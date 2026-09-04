Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 4: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major cities on Friday, September 4, even though oil prices stayed elevated amid heightened concerns over global crude supplies.

That said, Brent crude price eased a little around 0.12% on Thursday to settle at $95.52 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $91.30 a barrel, after coming down 0.32%.

Crude prices have remained under pressure from renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the escalation involving the US and Iran. Concerns over potential disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have kept a risk premium in global crude prices, given the route's importance to international energy supplies.

At the same time, a sharp drawdown in US crude inventories has provided additional support to oil prices. However, expectations of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and higher exports from Iraq have helped limit the upside in crude prices.

As state-run oil marketing companies kept the fuel prices unchanged across Indian cities, here are the detailed city-wise petrol and diesel rates for today.

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Petrol Prices On September 4

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel Prices On September 4

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

While international crude prices are the base for determining domestic fuel prices, there are several other factors as well, such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, and others, which are considered by state-run oil marketing companies for determining fuel prices on a daily basis; thus, not all changes in international crude prices lead to changes in domestic fuel prices.

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