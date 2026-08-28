Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 28: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Petrol and diesel prices in India remain unchanged on August 28, Friday. While rates are reviewed daily at 6 am under India's dynamic pricing system, there were no changes on Friday. In New Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 102.12 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.20 per litre.

Global oil markets, meanwhile, remained volatile amid ongoing US-Iran tensions and fresh concerns over Russian energy supplies. Brent crude slipped 0.19% to $88.35 a barrel in early trading on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate fell 0.29% to around $83.29.

Oil prices remain sensitive to developments around the Strait of Hormuz, with diplomatic efforts involving Iran and regional mediators raising hopes of improved shipping flows, even as Tehran continues to attach conditions to reopening the key waterway. The US, meanwhile, has said it is not currently in talks with Iran and has stepped up economic pressure on Tehran, keeping the risk of prolonged disruption in the oil market alive.

Also Read: Oil Prices On August 28: Brent Crude Slips Below $88 As Hormuz Uncertainty, Russia Risks Weigh

Petrol prices on August 28

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on August 28

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Volatile crude prices in the international market do not often lead to changes in domestic fuel prices, as several other factors, such as the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, and others, are considered by state-run oil marketing companies for determining fuel prices on a daily basis.

Also Read: 'One Step Away': Russia Looks Beyond Ukraine, Warns Of Striking UK Military Targets

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