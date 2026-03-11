Trump Announces Mega Oil Refinery In Texas, Built With Reliance Investment

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced ‌the opening of a mega oil refinery in Texas built with investment from Reliance Industries Ltd. This will be the country's first new refinery in 50 years with a record investment of $300 billion, the leader said.

In a post of on Truth Social, Trump claimed the America First ⁠Refining project in Brownsville would "fuel U.S. Markets, strengthen ​our National Security, boost American Energy production, ​deliver Billions of Dollars in Economic impact, and will be THE CLEANEST REFINERY IN THE ​WORLD (sic)".

"Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held Energy Company, Reliance, for this tremendous Investment," he added.

The announcement came as the White House sought to quell concerns about rising energy prices due to the war in Iran, now in its 12th day. The virtually blocked Strait of Hormuz have upended energy flows from oil and gas rich Gulf region to the rest of the world, with countries scrambling to tap alternative sources and implement rationing domestically.

The United States is the world's top producer of crude oil, thanks to the shale drilling technology it mastered over the last two decades.

Texas Refinery Project

According to a Bloomberg News report, the Texas refinery was being developed by Element Fuels, which announced in June 2024 it had completed site preparation and received the necessary permits to construct a plant capable of processing about 160,000 barrels of oil daily. Element Fuels' web address now redirects to the website for America First Refining, the company Trump said will open the new refinery.

The company plans to break ground on the new refinery in the second quarter of this year and has already signed a 20-year agreement to sell the fuels it produces, according to a Tuesday statement from America First Refining. The sales deal was made with Reliance.

RIL is yet to make any public disclosure regarding the project in India.

