RIL Share Price Trades Higher After Trump Announces US Oil Refinery Project

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. traded higher early Wednesday session after US President Donald Trump announced ‌the opening of a mega oil refinery in Texas built with investment from the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate. It will be the country's first new refinery in 50 years with a record investment of $300 billion, the leader said.

In a post of on Truth Social, Trump claimed the America First ⁠Refining project in Brownsville would "fuel U.S. Markets, strengthen ​our National Security, boost American Energy production, ​deliver Billions of Dollars in Economic impact, and will be THE CLEANEST REFINERY IN THE ​WORLD (sic)".

"Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held Energy Company, Reliance, for this tremendous Investment," he added.

RIL operates the world's largest refining complex in Gujarat's Jamnagar, where it produces several petroleum products including diesel and jet fuel.

RIL Share Price Today

RIL share price went as high as 1.8% to Rs 1,434 on the NSE, compared to a 0.3% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. RIL added the most in terms of points contribution to the blue-chip index. The stock is up 13% on a 12-month basis.

