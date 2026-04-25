Q4 Results Next Week: Coal India, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Waaree Energies, DMart, HUL, GRSE And More

Over 180 companies will announce the results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, next week. Investors and analysts are anticipating these results to analyse how the companies performed in the January-March quarter. Many of the companies have also scheduled an earnings call to discuss the results with investors and analysts. Important names scheduled to announce their Q4 results next week include Coal India, Bajaj Housing Finance, Varun Beverages, Maruti Suzuki India, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, among others.

List Of Important Companies That Will Share Earnings Next Week

April 27: Adani Total Gas Ltd., AU Small Finance Bank Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd., City Union Bank Ltd., Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd., Piramal Finance Ltd., Punjab & Sind Bank, Rallis India, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd.

April 28: Bandhan Bank, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd., Castrol India, CEAT Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd., Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd., Eternal Ltd., Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Sanofi India Ltd., Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd., Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd.

April 29: Adani Power Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., IIFL Finance Ltd., Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, KFin Technologies Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Mphasis Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd., RPG Life Sciences Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Syngene International Ltd., Waaree Energies Ltd.

April 30: ACC Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ideaForge Technology Ltd., IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., National Aluminium Company Ltd., National Securities Depository Ltd.

May 1: Jindal Steel Ltd., Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

May 2: Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd.

Coal India Q4FY26 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated April 13, Coal India said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 27 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors may also consider and declare payment of a final dividend for FY 2025-26, if any. The payment of final dividend, if any, shall be subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Jindal Steel Q4FY26 Results: Date And Dividend

Jindal Steel will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on May 1 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026.

Hindustan Unilever Q4FY26 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated April 2, Hindustan Unilever said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 30, 2026, to consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors will also recommend payment of final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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