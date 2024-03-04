Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record Closing High For The Third Day: Market Wrap

India's benchmark indices ended at a fresh record closing high for the third day in a row on Monday, led by index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and NTPC Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 27.20 points or 0.12%, higher at 22,405.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 66.14 points or 0.09%, to end at 73,872.29. The Nifty hit a fresh record high of 22,440.90 and the Sensex touched a lifetime high of 73,990.13.

"The Nifty commenced the week with a consolidated move, resulting in the formation of a Doji candle on the daily chart. Despite this, the overall sentiment remains bullish," said Kunal Shah, senior technical and derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

"A decisive break above 22,440 is anticipated to intensify the momentum, targeting 22,700 on the upside. On the downside, support is established at 22,200, presenting buying opportunities on any pullbacks towards this level," he said.