Bajaj Finance, Indian Bank, Federal Bank, Star Health, Piramal Pharma: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold After Q4? Target Prices Inside

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Instituional Equities

Shares of Bajaj Finance, Indian Bank, Piramal Pharma, Star Health and Federal Bank are likely to remain in focus after HDFC Securities maintained a positive stance on select stocks following their Q4FY26 results, with multiple BUY and ADD recommendations along with revised target prices.

HDFC Securities retained a Buy rating on Bajaj Finance Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 1,100, citing steady AUM growth, improving credit costs and strong profitability outlook driven by its diversified lending franchise.

The brokerage also maintained Buy on Indian Bank with a target price of Rs 990, highlighting strong business growth and healthy deposit traction, although asset quality remains a key monitorable due to MSME exposure.

Among other financials, Federal Bank was rated ‘Add' with a target price of Rs 305, as the brokerage flagged moderate loan growth outlook and potential stress in MSME portfolio despite stable asset quality trends.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Bajaj Finance Piramal Pharma Star Health And More Q4 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Federal Bank Q4 Review: IDBI Capital Stays Bullish On Strong Quarter — Check Revised Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.