Premier Energies, Apollo Hospitals Lead Long Build-Up | F&O Check

Premier Energies and Apollo Hospitals featured among the stocks showing the strongest long build-up in the futures segment on Friday, as their prices and open interest rose together. The accumulation data also showed higher open interest across several other stocks, including ABB, Ashok Leyland, Kalyan Jewellers and Prestige Estates.

Premier Energies led the accumulation list, with its futures price rising 1.10% to Rs 1,062.60. Open interest in the stock increased 331.43% to 151 contracts.

Apollo Hospitals recorded the largest price gain among the key names shown in the accumulation screen. Its futures price rose 12% to Rs 7,753, while open interest increased 170.05% to 22,492 contracts.

The combination of a higher futures price and rising open interest indicates fresh long positions, according to the derivatives classification used in the dashboard.

ABB also recorded a notable build-up, with its futures price gaining 2.32% to Rs 7,288 and open interest increasing 72.20% to 42,214 contracts.

Ashok Leyland futures rose 3.27% to Rs 167.52, while open interest increased 55.50% to 66,812 contracts.

Other stocks in the accumulation list included:

Kalyan Jewellers: Price up 0.06%; OI up 35.89%

Prestige Estates: Price up 0.55%; OI up 33.86%

Adani Power: Price up 0.28%; OI up 22.54%

Paytm: Price up 0.80%; OI up 20.28%

ICICI Prudential Life: Price up 0.82%; OI up 19.87%

Biocon: Price up 0.47%; OI up 19.53%

Muthoot Finance: Price up 2.87%; OI up 19.40%

Muthoot Finance stood out among the other names for its price performance, with futures gaining 2.87% to Rs 3,074, accompanied by a 19.40% increase in open interest.

The accumulation data therefore points to fresh long positions across these stocks, with Premier Energies and Apollo Hospitals recording the largest increases in open interest among the names highlighted.

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