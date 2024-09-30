ADVERTISEMENT
RBL Bank: Hydra Trading Offloads Stake Worth Rs 152 Crore Via Open Market Transaction
These shares were acquired by Cronus Merchandise LLP at the same price.
Hydra Trading, a public shareholder of RBL Bank, on Monday sold a 1.24% stake in the private sector lender for over Rs 152 crore through an open market transaction.
According to block deal data available on the BSE, Hydra Trading Pvt Ltd offloaded 75.11 lakh shares or 1.24% stake in RBL Bank.
The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 203 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 152.49 crore.
As of June quarter ending, Hydra Trading owned a 1.25% holding in Mumbai-based RBL Bank.
These shares were acquired by Cronus Merchandise LLP at the same price.
Shares of RBL Bank fell 1.57% to close at Rs 204.35 per piece on the BSE.
Opinion
Plutus Wealth Management Picks Up Rs 51-Crore Stake In SpiceJet Via Bulk Deal
ADVERTISEMENT