Power Mech Projects Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises, Revenue Jumps 20%; Margin Narrows

Power Mech Projects Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 rose 12% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 84 crore, compared to Rs 75 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations jumped 30% to Rs 1,609 crore from Rs 1,238 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation surged 22.6% to Rs 179 crore from Rs 146 crore, while Ebitda margin narrowed to 11.1% versus 11.8%.

Power Mech Projects (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

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Net profit up 12% to Rs 84 crore versus Rs 75 crore.

Revenue up 30% to Rs 1,609 crore versus Rs 1,238 crore.

Ebitda up 22.6% to Rs 179 crore versus Rs 146 crore.

Margin at 11.1% versus 11.8%.

Power Mech Projects Share Price

Shares of Power Mech Projects settled 0.52% lower at Rs 2,393.90 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.84% advance in the benchmark Nifty index at close. During the day, the stock fell as low as over 3% to Rs 2,329 apiece.

The scrip has risen 4.4% year-to-date and 1.84% in the last 12 months.

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