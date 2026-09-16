Prasol Chemicals IPO Listing Today: Shares Debut At Rs 610, 10% Below Issue Price

Prasol Chemicals IPO Listing Today: Prasol Chemicals Ltd. made its stock market debut on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 16, with shares listing at Rs 610 per share on NSE, a 9.76% discount over the IPO issue price of Rs 676.

On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 611, reflecting a 9.62% discount over the issue price.

The Rs 500 crore initial public offering received strong investor demand during its three-day bidding period from September 8 to September 10. The issue was subscribed 3.30 times overall (3.30x).

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Prasol Chemicals IPO Subscription

The QIB portion was subscribed 7.22 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.80 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion was subscribed 1.70 times.

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Prasol Chemicals IPO comprised a total issue size of 73,96,437 shares. Of this, 36,98,218 shares, or 50%, were allocated to QIBs, 11,09,466 shares, or 15%, to NIIs, and 25,88,753 shares, or 35%, to retail investors.

Within the QIB quota, 22,18,930 shares, or 30% of the total issue, were allocated to anchor investors, while 14,79,288 shares, or 20%, were reserved for QIBs excluding the anchor portion.

The NII portion comprised 11,09,466 shares, including 7,39,644 shares, or 10% of the total issue, for bNIIs bidding above Rs 10 lakh and 3,69,822 shares, or 5%, for sNIIs bidding below Rs 10 lakh.

The retail category was allocated 25,88,753 shares, accounting for 35% of the total issue.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Details

The Prasol Chemicals IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 500 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 11,83,431 shares aggregating to Rs 80 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 62,13,006 shares worth Rs 420 crore.

The company fixed the IPO price band at Rs 643-676 per share and the final issue price at Rs 676 per share.

The face value of each share was Rs 2.

The IPO lot size was 22 shares, meaning retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs 14,872 at the upper end of the price band.

The maximum retail application was 13 lots, or 286 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,93,336.

For small HNI investors, the minimum application was 14 lots, or 308 shares, amounting to Rs 2,08,208. The maximum sHNI application was 67 lots, or 1,474 shares, requiring Rs 9,96,424.

The bHNI category started at 68 lots, or 1,496 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 10,11,296.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. was the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Anchor Investors

Ahead of the IPO, Prasol Chemicals raised Rs 150 crore from anchor investors through the allocation of 22,18,930 shares.

The anchor bidding took place on September 7, 2026, a day before the IPO opened for public subscription.

Half of the anchor shares are subject to a 30-day lock-in period ending October 11, 2026, while the remaining shares have a 90-day lock-in period ending December 10, 2026.

Prasol Chemicals Business Overview

Incorporated in 1992, Prasol Chemicals operates in the specialty chemicals industry and manufactures more than 150 specialty chemicals, including acetone-based, phosphorous-based and other complex chemicals.

Its product portfolio comprises 21 acetone-based chemicals, 53 phosphorous-based chemicals and 76 other specialty chemicals, including surfactants, esters and acids.

The company serves five major industries, including performance chemicals, paints, inks, construction and adhesives, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and home and personal care.

Prasol Chemicals operates two manufacturing facilities in Khopoli and Mahad, with an aggregate manufacturing capacity of 98,644 MT per year.

The company counts Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Lubrizol India, Rossari Biotech, Clean Science, Gharda Chemicals, Croda India, Supriya Lifescience and Yasho Industries among its key customers.

As of July 31, 2026, the company served 1,600 customers and exported its products to 69 countries.

Prasol Chemicals is a 3 Star Export House and has a global distribution network spanning APAC, North and South America, and Europe.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Financial Performance

Prasol Chemicals reported strong growth in revenue and profitability in FY26.

The company's total income increased 21.9% to Rs 1,237.85 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,015.54 crore in FY25.

EBITDA rose 58.8% to Rs 139.32 crore from Rs 87.77 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 90.8% to Rs 83.12 crore from Rs 43.57 crore.

Net worth increased to Rs 448.51 crore in FY26 from Rs 367.46 crore in FY25, while total borrowings stood at Rs 110.06 crore, compared with Rs 101.05 crore a year earlier.

Prasol Chemicals IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The fresh issue of Rs 80 crore is primarily intended to strengthen the company's balance sheet and support its corporate requirements.

The company proposes to use the net proceeds towards repayment and/or prepayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings, along with general corporate purposes.

About Prasol Chemicals

Prasol Chemicals Limited was incorporated in 1992 and has more than three decades of experience in the specialty chemicals industry.

The company follows a diversified specialty chemicals business model, with products used across performance chemicals, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, construction, adhesives, and home and personal care.

Its competitive strengths include a diversified product portfolio, established R&D capabilities, long-standing customer relationships, a global distribution network and an experienced management team.

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