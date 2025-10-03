TruAlt Bioenergy Share Price: Stock Trades At Premium Over IPO Price

The initial public offer of TruAlt Bioenergy was subscribed 71.92 times on the last day on Monday, helped by strong participation from non-institutional buyers.

The Rs 839-crore IPO received bids for 88,85,66,820 shares against 1,23,55,424 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 159.22 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 98.56 times subscription, and the retail investors portion got subscribed 11 times.

The IPO was a book-built issue that comprised a fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares aggregating Rs 750 crore and an offer-for-sale of 0.18 crore shares totalling Rs 89.28 crore.

The unlisted shares of TruAlt Bioenergy were trading at a premium in the private market, indicating a potential gain of up to 22% at listing.