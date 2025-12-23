Platinum, The Dark Horse Outshines Gold In 2025 — Here's What’s Fueling The Rally

Platinum has quietly emerged as one of the standout performer in the commodities market, earning its tag as the dark horse of 2025. Long overshadowed by gold and silver, the metal has delivered a sharp rally that has caught investors and industrial users by surprise.

Platinum prices are currently hovering around $2,182 per ounce, marking a dramatic upswing. The metal is up nearly 140% year-to-date and has gained about 48% over the past three months, making it one of the best-performing precious metals in recent times. This surge has far outpaced traditional safe-haven assets and reflects a powerful mix of structural and cyclical drivers.