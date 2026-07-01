Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | July 1, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks span across the jewellery, pharmaceuticals, and chemical sectors. His top picks for July 1 include Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Granules India, and Himadri Speciality Chemical (HSCL), indicating bullish setups backed by improving technical momentum.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

​Shringar House of Mangalsutra

Bohra has identified a buying opportunity in Shringar House, with the stock showing signs of strength on the charts and potential for a near-term upside move.

​Target 1: Rs 227

​Target 2: Rs 234

​Stop Loss: Rs 214

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​Granules India

In the pharmaceutical space, Granules India is also on Bohra's radar. The stock is witnessing bullish traction and could see further gains as momentum builds.

​Target 1: Rs 831

​Target 2: Rs 855

​Stop Loss: Rs 783



​HSCL

Bohra has also recommended HSCL, citing a positive technical setup in the infrastructure segment, with the stock poised for an upward move in the short term.

​Target 1: Rs 712

​Target 2: Rs 747

​Stop Loss: Rs 645

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. Investors are advised to consult with a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

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