Amazon Expands Health AI To Website, App — Here's How To Get Medical Help Using The Agent

Amazon has expanded its Health AI, a personalised AI health assistant, to the main Amazon website — Amazon.com — and the Amazon mobile app. Previously limited to the One Medical app, the tool integrates with One Medical — Amazon's primary care provider — with the aim of simplifying healthcare access.

Health AI provides answers to health questions without personal data. For a more custom experience, it employs a user's medical history to explain lab results, diagnoses, medications, and symptoms. It can connect users to licensed professionals when needed. It can further assist with prescription renewals via Amazon Pharmacy (or a user's preferred one), book appointments, and suggest relevant health products from Amazon.

The health assistant can offer personalised insights based on a user's medical records, medications, lab results, and past Amazon health purchases. When required, it can direct users to One Medical providers via messaging, video, or in-person visits.

How To Use Amazon Health AI

Visit the Amazon Health page and sign up/enrol when available in your region. Wait for an email confirmation as access rolls out.

Once approved, create or sign in to your Amazon health profile using two-step authentication on your mobile device.

Start a conversation with the assistant by typing your health question in the Health AI chat box on Amazon.com or in the Amazon app.

For personalised responses, give permission to the AI to access your medical records via Health Information Exchange systems. You need to provide consent so the AI assistant can access your history, medications, labs, and clinical notes.

You can also allow it to access your Amazon health-related purchases.

