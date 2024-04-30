SEBI To Cut Corporate Bonds' Face Value To Rs 10,000 To Boost Retail Participation

Such non-convertible debentures and non-convertible redeemable preference shares should be plain vanilla, interest or dividend-bearing instruments. However, credit enhancements would be permitted in such instruments. To address the inconsistencies relating to the fixation of record dates and to bring uniformity and standardisation in terms of market practice followed by various issuers, the SEBI board approved the proposal that record date for the payment of interest repayment of principal of debt securities or NCRPS should be 15 days prior to the due dates of such payment obligations.