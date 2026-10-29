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Pidilite Industries Q2 Review: Citi Cuts Target Price, Goldman Sachs And HSBC Retains 'Buy'

Pidilite Industries' gross margin contracted around 650 basis points YoY in the September quarter amid raw material inflation. Citi lowered its target price to Rs 1,300, while HSBC retained its Buy rating

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Pidilite Industries Q2 Review: Citi Cuts Target Price, Goldman Sachs And HSBC Retains 'Buy'

Pidilite Industries Ltd. reported 21% year-on-year revenue growth in the September quarter, but profitability remained under pressure from raw material inflation. While Citi lowered its target price and maintained a Sell rating, Goldman Sachs and HSBC retained their Buy recommendations, citing healthy volume growth and sustained demand momentum.

Pidilite Industries Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit up 6.2% to Rs 615 crore vs Rs 579 crore
  • Revenue up 20.9% to Rs 4,298 crore vs Rs 3,554 crore
  • Ebitda up 3.2% at Rs 878 crore vs Rs 850 crore
  • Ebitda Margin at 20.4% vs 23.9% year-on-year

Brokerage Views

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Citi — Sell | Target Price: Rs 1,300

  • Citi cut the target price to Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,550, reflecting concerns over profitability and valuations.
  • Flagged the divergence between 21% revenue growth and modest expansion in Ebitda and net profit.
  • Reduced FY27-29 earnings per share estimates by 2% to 5%.
  • Maintained a cautious stance, citing expensive valuations.

Goldman Sachs — Buy | Target Price: Not Specified

  • Retained its Buy rating despite weaker-than-expected operating performance.
  • Highlighted 11.1% volume growth in the Consumer and Bazaar business and 9.2% growth in B2B segment.
  • Pointed to the impact of raw material inflation, which weighed on gross margins.
  • Flagged that Ebitda growth lagged revenue growth and missed estimates.

HSBC — Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,920

  • Maintained its Buy rating, supported by underlying volume growth of 10.7%.
  • Flagged an Ebitda miss of 5% to 7% against the brokerage's estimates, mainly due to high-cost inventories.
  • Highlighted gross margin pressure of around 650 basis points year-on-year.
  • Remained positive on management's confidence in sustaining growth momentum.

Also Read: Pidilite Industries Q2 Results: Net Profit Up 6.2%, Revenue Rise 21%

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