out of a cup-like consolidation pattern after more than a month of sideways trading. Total traded volume rose to 26.83 lakh shares, more than four times its 30-day average of 6.02 lakh shares.

Shyam Metalics is trading above its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Its weekly MACD remains in an uptrend and has diverged positively from its nine-period average. The 14-period RSI has also moved into the super bullish zone.

The analysis identified Rs 1,005 as an important level for the stock. A sustained move above it could take the shares towards Rs 1,065 and then Rs 1,100. The suggested stop loss is Rs 1,031.

Nifty Watch

The breakout comes as the broader market remains range-bound. The Nifty 50 declined for a third consecutive week but has not formed a lower low and continues to trade within a range that has held for the past 11 weeks.

The index closed below its 10-week moving average and remains below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating near-term weakness. It has, however, found support near its 20-week moving average, around 24,036, and continues to hold above a rising trendline drawn from the April 2 low.

The 24,000 level remains a key support zone, while the 20-week moving average near 24,036 adds to that support area. A sustained move below the zone could weaken the market structure.

On the upside, the Nifty has formed higher lows while facing resistance near previous highs. The index remains trapped between 24,000 and 24,400. A move above 24,400 could revive the positive bias, while a break below 24,000 could increase selling pressure.

Until the index moves decisively beyond this range, the analysis recommends a neutral to mildly positive approach, with a focus on selective opportunities in stocks and sectors showing relative strength.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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