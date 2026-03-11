India Hitting Reset On Jal Jeevan Scheme To Actually Deliver On Its Promises, Says Vinayak Chatterjee

The government's recent approval to extend the Jal Jeevan Mission until 2028, with a total outlay of Rs 1.51 lakh crore, serves as a vital operational reset for the rural water scheme, according to co-founder of the Infravision Foundation, Vinayak Chatterjee.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Chatterjee, who is a prominent face in India's infra ecosystem, said that the extension paves the way for the government to address widespread bottlenecks that had plagued the initial phase of the mission. While the goal to provide 24/7 portable water was largely celebrated, the ground reality has been a bit different.

"There are large sections where the implementation has left a lot to be desired," he said. "In terms of, you know, the equipment has been laid or partly laid, but water is still to reach. Sometimes it is not of quality, sometimes it does not have the right pressure, sometimes it just doesn't come at all—it's not 24/7."

Chatterjee added that the government has done well to 'take a pause' and to implement the crucial lessons learned. To improve accountability, the new phase bypasses state governments, routing funds directly to specially constituted village panchayat committees.

"Yeah, that's one major reset. The other reset is that the funds release is going to be based on proof of the outcome of delivery," he said.

Apart from physical infrastructure, Chatterjee emphasised the mission's profound socioeconomic impacts.

"Rural women today spend a disproportionate amount of their time gathering and storing water. So that itself is going to lead to a high increase in the productivity of women, being able to engage themselves in many other kinds of productive work—non-agricultural crafts and various other kinds of activities," he added.

Finally, Vinayak Chatterjee pointed out that the initiative promises significant medical benefits for isolated communities.

"It should lead to a spike in the huge improvement in the quality of health of the large sections of our brothers and sisters who live in the remote parts of the country who suffer from a variety of ailments that are linked to water," he concluded.

