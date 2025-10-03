Share Price Of TruAlt Bioenergy In Focus Today; Check Latest GMP Ahead Of Listing

Shares of TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd. will be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 3. The allotment of shares was completed on September 30, while the subscription window was open from September 25 to September 29.

The mainboard issue was oversubscribed 65.01 times on the last day of share sale on Monday, helped by strong participation from Non-institutional buyers.

The Rs 839-crore IPO received bids for 88,85,66,820 shares against 1,23,55,424 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

Ahead of its listing on Friday, there is also a buzz around the grey market premium of the IPO. The unlisted shares of TruAlt Bioenergy were trading at a premium in the private market, indicating a potential gain of up to 18-19% when the shares debut on the market today.

Here's all the latest news surrounding the listing of TruAlt Bioenergy IPO.